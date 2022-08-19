ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Pence stumps for GOP in Iowa, possible presidential bid

By Kelly Maricle
 3 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in Iowa Friday.

Pence is the special guest at a fundraising lunch for Sen. Chuck Grassley. After that, he’s visiting the Iowa State Fair with Grassley, former Iowa governor Terry Branstad, and other Republicans.

Friday night he will be at a house party in Cumming with the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition.
On Saturday, Pence will speak at the Bremer County GOP Annual Summer Chill and Grill in Waverly.

Pence is rumored to be considering a run for the White House in 2024.

