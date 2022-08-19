Read full article on original website
Related
WTVM
Lee County woman arrested for fatal Loachapoka shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Lee County woman is charged with manslaughter following an overnight shooting in Loachapoka. Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a man shot at a home on Lee Road 620 around 11:30PM on Saturday night. First responders discovered 23-year-old...
Coroner: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Veterans Parkway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A pedestrian is dead following a hit-and-run on Veterans Parkway Sunday night, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan tells WRBL Eufracio Perez Robelero, age 42, was killed on Veterans Parkway near Neill Drive after being hit by a vehicle at 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 21, […]
Woman charged in deadly domestic violence shooting in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly shooting Saturday night leads to the arrest of a 29-year-old woman charged with the death of a 23-year-old man. Vonquetta Levett is charged with manslaughter family gun violence according to Lee County detention records. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says on August 20, 2022, at 11:24 PM CST, the Lee County Sheriff’s […]
Argument inside Lee County home leaves man dead, woman jailed
An argument inside a Lee County home late Saturday left a man dead and woman in jail. Lee County sheriff’s deputies responded at 11:24 p.m. to a report of a man shot on Lee Road 620 in the Loachapoka community, said sheriff’s Investigator Andrew Peacock. Once at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WXIA 11 Alive
APD: Officer shoots 18-year-old after witnessing drug transaction; Teen was allegedly armed with gun
ATLANTA — An officer shot an 18-year-old during a foot pursuit after police witnessed a drug transaction Saturday evening, Atlanta Police said. According to Maj. David Villaroel, commander of Atlanta Police Department's property crime section, the initial scene unfolded at a Texaco lot near the corner of Northside Drive and McDaniel Street around 6:50 p.m. The shooting happened at a nearby apartment complex off of Greensferry Ave.
4 shot inside Georgia Walmart after man mishandles gun, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were injured Sunday after a man mishandled his gun inside a Georgia Walmart, shooting himself and three others, officials with the Lovejoy Police Department confirmed to WSB-TV. Responding officers determined that Michael Walton, 29, had been negligent with his gun when it fired a round, striking him and three bystanders, the TV station reported.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 15-year-old boy who disappeared
JONESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy. Franky Lopez was reported missing from his Jonesboro home on Saturday. Authorities say Franky left home around 10 a.m. that day in a GMC truck headed toward Buford Highway.
alabamanews.net
Preliminary Hearing Set for Suspect in Tallapoosa County Kidnapping, Double Murders
Alabama News Network has confirmed that a preliminary hearing has now been set for the suspect in the kidnapping and double murder case in Tallapoosa County. A hearing for Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 9AM at the Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville. He is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman shoots husband in self defense following assault
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange police say a female was able to free herself after being physically assaulted by her husband and shot him in self defense. On Friday, August 19, 2022, around 9:40 p.m. officers from the LaGrange Police Department responded to a call regarding a person being shot at 106 Loch Court in […]
Georgia judge rules teen was justified in shooting assailant 7 times
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has dismissed a murder charge against a teen after concluding that he was legally justified in shooting a man seven times in 2021 because the man was trying to kidnap him. The Ledger-Enquirer of Columbus reports that Muscogee County Superior Court Judge John Martin dismissed charges Wednesday against […]
erienewsnow.com
Man charged in college freshman’s murder seen in clinic without handcuffs
ATLANTA (WGCL) -- Patients at a Carrollton clinic are outraged an accused killer was walked into a packed waiting room unrestrained this week. Paige Wessinger couldn’t believe her eyes while waiting to see her doctor on Wednesday. She was with her 2-year-old granddaughter when a Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy walked in with Richard Sigman, a former University of West Georgia lecturer charged with the murder of 18-year-old Anna Jones. Wessinger said Sigman was not in handcuffs.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika police officer's discernment at gas station saves a man's life
Opelika police officer Christopher Fisher has been awarded the Meritorious Service Award for recognizing that a citizen was having a stroke and calling for an ambulance even though that person said he didn’t need medical care. Ultimately, Fisher saved the man’s life, his supervisors said. “The actions of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 people shot after gun accidentally discharged inside Lovejoy Walmart, police say
LOVEJOY, Ga. — A man is in Clayton County Jail after police said he triggered a bizarre sequence of events. When it ended, he had accidentally shot himself, along with three other customers inside a busy Walmart, all with a single bullet. Police said it all started when a...
fox5atlanta.com
Man fires at QuikTrip, arrested after I-20 crash, police say
DOUGLASVILLE - The Douglasville Police Department said a man is in custody following a drive-by shooting in Douglasville. Police said a man pulled up to a QuikTrip on Chapel Hill Road at around 8:30 p.m. and fired at least once at the QT. No one inside was hurt, police said....
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta murder suspect on the run for 28 years nabbed by Oconee County deputies
OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - An armed and dangerous man wanted in connection to a 1994 Atlanta murder was finally captured during a traffic stop in Oconee County this past Tuesday, deputies say. Muhammed Bilal El-Amin wanted for shooting a man in the face at the Oakland MARTA train station just...
WXIA 11 Alive
18-year-old shot by police in Atlanta | What we know
Police said this started as a drug deal that officers witnesses. Police said the 18-year-old tried to climb a fence with a gun in his hand.
1994 Atlanta murder suspect arrested after nearly 30 years on the run during traffic stop
ATLANTA — The suspect in the 1994 murder of an Atlanta man has been arrested after spending nearly 30 years on the run. The FBI says its more than 27-year manhunt for Muhammed Bilal El-Amin, now-47, ended when he was arrested during a routine traffic stop in Oconee County earlier this week.
Coroner’s Office: Man who crashed into apartment had been shot in head
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says the GBI confirmed the cause of death for the man who crashed his vehicle into an apartment building, causing it to catch fire. Jerry Walton, 44, was pronounced dead at 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 13 after officials were able to remove his body from the […]
Lee Co. Judge orders alleged I-85 shooter to stay in jail citing public safety
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The suspected Interstate-85 shooter had his first court appearance inside a Lee County Courtroom Friday afternoon. A judge agreed with Lee County prosecutors the defendant, 39-year-old Jerel Brown, is a real and present danger to the public and will not be released on bond at this time. Brown is charged with Attempted Murder […]
fox5atlanta.com
Toddler hospitalized when driver backed into them, Georgia State Patrol says
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a car backed into a 2-year-old child, sending them to a hospital. The child was rushed to Floyd Medical Center where they are considered stable. Georgia State Patrol said the crash report is not complete and didn't mention any charges.
Comments / 1