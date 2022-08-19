ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troup County, GA

WTVM

Lee County woman arrested for fatal Loachapoka shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Lee County woman is charged with manslaughter following an overnight shooting in Loachapoka. Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a man shot at a home on Lee Road 620 around 11:30PM on Saturday night. First responders discovered 23-year-old...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Coroner: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Veterans Parkway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A pedestrian is dead following a hit-and-run on Veterans Parkway Sunday night, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan tells WRBL Eufracio Perez Robelero, age 42, was killed on Veterans Parkway near Neill Drive after being hit by a vehicle at 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 21, […]
WRBL News 3

Woman charged in deadly domestic violence shooting in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly shooting Saturday night leads to the arrest of a  29-year-old woman charged with the death of a 23-year-old man. Vonquetta Levett is charged with manslaughter family gun violence according to Lee County detention records. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says on August 20, 2022, at 11:24 PM CST, the Lee County Sheriff’s […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Argument inside Lee County home leaves man dead, woman jailed

An argument inside a Lee County home late Saturday left a man dead and woman in jail. Lee County sheriff’s deputies responded at 11:24 p.m. to a report of a man shot on Lee Road 620 in the Loachapoka community, said sheriff’s Investigator Andrew Peacock. Once at the...
WXIA 11 Alive

APD: Officer shoots 18-year-old after witnessing drug transaction; Teen was allegedly armed with gun

ATLANTA — An officer shot an 18-year-old during a foot pursuit after police witnessed a drug transaction Saturday evening, Atlanta Police said. According to Maj. David Villaroel, commander of Atlanta Police Department's property crime section, the initial scene unfolded at a Texaco lot near the corner of Northside Drive and McDaniel Street around 6:50 p.m. The shooting happened at a nearby apartment complex off of Greensferry Ave.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

4 shot inside Georgia Walmart after man mishandles gun, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were injured Sunday after a man mishandled his gun inside a Georgia Walmart, shooting himself and three others, officials with the Lovejoy Police Department confirmed to WSB-TV. Responding officers determined that Michael Walton, 29, had been negligent with his gun when it fired a round, striking him and three bystanders, the TV station reported.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 15-year-old boy who disappeared

JONESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy. Franky Lopez was reported missing from his Jonesboro home on Saturday. Authorities say Franky left home around 10 a.m. that day in a GMC truck headed toward Buford Highway.
JONESBORO, GA
alabamanews.net

Preliminary Hearing Set for Suspect in Tallapoosa County Kidnapping, Double Murders

Alabama News Network has confirmed that a preliminary hearing has now been set for the suspect in the kidnapping and double murder case in Tallapoosa County. A hearing for Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 9AM at the Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville. He is...
WRBL News 3

Woman shoots husband in self defense following assault

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange police say a female was able to free herself after being physically assaulted by her husband and shot him in self defense. On Friday, August 19, 2022, around 9:40 p.m. officers from the LaGrange Police Department responded to a call regarding a person being shot at 106 Loch Court in […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WJBF

Georgia judge rules teen was justified in shooting assailant 7 times

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has dismissed a murder charge against a teen after concluding that he was legally justified in shooting a man seven times in 2021 because the man was trying to kidnap him. The Ledger-Enquirer of Columbus reports that Muscogee County Superior Court Judge John Martin dismissed charges Wednesday against […]
erienewsnow.com

Man charged in college freshman’s murder seen in clinic without handcuffs

ATLANTA (WGCL) -- Patients at a Carrollton clinic are outraged an accused killer was walked into a packed waiting room unrestrained this week. Paige Wessinger couldn’t believe her eyes while waiting to see her doctor on Wednesday. She was with her 2-year-old granddaughter when a Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy walked in with Richard Sigman, a former University of West Georgia lecturer charged with the murder of 18-year-old Anna Jones. Wessinger said Sigman was not in handcuffs.
CARROLLTON, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika police officer's discernment at gas station saves a man's life

Opelika police officer Christopher Fisher has been awarded the Meritorious Service Award for recognizing that a citizen was having a stroke and calling for an ambulance even though that person said he didn’t need medical care. Ultimately, Fisher saved the man’s life, his supervisors said. “The actions of...
OPELIKA, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Man fires at QuikTrip, arrested after I-20 crash, police say

DOUGLASVILLE - The Douglasville Police Department said a man is in custody following a drive-by shooting in Douglasville. Police said a man pulled up to a QuikTrip on Chapel Hill Road at around 8:30 p.m. and fired at least once at the QT. No one inside was hurt, police said....
fox5atlanta.com

Toddler hospitalized when driver backed into them, Georgia State Patrol says

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a car backed into a 2-year-old child, sending them to a hospital. The child was rushed to Floyd Medical Center where they are considered stable. Georgia State Patrol said the crash report is not complete and didn't mention any charges.
WACO, GA

