‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: 3 Ways Quinn Will Be Written Off

By Carol Cassada
 3 days ago

Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) is preparing to say goodbye to The Bold and the Beautiful . Sofer, who has been playing the devious jewelry designer for nine years, confirmed her departure on August 17th . Sofer’s last day of filming was on August 5th, and Quinn’s exit is imminent.

Fans are already wondering how the show will handle Quinn’s departure. There are many ways soap operas write off characters; let’s look at a few for Quinn.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Rena Sofer as Quinn Fuller I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Quinn Fuller dumps Carter Walton, then leaves town on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Sofer’s exit upsets The Bold and the Beautiful fans because it means the end of Quinn and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). Quinn and Carter, or Quarter, as they’re nicknamed, are a popular couple on the soap opera . In the July 1st episode, a pivotal moment occurred for the couple.

After breaking up with her cheating husband, Eric Forrester (John McCook), Quinn dashed across town to stop Carter’s wedding to Paris Buckingham (Diamon White). Quinn arrived in the nick of time to declare her love for Carter. Fans cheered in excitement as Carter chose Quinn , and the two were blissfully reunited.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn and Carter Reunite, What’s Next for the Couple?

However, their reunion might be short-lived. Quinn’s exit will put another damper on the couple’s relationship. While they’re happy, problems will ensue, leading to a breakup.

A fight about their future could have the couple realizing they’re not compatible. With Quinn believing she’s not the right woman for Carter, she’ll dump him, then leave town.

An accident puts her in a coma

There’s no word on whether The Bold and the Beautiful plans to recast Quinn. With Sofer leaving, the writers could also leave the door open for a Quinn return. One method soap operas use for departing characters is to put them in a coma.

The coma storyline allows for a dramatic exit while also giving fans hope for a return. The writers could go this route with Quinn with her being in an accident. Carter and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will rally by her bedside, vowing not to give up on her.

As many soap fans know, chances are if Quinn goes into a coma, she’ll come out a different person.

Quinn Fuller dies on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Could The Bold and the Beautiful kill Quinn? That’s the question many fans are wondering after hearing that Sofer opted not to renew her contract. The writers have killed many beloved characters , including Phoebe Forrester (Mackenzie Mauzy).

Many fans are worried the same fate will happen to Quinn. She could be murdered by a jealous Paris or become a victim in Sheila Carter’s (Kimberlin Brown) plot against the Forresters. While Quinn’s death will be dramatic and a tear-jerker, it will also lead to backlash for the show.

Yet, as soap fans know, characters return from the dead, so if Quinn is killed, there’s a chance she’ll return. Whatever way the writers choose for Quinn’s departure, one thing’s certain, Carter will be heartbroken.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Rena Sofer Reveals Quinn’s Craziest Moment

