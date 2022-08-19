Read full article on original website
Related
Huge Android 13 update released today – full list of phones that can download it
ANDROID 13 has officially gone live and the newly-released software emphasizes customization and interoperability with other gadgets. Google's annual update to the Android interface smooths out personalization tools and pops out of the phone with improved multitasking across devices. Android 13 is accessible to users with select Google Pixel phones...
How to record a call on android
This guide is designed to show you how to record a call on your Android Phone, this is something that can be useful, when you record a call you should make sure that it is done legally. It should be made clear that you should not record a call or...
Business Insider
How to screen mirror your Android to a TV or computer, even without a Chromecast
To mirror your Android's screen, you'll need a Chromecast or another compatible device. If you have a third-party app like Tenorshare, you can mirror your Android's screen to a Mac or PC too. While you're screen mirroring your Android, anything you do on the phone will appear on the other...
The Verge
How to use the cover screen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Part of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip’s appeal is what you can do with the phone halfway open in Flex Mode, like make a hands-free video call or take a selfie. But there’s also plenty you can do with the phone closed, thanks to that little 1.9-inch OLED on the front panel, aka the cover screen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
YouTube launches a dedicated page for podcasts
YouTube is embracing its position as the (unintentional) most-used podcast platform by launching a dedicated podcast page. As the lines between podcasting and YouTube blur, any step the company takes toward consolidating listening could pose a challenge for competitors Spotify and Apple Podcasts. The page debuted in late July and...
komando.com
Delete these 36 infected Android apps from your phone now
It seems we can’t go a week without a bunch of malicious apps being discovered in the Google Play Store. Google recently took down a whopping 52 apps capable of intercepting passwords, stealing Facebook credentials and taking screenshots of private conversations. Tap or click here to ensure you don’t have any installed on your phone.
The Verge
Stop using BeReal like Instagram
Some of you are using BeReal exactly the way it was intended to be used. For that, I applaud you. But some of you are using it in a very, very wrong way. You people know exactly who you are. For those unfamiliar, BeReal is a social network that’s an...
After months on mobile, Google Chrome's RSS reader is finally making it to desktop
Feed readers are your one-stop shop for collecting headlines from all over your favorite publications for easy perusal. In October, Google Chrome brought in an RSS feed reader — years after the demise of Google Reader — for Android and, shortly after, iOS. A desktop client was, unfortunately, a long ways to go. But there's some hope that we may be nearing the end of that line.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
AirPods 2 and Beats Studio Buds are both down to $100 today
Headphones have come a long way in the last 10 years, and today it’s hard to imagine a world without wireless earbuds. Some of the best headphones on the market, and certainly the most popular, are wireless Bluetooth earbuds, and Apple is behind two of the biggest fan-favorite models. Today, Amazon has AirPods 2 and Beats Studio Buds on sale for $100, so if you’re in search of a new pair of the best wireless earbuds, these deals are ones you definitely don’t want to miss.
protocol.com
YouTube Shorts are coming to smart TVs
YouTube wants people to watch more vertical videos on their TVs: The Google-owned video service is getting ready to support YouTube Shorts, its take on TikTok videos, within its smart TV app, Protocol has learned. YouTube will also gain better support for the company’s music service on smart TVs, and...
Is Android 13 a hero or a villain? The Android Police podcast decides
Maybe we laid "The Dark Knight" on a little too heavy, but let us have our fun — we're sure you'll be having fun right along with us as the Android Police podcast covers the launch of Android 13. Plus, we've got Jerry Hildenbrand from Android Central to espouse terrific kernels, too.
Your Chromecast with Google TV's next update might finally ditch the lag
When the Chromecast with Google TV launched in the fall of 2020, it became the must-have streaming stick for Android users. A revamped UI — which, inadvertently, created plenty of confusion along the way — a simple remote, and an attractive price point helped make it one of our favorite gadgets of that year. Unfortunately, that love affair was short-lived, as a wave of problems — limited storage space, poor performance, and more — continued to rear their ugly heads. Today, Google is rolling out a handful of under-the-hood improvements to its Android-based platform that should help ease some of those concerns.
The Verge
Clip Studio Paint announces subscription plan, angering the online artist community
Celsys announced version 2.0 of Clip Studio Paint, its popular digital illustration and animation software, alongside plans to move over to a monthly subscription for updates to the service when it launches. It’s left some longtime fans who praised it for its one-time purchase model feeling very betrayed. An...
The Verge
The Pixel Watch has only one job: don’t suck
Later this fall, Google is expected to launch the Pixel Watch. Given Wear OS’s history, there’s understandably a lot of anticipation. Will the watch be good? Will it fail to deliver the promise of Wear OS 3? Honestly, those questions might be more appropriate for future iterations of the watch. For now, all Google has to do is create a smartwatch that does the basics well.
The Verge
Microsoft is putting more ads in Outlook on iOS and Android
Microsoft has started putting more ads in Outlook mobile for iOS and Android in recent months. The Outlook mobile app gives users two options for organizing their inbox: a single inbox with everything in it or a tabbed inbox split into two categories — “focused” with important mail and “Other” with all the rest. Previously, Microsoft only put ads in the “Other” tab for free users, but it’s now adding them to the single-inbox mode, too.
The Verge
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is my favorite camera to shoot with right now
I’ve had the privilege of taking photos with some incredible smartphones this year. I’ve been wowed by the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s 10x zoom, marveled at the massive sensor and gorgeous portraits from the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, and I’ve seen the Google Pixel 6A accomplish the impossible: take sharp photos of a rambunctious toddler in dim light. I could reach into my cabinet drawer, take out any of these phones right now, and use them as my primary camera. But I shan’t! Right now, I’m rocking the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, and I’m here to tell you it’s a friggin’ joy to take photos with.
How to cancel Apple TV Plus
APPLE TV+ is Apple's answer to Netflix and Disney+, charging users a fee to stream a range of TV shows and films. If you're looking to ditch the service, there are a number of ways you can cancel your subscription and save a bit of cash each month. 1) How...
Digital Trends
The best thing about Android 13 isn’t a new feature or setting — it’s something else
After months of testing, Google has finally unleashed Android 13, its current Android smartphone update for 2022. As far as updates go, it’s not one that you’ll notice. I’ve been using Android 13 for around two months prior to its release, and it’s been a pretty whelming experience.
Apple Insider
Apple adds new charts to Podcasts tracking subscription shows & channels
Apple has added two new charts to its Apple Podcasts platform that track both subscription-based podcasts and subscription podcast channels. The Top Subscriber Shows and Top Subscriber Channels are now available to users in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia who are running iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6, or macOS 12.5 or later.
9to5Mac
[Update: iOS 16 support] This adapter turns standard CarPlay into wireless, actually works
Do Wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? I bought two cars a few years ago. The Honda Civic came with wired Apple CarPlay. The Honda HR-V had a basic entertainment system that I upgraded with an Alpine unit with Wireless CarPlay. I really wanted Wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system was too disruptive. Now there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay…
Comments / 0