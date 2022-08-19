ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Zulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini crowned in South Africa

After a year-long family feud, Misuzulu ka Zwelithini has been crowned Zulu king in a traditional ceremony in South Africa. The 48-year-old is the son of the previous king, but some royals had argued he was not the rightful heir and that the late king's will was in fact forged.
AFRICA
BBC

Inside Amapiano, the new sound of South Africa

If Afrobeats was the soundtrack of the 2010’s, now it’s Amapiano’s turn in the spotlight. With its distinct log drum, the South African invention is a blend of deep house, kwaito, jazz, and lounge music. In Zulu, Amapiano literally means “the pianos”. You can watch...
WORLD
BBC

Ellen White: How England's record scorer will be remembered

When Alessia Russo scored that outrageous backheel at Euro 2022, the player she had replaced sat on the bench with her eyes gleaming and mouthing "wow" as she watched on. It was a moment which summed up Ellen White - the legendary England striker who announced her retirement from football on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Elgar
Person
Jonny Bairstow
Person
Zak Crawley
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Kagiso Rabada
Person
Simon Harmer
Person
Ollie Pope
Person
Keshav Maharaj
Person
Marco Jansen
Person
Lungi Ngidi
BBC

Newcastle 3-3 Manchester City: Revenge, relief and a six-goal St James' Park spectacular

Revenge, a dramatic comeback, an overturned red card and brilliant goals - Newcastle versus Manchester City is already laying a strong claim to be game of the season. On a thrilling afternoon at St James' Park, the reigning champions took a fifth-minute lead through Ilkay Gundogan, before goals from Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier gave Newcastle a 3-1 advantage after 54 minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Netherlands v Ireland: Tourists ease to victory in Amstelveen opener

First (of three) one-day internationals, Amstelveen. Netherlands 84 (32.5 overs): Overdijk 38*; Kelly 3-9, Delaney 3-20 Ireland 87-5 (19.3 overs): Lewis 25, Prendergast 24*; Siegers 2-10 Ireland won by five wickets. Scorecard (external site) Arlene Kelly and Rachel Delaney took three wickets each as Ireland claimed a five-wicket win over...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#Third Day#Pace Bowling#First Lv Insurance Test#South African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
South Africa
UPI News

Wallaby on the loose in Northern Ireland

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A wallaby is on the loose in Northern Ireland after escaping from its enclosure only hours after arriving at its new home. Richard Beattie, owner of the Glenpark Estate farm and event venue in Omagh, County Tyrone, said two wallabies, smaller cousins of the kangaroo, arrived at the facility during the weekend and one of the marsupials escaped when it became startled.
ANIMALS
NME

Pusha T adds Brixton Academy gig in London to ‘It’s Almost Dry’ UK tour

Pusha T has added a new London gig at Brixton Academy to his UK and Ireland tour later this year behind new album ‘It’s Almost Dry’. The rapper performed in the capital yesterday (August 19) in support of Gorillaz for their huge show as part of the All Points East festival, and will return in December.
MUSIC
BBC

Heritage train firm in Crewe starts new London service

A heritage railway company has launched a new charter service to London after the main regional operator announced a reduced timetable. Locomotive Services Group said it was running a £75 first class-only service between Crewe and London Euston. The train, which only runs on Fridays, will travel at up...
TRAFFIC
BBC

UFC 278: Leon Edwards shocks Kamaru Usman to win UFC welterweight title

Britain's Leon Edwards sensationally knocked out Kamaru Usman to win the welterweight title at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Behind on points in the fifth, Edwards, 30, landed a left high-kick to stun Nigeria's pound-for-pound number one fighter. Edwards becomes the first British champion since Michael Bisping in...
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy