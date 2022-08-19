Thompson vs. Buford football live stream: How to watch and get live score updates online

The 2022 high school football season kicks off this week with several big matchups nationally, none bigger than No. 11 Thompson (Alabama) vs No. 19 Buford (Georgia) in the Georgia Freedom Bowl.

UPDATE : Buford beat Thompson 38-7 | Game story | Photo gallery

Not only are both national powerhouses ranked in the top-20 of the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 Preseason Rankings , but they also both enter the season looking for their fourth consecutive state title.

This is not a game you want to miss, and thankfully, you won’t have to. You can watch the Thompson vs. Buford high school football game live on the NFHS Network .

HOW TO WATCH

What : The Thompson Warriors (AL) play the Buford Wolves (GA) in the national high school football game of the week.

When : 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET on Friday, August 19

Where : Milton High School | Milton, Georgia

How to watch live stream online : You can watch this game live on the NFHS Network , as well as live on FloSports .

Live score updates : Follow the game on SBLive Sports for live score updates

More coverage : SBLive Sports features in-depth coverage of Alabama high school football and Georgia high school football , including season previews, team rankings, top player lists and much more. Follow your favorite teams on SBLive's live high school football scoreboard and download the SBLive Sports App .

Thompson finished second in Class 7A Region 3 last year, but managed to ride a 13-1 record to its third consecutive state title after beating Central-Phenix City 38-22 to become the first 7A three-peat champion in Alabama’s largest classification. It was the 14th football state championship in school history.

The team from Alabaster looks to be just as good if not better this year, anchored by Alabama cornerback commit Tony Mitchell and Clemson defensive lineman commit Peter Woods .

Their offense will be led by junior QB Zach Simms, who is stepping up to fill the void left by Conner Harrell (now at the University of North Carolina). He will be protected by Michigan State offensive line commit Stanton Ramil.

If head coach Mark Freeman can lead the Warriors to a fourth consecutive title, he will tie Bobby Carr as the only Georgia coaches to own 10 state football championships.

Buford capped off a 14-1 season with a dramatic 21-20 victory over Langston Hughes in the 6A state championship game last year, and now looks to continue its domination in the brand new 7A division following the Georgia High School Association’s reclassification at the end of last season.

Head coach Bryant Appling is three-for-three in his attempts to lead the Wolves to a state title, and he has what is possibly his strongest team to date heading into the upcoming season.

The Wolves will be hard to stop on offense, led by Virginia Tech QB commit Dylan Wittke and 2024 5-star receiver KJ Bolden.

Their defense is also likely to make things tough on opposing offenses, bookended by two 2024 defensive studs in KingJoseph Edwards and Eddrick Houston.

These two juggernauts face off Friday at 5 p.m.

Which national powerhouse will come out on top? Don’t wait until Monday to find out.

