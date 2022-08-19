The Altoona Curve completed a comeback with a 6-5 victory over the Harrisburg Senators Friday night. The Senators had jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning but in the bottom of the third, Altoona’s comeback began as Endy Rodriguez hit a two-run single for the Curve, followed by Blake Sabol hitting an RBI double. In the 6th, Aaron Shackelford hit a solo homer in the sixth to tie the game at four. Another run crossed the plate for the Senators in the top of the seventh to have them regain the lead, but in the bottom half of the seventh, Andres Alvarez hit a solo homer to tie the game back up. In the bottom of the 9th, Blake Sabol ripped an RBI-triple to bring home Alvarez to win the game.

ALTOONA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO