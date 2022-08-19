ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GeekyGadgets

How to record a call on android

This guide is designed to show you how to record a call on your Android Phone, this is something that can be useful, when you record a call you should make sure that it is done legally. It should be made clear that you should not record a call or...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

How to use the cover screen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Part of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip’s appeal is what you can do with the phone halfway open in Flex Mode, like make a hands-free video call or take a selfie. But there’s also plenty you can do with the phone closed, thanks to that little 1.9-inch OLED on the front panel, aka the cover screen.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

YouTube launches a dedicated page for podcasts

YouTube is embracing its position as the (unintentional) most-used podcast platform by launching a dedicated podcast page. As the lines between podcasting and YouTube blur, any step the company takes toward consolidating listening could pose a challenge for competitors Spotify and Apple Podcasts. The page debuted in late July and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
komando.com

Delete these 36 infected Android apps from your phone now

It seems we can’t go a week without a bunch of malicious apps being discovered in the Google Play Store. Google recently took down a whopping 52 apps capable of intercepting passwords, stealing Facebook credentials and taking screenshots of private conversations. Tap or click here to ensure you don’t have any installed on your phone.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Stop using BeReal like Instagram

Some of you are using BeReal exactly the way it was intended to be used. For that, I applaud you. But some of you are using it in a very, very wrong way. You people know exactly who you are. For those unfamiliar, BeReal is a social network that’s an...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

After months on mobile, Google Chrome's RSS reader is finally making it to desktop

Feed readers are your one-stop shop for collecting headlines from all over your favorite publications for easy perusal. In October, Google Chrome brought in an RSS feed reader — years after the demise of Google Reader — for Android and, shortly after, iOS. A desktop client was, unfortunately, a long ways to go. But there's some hope that we may be nearing the end of that line.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

AirPods 2 and Beats Studio Buds are both down to $100 today

Headphones have come a long way in the last 10 years, and today it’s hard to imagine a world without wireless earbuds. Some of the best headphones on the market, and certainly the most popular, are wireless Bluetooth earbuds, and Apple is behind two of the biggest fan-favorite models. Today, Amazon has AirPods 2 and Beats Studio Buds on sale for $100, so if you’re in search of a new pair of the best wireless earbuds, these deals are ones you definitely don’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
protocol.com

YouTube Shorts are coming to smart TVs

YouTube wants people to watch more vertical videos on their TVs: The Google-owned video service is getting ready to support YouTube Shorts, its take on TikTok videos, within its smart TV app, Protocol has learned. YouTube will also gain better support for the company’s music service on smart TVs, and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Android Police

Your Chromecast with Google TV's next update might finally ditch the lag

When the Chromecast with Google TV launched in the fall of 2020, it became the must-have streaming stick for Android users. A revamped UI — which, inadvertently, created plenty of confusion along the way — a simple remote, and an attractive price point helped make it one of our favorite gadgets of that year. Unfortunately, that love affair was short-lived, as a wave of problems — limited storage space, poor performance, and more — continued to rear their ugly heads. Today, Google is rolling out a handful of under-the-hood improvements to its Android-based platform that should help ease some of those concerns.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

The Pixel Watch has only one job: don’t suck

Later this fall, Google is expected to launch the Pixel Watch. Given Wear OS’s history, there’s understandably a lot of anticipation. Will the watch be good? Will it fail to deliver the promise of Wear OS 3? Honestly, those questions might be more appropriate for future iterations of the watch. For now, all Google has to do is create a smartwatch that does the basics well.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Microsoft is putting more ads in Outlook on iOS and Android

Microsoft has started putting more ads in Outlook mobile for iOS and Android in recent months. The Outlook mobile app gives users two options for organizing their inbox: a single inbox with everything in it or a tabbed inbox split into two categories — “focused” with important mail and “Other” with all the rest. Previously, Microsoft only put ads in the “Other” tab for free users, but it’s now adding them to the single-inbox mode, too.
SOFTWARE
The Verge

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is my favorite camera to shoot with right now

I’ve had the privilege of taking photos with some incredible smartphones this year. I’ve been wowed by the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s 10x zoom, marveled at the massive sensor and gorgeous portraits from the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, and I’ve seen the Google Pixel 6A accomplish the impossible: take sharp photos of a rambunctious toddler in dim light. I could reach into my cabinet drawer, take out any of these phones right now, and use them as my primary camera. But I shan’t! Right now, I’m rocking the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, and I’m here to tell you it’s a friggin’ joy to take photos with.
TECHNOLOGY
The US Sun

How to cancel Apple TV Plus

APPLE TV+ is Apple's answer to Netflix and Disney+, charging users a fee to stream a range of TV shows and films. If you're looking to ditch the service, there are a number of ways you can cancel your subscription and save a bit of cash each month. 1) How...
TV SHOWS
Apple Insider

Apple adds new charts to Podcasts tracking subscription shows & channels

Apple has added two new charts to its Apple Podcasts platform that track both subscription-based podcasts and subscription podcast channels. The Top Subscriber Shows and Top Subscriber Channels are now available to users in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia who are running iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6, or macOS 12.5 or later.
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

[Update: iOS 16 support] This adapter turns standard CarPlay into wireless, actually works

Do Wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? I bought two cars a few years ago. The Honda Civic came with wired Apple CarPlay. The Honda HR-V had a basic entertainment system that I upgraded with an Alpine unit with Wireless CarPlay. I really wanted Wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system was too disruptive. Now there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay…
