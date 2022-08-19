ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

SNDL To Buy Valens For $105M In Stock Creating Cannabis Behemoth

SNDL Inc. SNDL and The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS have entered into an arrangement agreement to combine their businesses and create a vertically integrated cannabis platform. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens, other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why CrowdStrike, Zscaler And Okta Shares Are Rising After Hours

Shares of several cybersecurity companies are trading lower in Monday's after-hours session after Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW shares jumped on the company's better-than-expected financial results. Palo Alto also issued strong guidance and announced a three-for-one stock split. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD, Zscaler Inc ZS and Okta Inc OKTA are...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bearish Monday For Marijuana Stocks

Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 13.61% at $3.30. Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed down 8.97% at $0.06. Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 8.92% at $0.05. GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 7.63% at $4.60. HEXO HEXO shares closed down 6.59% at $0.21. Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Crude Oil Is Depressed Again

The commodity market remains under bearish control on Monday; Brent is falling to reach $95.45. Oil is being pressured by the expensive “greenback”, as well as public concerns about a global recession around the world. Today’s economic slump might reduce interest in energies, having a negative impact on prices.
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Looking Into C3.ai's Recent Short Interest

C3.ai's (NYSE:AI) short percent of float has fallen 3.22% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 12.72 million shares sold short, which is 15.93% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why Palo Alto Networks Stock Is Surging

Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported strong financial results, issued guidance and announced a three-for-one stock split. Palo Alto said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue increased 27% year-over-year to $1.55 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $1.54 billion, according to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Comcast Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Comcast CMCSA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Analyzing UiPath's Short Interest

UiPath's (NYSE:PATH) short percent of float has risen 6.62% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 20.54 million shares sold short, which is 7.73% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Palantir Technologies

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Palantir Technologies PLTR. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
MARKETS
Benzinga

New York Mets Owner Steven Cohen Bulked Up On These 5 High Yielding Stocks In Q2

For those unfamiliar, Steven Cohen is an American billionaire hedge fund manager that founded Point72 Asset Management and is the owner of Major League Baseball Team the New York Mets. After tediously analyzing Point72 13F SEC filings for the second quarter of 2022, we can discover which positions hedge fund...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower Monday as several companies in the broader consumer discretionary sector fall amid overall market weakness as market participants prepare for the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium on Friday. The Jackson Hole Symposium is an annual economic summit featuring central bankers, academics and economists...
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Ford Motor

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Ford Motor F. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On American Airlines Group

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on American Airlines Group. Looking at options history for American Airlines Group AAL we detected 29 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 34% of the...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Riot Blockchain Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Riot Blockchain. Looking at options history for Riot Blockchain RIOT we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened...
MARKETS
