Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
Alan Dershowitz says every reputable attorney he's spoken with has told him their firms 'won't let them go anywhere near' Trump
Trump will have a hard time building a legal-defense team as his legal troubles continue to build, Alan Dershowitz, who's represented Trump, said.
Jared Kushner addresses FBI raid on Trump home for first time amid speculation he may be mole
Jared Kushner has claimed that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was another example of Donald Trump’s “enemies” persecuting him.“President Trump is a fighter, he’s always been a fighter,” Mr Kushner told Fox News host Mark Levin on Saturday in his first public comments about the 8 August search of Mr Trump’s Florida home.“In the way that he drives his enemies so crazy, they always over pursue him and make mistakes in trying to get him. That’s basically what happened here.”Speculation has been mounting about which member of Mr Trump’s inner circle was helping the FBI, after reports emerged that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Mike Pence Weighs In on Liz Cheney's Wyoming Loss
Pence said he has been "disappointed in the partisan taint" of the House January 6 committee where Cheney serves as vice chair.
Trump in 'Really Dangerous Territory,' Maybe Committed 'Treason': Kirschner
The former federal prosecutor said Trump's "declassified" argument is "not a defense," and that "it doesn't matter."
SFGate
Oregon’s Next Governor Could Be a Machine-Gun Toting Darling of GOP Megadonors
Betsy Johnson, an independent candidate for governor of Oregon, wears wildly oversized glasses and campaigns at homey events billed as “Beers With Betsy.” A former state senator who abandoned the Democratic Party, Johnson markets herself as the “goldilocks” alternative to the “extremes” of partisan politics, insisting she’s beholden to “only to Oregonians” and not to ”special interests.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Donald Trump Asks Court For A “Special Master” To Review Mar-A-Lago Documents
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are asking a federal court to appoint a “special master” to “preserve the sanctity of executive communication and other privileged material” seized when the FBI conducted a search of his Mar-a-Lago property earlier this month. The filing *read it here — appears to be a way for Trump to repeat grievances and argue that the August 8 search was unjustified, as he claims that he was cooperating with the National Archives and later the Justice Department as they sought records he took with him after his presidency ended. It’s unclear how the court will handle Trump’s...
SFGate
Twin Metals sues Biden administration to regain mine leases
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The developers of a proposed copper-nickel mine upstream from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota sued the Biden administration Monday to seek the reinstatement of federal mineral rights leases that are crucial to the $1.7 billion project. Twin Metals Minnesota alleged in its...
SFGate
Asylum seekers caught in political battle in NYC, Washington
NEW YORK (AP) — Weary of Venezuela's autocratic government and the pittance he earned in the military, Dario Maldonado deserted and fled with his family to neighboring Colombia. But life remained hard — money was tight and expenses mounted. So he set off for the United States, an odyssey...
California governor rejects legal drug injection sites
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Monday that he said could have brought “a world of unintended consequences” by allowing Los Angeles, Oakland and San Francisco to set up sites where opioid users could legally inject drugs under supervision. “The unlimited number of safe injection sites that this bill would authorize — facilities which could exist well into the later part of this decade — could induce a world of unintended consequences,” Newsom said. While he said they could be helpful, he worried that “if done without a strong plan, they could work against this purpose. ... Worsening drug consumption challenges in these areas is not a risk we can take.” It was one of the most watched and most controversial measures of this legislative session.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
Judge to rule by Wednesday on federal challenge to Idaho abortion ban
A federal judge in Idaho will rule by Wednesday on whether a near-total ban on abortion can take effect in the state, following a Justice Department lawsuit that says the statute violates a federal requirement to provide medical care when a pregnant person's life or health is at stake. The...
Comments / 0