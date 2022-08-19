ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
SFGate

‘Love Island’ Host Laura Whitmore Quits U.K. Reality Show Citing ‘Very Difficult’ Elements She Can’t Overcome

Whitmore, a close friend of former host Caroline Flack, famously took over from the long-time presenter in January 2020, shortly after her December 2019 arrest for domestic assault and two months before Flack’s untimely suicide. Between the 2020 pre-pandemic winter “Love Island” and the 2021 and 2022 summer editions of the program, Whitmore has hosted three seasons in total.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy