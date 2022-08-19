Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A wallaby is on the loose in Northern Ireland after escaping from its enclosure only hours after arriving at its new home. Richard Beattie, owner of the Glenpark Estate farm and event venue in Omagh, County Tyrone, said two wallabies, smaller cousins of the kangaroo, arrived at the facility during the weekend and one of the marsupials escaped when it became startled.

ANIMALS ・ 5 HOURS AGO