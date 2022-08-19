Read full article on original website
Harrowing footage shows man recording in building opposite World Trade Centre on 9/11
Harrowing footage captured on 11 September 2001 shows smoke billowing from the World Trade Centre as a man living opposite the towers explains he’s being evacuated from his home. In a recently resurfaced clip shared on TikTok, a man can be seen talking to the camera moments before leaving...
SFGate
‘The Sandman’ Is the No. 1 Show on Netflix, but That ‘May Not Be Enough’ to Get Season 2, Neil Gaiman Says
“The Sandman,” Netflix’s TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s sprawling comic book series, is approaching its third week at the top of Netflix’s Global Top 10 list. The series has racked up over 127.5 million hours viewed, but Gaiman thinks that “may not be enough” for Netflix to renew it for a second season.
The Daily 08-22-22: Buzzy Silicon Valley startup wants to make the world sound whiter
Silicon Valley startup Sanas has a lofty goal: to make call center workers sound white and American, no matter the country they're from. And that's just the beginning of their grand plan. “We don't foresee anything bad coming out of this,” said the company's president. Read more. • SUV pulled from lake after YouTubers say they found Kiely Rodni
SFGate
Movie Theaters Want to Play ‘Knives Out’ Sequel ‘Glass Onion.’ Does Netflix Care?
Since the pandemic, it’s been feast or famine at the box office. And after dining out in spectacular fashion for much of the summer, movie theaters are bracing for a starvation diet this fall. With a series of question marks on the calendar through the remainder of the year,...
SFGate
‘Love Island’ Host Laura Whitmore Quits U.K. Reality Show Citing ‘Very Difficult’ Elements She Can’t Overcome
Whitmore, a close friend of former host Caroline Flack, famously took over from the long-time presenter in January 2020, shortly after her December 2019 arrest for domestic assault and two months before Flack’s untimely suicide. Between the 2020 pre-pandemic winter “Love Island” and the 2021 and 2022 summer editions of the program, Whitmore has hosted three seasons in total.
Inside the absurd groundbreaking for Sho, San Francisco's ostentatious club-restaurant
SFGATE local editor Alex Shultz's dispatch from Salesforce Park's future fine-dining spot.
