Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
First Look At The adidas adiFOM Q In “Black/Orange”
Slip-ons, clogs and uniquely crafted slides are all the rage thanks to the comfortability and distinct design elements present in Kanye West’s highly sought after Yeezy Foam Runner and Yeezy Slides. As the adidas Originals team embarks on their own path toward following in the aforementioned lines success, they’ll be enjoying a revisitation of the 2001 adidas Quake in the adiFOM Q “Black/Orange”.
sneakernews.com
This Nike Air Max 95 Is Literally The Backbone Of Sneaker Culture
Whether you call them Ninety-Fives, Air Max 95s, or 110s, this classic model designed by Sergio Lozano is one of the most significant sneakers in the history of the culture. Globally beloved, the 95 has generated its own origin story based on region, signifying all sorts of street characters while serving the performance running community. Running shoes have greatly advanced since, but the original 95 model has never lost its relevance.
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Nike Air Max Penny “Home”
Despite not having his own label under the Swoosh’s conglomerate, Anfernee Deon “Penny” Hardaway has one of the most celebrated signature sneaker lines of all-time. As the brand celebrates 35 years of its revolutionary Air Max technology, the original Air Max Penny has been on a retro run. Collaborators the likes of Stussy and Social Status have taken a stab at the mid-1990s basketball silhouette, but fans keep favoring the styles #1 laced up on court during his time in the NBA. Following up the inaugural “Orlando” colorway, the design is set to return in a clean “Home” option that couples a predominantly “White” arrangement with “Varsity Royal” flair. Visible Air underfoot takes on the titular blue tone, faithfully recreating a look that captured attention over 25 years ago. Making the sneaker that much more special is the fact that this month’s return marks the first time the shoe ever retros.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Bliss Debuts A Vibrant “Laser Pink” Colorway
Nike has released a number of women’s exclusive Air Maxes over the course of the last few years. The Air Max Bliss is their latest, and it’s currently available in a wide range of options, including but not limited to this “Laser Pink” colorway. Made up...
RELATED PEOPLE
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Nike Air Trainer 1 “TYO 03”
In honor of the Air Trainer 1‘s 35th Anniversary, Nike has brought out the Tinker Hatfield-designed classic in a number of styles both new and original. And just last month, the silhouette even resurfaced in the “Shima Shima” make-up from 2003, a year that seems to bear some influence on this upcoming “TYO 03” colorway.
sneakernews.com
Nike Adds A Splash Of White To This Mostly Blacked Out Air Force 1
Since the beginning of the Air Force 1‘s 40th Anniversary, we’ve seen a wealth of both simple and bold colorways alike. And adding to the former is yet another neutral-dominant offering, which adds a splash of white to what is otherwise yet another instance of “Triple Black.”
hypebeast.com
An Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Graffiti" Sample Has Surfaced
Has celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1 throughout 2022 without holding back. Naturally, new silhouettes and celebratory colorways have hit shelves throughout the year, but the real hits have been the collaborations. Between additional Off-White™ reworks of the Air Force 1 in several colorways and an unprecedented collection of collaborative Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s, fans of the classic sneaker have been provided an incredible range of options this year. Now, yet another Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid has surfaced.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 GS “Messy Room”
When it was announced that Chris Gibbs would be working on an Air Jordan 4, many were expecting a style reminiscent of the Union LA x Air Jordan 1. Jordan Brand, too, was apparently keen on the idea, as they’ve recently gone to the lengths of creating it themselves.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Scorpion Borrows The Air Max 95’s Original Colorway
Although the Nike Air Max Scorpion may not be for everyone, the silhouette continues to emerge in color palettes that have previously appealed to a wide audience. Recently, the ultra-cushioned silhouette appeared in a “Wolf Grey,” “Volt,” “Black” and “Smoke Grey” ensemble reminiscent of the original Air Max 95. Flyknit construction and the suede “mudguard” wrapped around the top-half’s base indulge in a greyscale arrangement that allows for the slightest of contrast to revel in the spotlight; the enlarged sole unit also contributes to this setup, although it inherently garners attention because of its plump Air Max solution. Profile swooshes further nod to the aforementioned design by Sergio Lozano, but the hits of blue introduce new flair to the iconic color palette first seen on a swoosh-branded product back in 1995.
ABC News
Paris Jackson poses for new Skims swimwear campaign: See photos
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand has a familiar face starring in its latest swim campaign: Paris Jackson. Jackson, the only daughter of the late pop legend Michael Jackson, was photographed for the ad campaign by Mark Hunter -- also known as "The Cobrasnake" -- wearing several swim looks from Skims' latest drop, and showing off her vibrant tattoos.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Nike Air Max Scorpion “Triple Black”
Nike’s next big thing in Max is set to arrive later this year, ushering in an all-new overtly bulbous Air Max unit fixed below an engineered Flyknit upper. The model is called the Air Max Scorpion, and while combination of Flyknit uppers and zonal Air Max units isn’t new, the Scorpion introduces an unmatched height stack that’ll lift you in more ways than one.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Black Chrome”
So far, 2022 has been extremely kind to the Air Jordan 6, as we’ve witnessed the silhouette return in “Midnight Navy” and surface in the ever-beloved “University Blue” hue. And by the end of the year, there’ll be a number of additional colorways worth praising, such as the upcoming “Black Chrome,” which recently appeared in the flesh for the very first time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 “White/Midnight Navy”
Despite currently celebrating its 33rd anniversary, the Air Jordan 4 is having a bit of a “moment,” consistently surfacing in new, authorized colorways and experimental customizations by artists and sneaker collectors alike. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s second design for the Air Jordan line surfaced via official images in a...
sneakernews.com
The adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “Slate” Releases On September 3rd
Despite an overwhelming sentiment that it’s gotten “old,” the adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 continues to form an important part of Kanye West’s sneaker empire. Recently, the silhouette emerged in a “Slate” colorway set to release on September 3rd. Akin to some of the...
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Nike Air Force 1 React “Oreo”
With a variety of Air Force 1 variations presented to us in 2022, where does the Air Force 1 React rank? The modern upgrades aren’t dispersed evenly throughout the shoe; instead, Nike opts for a classic toe (albeit inverted) and a lace collar with the standard rubber sole, while the mid-panel and heel are dressed up in a translucent TPU material common in Nike’s modern footwear offerings.
sneakernews.com
The adidas D Rose 1.5 Receives The Restomod Treatment in a “Vivid Red/Black” Scheme
Remastering iconic hoops styles of the past with modern technological innovation has quickly become a point of emphasis for basketball’s biggest brands over the past half decade. Silhouettes like the adidas Agent Gil and T-Mac 3’s have recently enjoyed a restomod makeover by the three stripes and this time around they’ll be tapping the postseason-ready style that celebrated the youngest MVP ever in the adidas Adizero Rose 1.5 Restomod.
Keke Palmer's Dress Takes the Thigh Slit to a New, Embellished Extreme
Keke Palmer's press-tour style streak continues. The actor turned heads in a black strapless gown at the Berlin premiere of her film "Nope" on July 26. Her dress featured a prominent thigh slit that revealed the entire length of her left leg and was embellished with mirrored plexiglass pieces arranged to resemble a tire track. She kept her accessories relatively low-key, finishing her look with jeweled ankle-strap sandals, diamond earrings, white eyeliner, and waist-length box braids.
sneakernews.com
This Nike Air Max 97 Gets Repetitive, Literally
Christian Tresser revolutionized swoosh-branded footwear in 1997 when he designed the Nike Air Max 97. As the sneaker celebrates its 25th anniversary, the Swoosh has been dressing it up in dozens of compelling new styles. Recently, a kid’s-exclusive ensemble emerged pairing muted black, reflective silver and vibrant orange. Most of...
Hypebae
2000 Archives Taps UK Artist Airtomyearth for Limited Print Collection
Seoul-based label 2000 Archives has joined forces with London artist and stylist Jamie-Maree Shipton, better known as Airtomyearth, for an exclusive capsule collection. First launched in 2020, 2000 Archives creates garments and accessories inspired by vintage pieces, with previous collaborators including buzzy Korean label TheOpen Product. This time around, the brand — helmed by Central Saint Martins graduates Hong Da-eun and In Yoon — has tapped Airtomyearth to create a range of seven limited-edition beanies and four styles of tights. Designs feature Shipton’s pup Drippy, as well as nail art designs and photos taken by Shipton during her travels.
sneakernews.com
Undefeated And Nike Join Forces On A Multi-Colored Air Force 1 Low In Patent Leather
Undefeated flexes its masterful ability in Air Force 1 execution as we reveal an exclusive look at a rumored upcoming collaboration for 2022. Following their celebrated “5 On It” collection from 2021, the California-based and now-global boutique retailer reconvenes with Nike on the forty-year-old-silhouette. This leak reveals a...
Comments / 2