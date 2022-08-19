ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

“He’s just chillin’ “: Deputies respond after woman reports alligator in swimming pool

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OhoPe_0hNVefNX00

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies responded to a renegade reptile this week.

Orange County deputies Jonathan Hill and Janeen Jeffra were called to an east Orange County home after the homeowner woke up to find an alligator had crawled into her pool.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

“They didn’t go over this in the academy,” Hill said.

The alligator was captured and relocated to the St. Johns River by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Florida residents should always be careful around water because of alligators.

Anyone who sees an alligator where it shouldn’t be is encouraged to call FWC’s Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WESH

Man dies after shootout in Orange County parking lot

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man has died after being injured in a shootout in an Orange County parking lot. Deputies responded to 5581 S. Orange Blossom Trail for a shots fired call around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Victor Manuel Machuca was found to be suffering from life-threatening injuries. Witnesses...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man dead after lawn mower goes into pond in Brevard County

MIMS, Fla. — Chopper 2 scene video above. A man died Monday afternoon after an accident in Brevard County. County officials say the man was riding a lawn mower when it went into a Mims-area pond, trapping the man underwater. It happened in the area of Cory Court. Officials...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
County
Orange County, FL
Orange County, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Swimming Pool#Reptile#Fwc#Cox Media Group
click orlando

5 injured in Daytona Beach crash, investigators say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Five people were hospitalized following a crash in Daytona Beach on Saturday, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department’s Facebook page. Authorities said the crash occurred around 8:40 p.m. at the intersection of Beville Road and S. Williamson Boulevard and involved a pickup truck and a Jeep.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

FHP: Man dies in Volusia County crash after tire blowout

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Volusia County crash. An Orlando man was killed in a crash on I-4 after his car blew a tire and became disabled early Sunday morning. According to FHP, the crash occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning near...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Child dead at hospital after Cocoa fire, Brevard County officials say

COCOA, Fla. – A child died Friday evening following a fire at 2419 Kathi Kim Street in Cocoa, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. Fire officials said the child was missing during the fire, though crews were eventually able to find them. [TRENDING: Missing child found in Florida teacher’s...
COCOA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Pets
fox35orlando.com

Reward offered for information in killing of Orlando man on SR-408

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department continues to investigate a wreck along State Road 408 in July as a homicide. Detectives said there is evidence that Tremain Noval Hepburn, 46, was shot before crashing his Dodge Challenger Hellcat along an exit ramp off the westbound lanes of the toll road.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

WATCH: Drone video shows herd of sharks swim along Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Florida beachgoers know there are sharks in the water, but it might be a little unsettling to know that, at times, they might move in herds. Garrett Zendek, a drone photographer from Virginia, woke up early on Aug. 14 to capture the sunrise on his drone on Cocoa Beach, but instead he captured a herd of sharks swimming along.
COCOA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Planning to be in Brevard County for Artemis launch day? Here’s the traffic plan

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Brevard County is planning for major congestion in and around Kennedy Space Center next week because of the Artemis I launch. The first moon mission for the Artemis program has a targeted launch day of Monday, Aug. 29, with a two-hour window that opens at 8:33 a.m. Officials are expecting upwards of about 200,000 people to come to the area for the launch.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
106K+
Followers
120K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy