Mike Pence stumps for GOP in Iowa, possible presidential bid
DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in Iowa Friday.
Pence is the special guest at a fundraising lunch for Sen. Chuck Grassley. After that, he’s visiting the Iowa State Fair with Grassley, former Iowa governor Terry Branstad, and other Republicans.Axne, Vilsack hosted round table to discuss high costs for farmers
Friday night he will be at a house party in Cumming with the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition.
On Saturday, Pence will speak at the Bremer County GOP Annual Summer Chill and Grill in Waverly.
Pence is rumored to be considering a run for the White House in 2024.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.
Comments / 4