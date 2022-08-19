Mike Kafka proud of Giants' offensive development

One of the main objectives of New York Giants first-year head coach Brian Daboll and his offensive coordinator, Mike Kafka, is to help fourth-year quarterback Daniel Jones reach his full potential as a franchise quarterback.

That objective is in the early stages here at Giants training camp. Jones has done what’s he’s always done — look great on some plays and then look ordinary on others.

“Daniel is doing a great job. He’s doing a great job,” Kafka told reporters on Thursday.

“We’re throwing a lot at him offensively; he’s seen a lot defensively and that’s all just going to help us. I’m really proud of where the staff has come from where we started to where we are now. I’m really proud of where the players are from where we started to where we are at. Again, we’re still going through the process that I keep stressing with those guys. Continue to stay on that process, continue learning, continue throwing and we’ll continue to get better.”

That hasn’t stopped the Giants from considering inserting his veteran backup, Tyrod Taylor, in with the first team. In the Giants’ first preseason game it was Taylor who got the Giants in the end zone, not Jones.

“I love working with Tyrod. He puts in all the work. He’s a true pro before practice, post-practice, in the meetings, and on the field,” said Kafka. “He does a great job communicating with Daniel, giving him some insight — he’s a veteran guy so he’s seen a lot and done a lot. He’s got a great skillset — he’s mobile, he can run around a little bit, he’s a really smart guy and gets the o-line on the same page, and he understands what he wants to get done from a protection standpoint. I’ve been really happy with what Tyrod’s been doing.”

The Giants are at a crossroads at the quarterback position. Jones will be a free agent after this season while Taylor is under contract for next year. Should Jones not progress to the satisfaction of Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, they will be quarterback shopping come next spring whether it be in free agency or the draft.

We will know that answer if we see more and more of Taylor and less and less of Jones as the season unfolds.