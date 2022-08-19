Few Hawkeyes during the Kirk Ferentz era left as large an impact on the future of the Iowa football program as Amani Hooker. Hooker’s legacy as Hawkeye goes far beyond his statistics or individual accolades, both of which are impressive, but not unprecedented relative to his equally accomplished peers. Instead, Hooker is credited with changing the very face of the Iowa defense. Looking to capitalize on Hooker’s versatility and better position Iowa to contend with the spread offenses proliferating the sport, defensive coordinator Phil Parker made Hooker Iowa’s first starter at the newly created “Ca$h” position, a hybrid safety/linebacker/slot corner who possessed the physicality to play the run in the box and the speed and cover skills to hang with opposing tight ends and wide receivers. The advent of the Ca$h position did not alter Iowa’s underlying defensive philosophies, but it did allow the Hawkeyes to change their base defense from a 4-3 to 4-2-5; not a complete overhaul, but a way for Iowa to evolve with the times. A “bend but don’t break” approach to defensive schematics, if you will.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO