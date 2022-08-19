Read full article on original website
BBC
Zulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini crowned in South Africa
After a year-long family feud, Misuzulu ka Zwelithini has been crowned Zulu king in a traditional ceremony in South Africa. The 48-year-old is the son of the previous king, but some royals had argued he was not the rightful heir and that the late king's will was in fact forged.
BBC
Inside Amapiano, the new sound of South Africa
If Afrobeats was the soundtrack of the 2010’s, now it’s Amapiano’s turn in the spotlight. With its distinct log drum, the South African invention is a blend of deep house, kwaito, jazz, and lounge music. In Zulu, Amapiano literally means “the pianos”. You can watch...
BBC
Ellen White: How England's record scorer will be remembered
When Alessia Russo scored that outrageous backheel at Euro 2022, the player she had replaced sat on the bench with her eyes gleaming and mouthing "wow" as she watched on. It was a moment which summed up Ellen White - the legendary England striker who announced her retirement from football on Monday.
Soccer-Kane sets record with Tottenham winner against Wolves
LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Harry Kane set a Premier League record in goals for a single club on Saturday as his headed effort earned Tottenham Hotspur a 1-0 home victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers that sent them to the top of the table.
BBC
In pictures: Drought in Europe exposes sunken ships, lost villages and ominous 'hunger stones'
Europe has been suffering weeks of drought, with persistent heatwaves leading to evacuations and deaths. Rivers and lakes have dried, causing major problems for shipping and other vessels. The receding water levels have also revealed some usually-buried treasures. The most ominous of these are "hunger stones", engraved at the waterline...
BBC
Sheyi Ojo: Ex-Liverpool forward hopes to find a home at Cardiff City
Sheyi Ojo believes Steve Morison's commitment to changing Cardiff City's style can help him find a home in the Welsh capital. Ojo, 25, joined Cardiff in July after being released by Liverpool. After seven loan spells during his time at Anfield - including one at Cardiff - the forward is...
BBC
Newcastle 3-3 Manchester City: Revenge, relief and a six-goal St James' Park spectacular
Revenge, a dramatic comeback, an overturned red card and brilliant goals - Newcastle versus Manchester City is already laying a strong claim to be game of the season. On a thrilling afternoon at St James' Park, the reigning champions took a fifth-minute lead through Ilkay Gundogan, before goals from Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier gave Newcastle a 3-1 advantage after 54 minutes.
BBC
Netherlands v Ireland: Tourists ease to victory in Amstelveen opener
First (of three) one-day internationals, Amstelveen. Netherlands 84 (32.5 overs): Overdijk 38*; Kelly 3-9, Delaney 3-20 Ireland 87-5 (19.3 overs): Lewis 25, Prendergast 24*; Siegers 2-10 Ireland won by five wickets. Scorecard (external site) Arlene Kelly and Rachel Delaney took three wickets each as Ireland claimed a five-wicket win over...
BBC
Adelaide Cottage: William and Kate to move to cottage on Windsor estate
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children are moving from Kensington Palace in west London to a cottage on the Queen's Windsor Estate. Their new home, Adelaide Cottage, is a 10-minute walk from Windsor Castle. It marks a new chapter according to their friends, an attempt to ensure...
BBC
Monday's gossip: Antony, Gakpo, De Jong, Maguire, Tanganga, Walsh, Pepe, Reguilon
Ajax's Brazil winger Antony, 22, is pushing to join Manchester United before the transfer window closes. (Goal) Manchester United remain in the hunt for PSV Eindhoven's 23-year-old Dutch winger Cody Gakpo, but are only likely to sign one of him or Antony before the window closes. (Telegraph - subscription) Manchester...
BBC
Sheffield United 3-0 Blackburn Rovers: Iliman Ndiaye double sends Blades top
Sheffield United moved top of the Championship as they dethroned previous leaders Blackburn Rovers with a comfortable win at Bramall Lane. The Blades led at the break courtesy of Oliver Norwood's impressive free-kick into the top right-hand corner after 35 minutes. Iliman Ndiaye gave Sheffield United a two-goal cushion after...
SB Nation
Klopp “Couldn’t Be Less Interested in Result Last Year” Against Manchester United
Last season, Liverpool defeated Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford and 4-0 at Anfield. It was a historic scoreline on aggregate, a bigger spread over two league games than either had ever achieved in the rivalry. Last season’s results, though, won’t help the Reds this year. If anything, they might...
Ten Hag needs a pragmatic approach to revive Manchester United | Will Unwin
Another heavy loss at Old Trafford could have significant ramifications and the manager may have to sacrifice ideals
Wallaby on the loose in Northern Ireland
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A wallaby is on the loose in Northern Ireland after escaping from its enclosure only hours after arriving at its new home. Richard Beattie, owner of the Glenpark Estate farm and event venue in Omagh, County Tyrone, said two wallabies, smaller cousins of the kangaroo, arrived at the facility during the weekend and one of the marsupials escaped when it became startled.
BBC
Wesley Fofana: Leicester City defender 'not in right frame of mind to play'
Wesley Fofana was not "in the right frame of mind" to play for Leicester City in the 2-1 defeat by Southampton, says boss Brendan Rodgers. The 21-year-old French defender, who signed a new deal with the club until 2027 in March, is believed to want to join Chelsea. He watched...
NME
Pusha T adds Brixton Academy gig in London to ‘It’s Almost Dry’ UK tour
Pusha T has added a new London gig at Brixton Academy to his UK and Ireland tour later this year behind new album ‘It’s Almost Dry’. The rapper performed in the capital yesterday (August 19) in support of Gorillaz for their huge show as part of the All Points East festival, and will return in December.
Manchester United vs. Liverpool odds, picks and predictions
Manchester United (0 wins, 2 losses, 0 draws) welcomes Liverpool (0-0-2) Monday to Old Trafford with kickoff set for 3 p.m. ET. Below, we preview the Manchester United vs. Liverpool odds and lines, and make our best EPL bets, picks and predictions. Both teams have started this season extremely disappointing....
BBC
Heritage train firm in Crewe starts new London service
A heritage railway company has launched a new charter service to London after the main regional operator announced a reduced timetable. Locomotive Services Group said it was running a £75 first class-only service between Crewe and London Euston. The train, which only runs on Fridays, will travel at up...
BBC
UFC 278: Leon Edwards shocks Kamaru Usman to win UFC welterweight title
Britain's Leon Edwards sensationally knocked out Kamaru Usman to win the welterweight title at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Behind on points in the fifth, Edwards, 30, landed a left high-kick to stun Nigeria's pound-for-pound number one fighter. Edwards becomes the first British champion since Michael Bisping in...
UFC・
