Nico Ragaini Ready for Final Ride at Iowa
Veteran Receiver Leader in Inexperienced Room
All three of Iowa basketball's 2023 commits ranked in the top-150 on 247Sports
247Sports released its updated rankings for the class of 2023 on Monday and all three of the Hawkeyes' commits were ranked in the top-150. Leading the way was Waukee Northwest four-star wing Pryce Sandfort, who committed to Iowa last month over offers from Washington State, Clemson, Nebraska, Seton Hall, Drake, and a handful of other programs that were heavily interested.
Jestin Jacobs Could Make Iowa Fall in Love with the 4-3 Defense Again
Few Hawkeyes during the Kirk Ferentz era left as large an impact on the future of the Iowa football program as Amani Hooker. Hooker’s legacy as Hawkeye goes far beyond his statistics or individual accolades, both of which are impressive, but not unprecedented relative to his equally accomplished peers. Instead, Hooker is credited with changing the very face of the Iowa defense. Looking to capitalize on Hooker’s versatility and better position Iowa to contend with the spread offenses proliferating the sport, defensive coordinator Phil Parker made Hooker Iowa’s first starter at the newly created “Ca$h” position, a hybrid safety/linebacker/slot corner who possessed the physicality to play the run in the box and the speed and cover skills to hang with opposing tight ends and wide receivers. The advent of the Ca$h position did not alter Iowa’s underlying defensive philosophies, but it did allow the Hawkeyes to change their base defense from a 4-3 to 4-2-5; not a complete overhaul, but a way for Iowa to evolve with the times. A “bend but don’t break” approach to defensive schematics, if you will.
Hawkeye fans pay top dollar prices for football resale tickets
Iowa football fans and University of Iowa students are paying steep prices to see the Hawkeyes at home. The Hawkeye football Twitter account announced on Aug. 3 that all seven home games for this upcoming season are sold out on Aug. 3, leaving many fans desperate for an opportunity to see the team play live in Kinnick Stadium this fall.
Howe: 5 True Freshmen Positioned for Playing Time
Ranking Iowa Football Newcomers Who Could Avoid Redshirt in '22
Iowa State commit JJ Kohl explains why this season takes on an even deeper meaning
Headed into his final season of high school football, Ankeny four-star quarterback JJ Kohl has plenty of expectations set for himself and his team, including getting to the state championship game, and leaving with a victory. On top of that, the Iowa State commit’s success on the field could hopefully...
New head coach hopes to build up Jefferson football program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Jefferson football program has a good history built on tradition, but the J-Hawks are coming off a back-to-back winless seasons. First year head coach Ed Miles is trying to get the program back to what it once was. “I see this as...
Team Utah Eliminated From Little League World Series Following Loss To Iowa
SALT LAKE CITY – The magical run to Williamsport came to an end for Team Utah at the Little League World Series following their 10-2 loss to Team Iowa on Sunday. The Little League World Series is a double-elimination tournament and Team Utah was not able to pick up a win in either of their two games.
Iowa recruit Jones, mother arrive home from hospital and rehabilitation
University of Iowa women’s basketball recruit Ava Jones and her mother, Amy, have returned home from the hospital and rehabilitation. That’s according to The Hutchison News newspaper, which reports a family member confirmed the two arrived back in Kansas late Thursday night and are both “doing well”.
Iowa State Fair breaks record for world’s largest cornhole tournament
DES MOINES, Iowa — Call it cornhole, call it bags, but if it’s at the Iowa State Fair call it world record setting. The state fair means a lot to tons of Iowans. “Just to put us in the literally hallowed halls of the Guinness Book is pretty exciting,” said cornhole tournament organizer Jared Hassman. […]
Fire Breaks Out on Final Day of Iowa State Fair
The Iowa State Fair has finally come to a close. Not without an added level of excitement, though. Not only were there fried Oreos, pork chops on a stick, loads of concerts, tons of rides and carnival games, and different exhibits as always, but kids were hurt by the over-waxed slide, a streaker was arrested, a couple got engaged adjacent to the butter cow, and lastly -- on the final day of the 11-day extravaganza -- a fire broke out at one of the gazillion food vendors.
Nezworski ties Kay for track championship
DAVENPORT, Ia. (August 19, 2022) – There were two races at Davenport Speedway on Friday night. One was the weekly racing season championship. The other was to get the racing program completed before the approaching storm arrived. The Petersen Plumbing & Heating IMCA Late Models had the closest points battle going into tonight’s action. With […]
Street of Campustown filled with students for “801 day”
Ryan Wendl, age 19, is one of many people who traveled from other cities to Ames to celebrate the Saturday before school starts at Iowa State known as “801 day.”. Wendl is from Carroll, Iowa, and he does not go to Iowa State. He and his friends came to Ames equipped with cooler backpacks to carry their beverages. On “801 day,” students typically drink alcohol and party starting at 8:01 a.m. and lasting until 2 a.m. the Sunday before classes.
What Are These Strange Stones Doing in Iowa Fields?
There are always stories to be told if you look close enough, and believe it or not, these seemingly unnecessary stones have quite the story to tell. Stones like this can be found all across the Hawkeye State, and many of them have been around since the 19th century. What...
Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
Don’t Count Them Out: Southeast Little League Wins, Still In World Series
Davenport's littlest sports stars won their game on Saturday, keeping them in the hunt for the World Series title. It's the first of two must-win games this weekend for the team to stay in the Series. They won 6-3 over Northwest on Saturday. This comes after Southeast Little League lost...
Brian Ferentz asks judge to dismiss racism claims made against him in lawsuit
University of Iowa assistant football coach Brian Ferentz is asking a judge to essentially dismiss a lawsuit brought against him by former players, addressing specific accusations of racism and addressing concerns with each of the plaintiffs’ cases during a Thursday court appearance. Seven former Iowa Hawkeye football players are...
Iowa State Fair turkey stand grill goes up in flames
DES MOINES, Iowa — A grill at the Turkey Federation’s Turkey Grill stand caught on fire Sunday evening. A viewer sent WHO 13 a video of the fire, which showed flames that were several feet high and engulfed the grill. The Iowa State Patrol said it was a grease fire and no injuries occurred. The […]
Saturday was a record-breaking day for the 2022 Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa – The 2022 Iowa State Fair has set a new all-time one-day attendance record. Fair officials say August 20 marked the highest one-day attendance of all time at 128,298 attendees. The previous record was 127,277 people on Saturday, August 17, 1991. The total attendance through August 20 is 1,016,917.
Strong storms are expected through this evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
