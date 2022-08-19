I’ve had the privilege of taking photos with some incredible smartphones this year. I’ve been wowed by the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s 10x zoom, marveled at the massive sensor and gorgeous portraits from the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, and I’ve seen the Google Pixel 6A accomplish the impossible: take sharp photos of a rambunctious toddler in dim light. I could reach into my cabinet drawer, take out any of these phones right now, and use them as my primary camera. But I shan’t! Right now, I’m rocking the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, and I’m here to tell you it’s a friggin’ joy to take photos with.

