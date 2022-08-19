Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Complete helps startups think through the ‘why’ and ‘how’ of employee pay
In today’s job market, where layoffs and hiring freezes abound, getting compensation strategy right is even more important, CEO Rani Mavram of HR tech startup Complete told TechCrunch in an interview. “Even if companies are hiring fewer roles, the importance of getting that hire right becomes increasingly more important,”...
TechCrunch
SoftBank-backed Socar, South Korea’s largest car-sharing startup, tumbles on market debut
Shares of Socar rose 1.25% from its IPO price of 28,000 won ($21.10) in the initial minutes of the debut, before tumbling to 26,300 won and giving the firm a market cap of $642 million. Last week, Socar cut its targeted IPO offering to 102 billion won ($78.1 million), giving...
Wayfair is cutting 5% of its global workforce
Wayfair is cutting nearly 900 jobs, or about 5% of the once-hot online retailer's global workforce, as it looks to regain its financial footing in a post-pandemic future.
TechCrunch
Surviving the SaaS tsunami: Optimize your tech stack to reduce risk and free up cash flow
The resiliency and adaptability of any company that survived the pandemic is admirable. But the hard truth is that many of those very companies face a “pay-the-price” moment as the cost of their decisions and actions over the past 18 to 24 months come due. That said, few...
Employers may have new problem of 'quiet quitters' among the ranks
Quiet quitting is described as employees doing exactly what’s expected of them and nothing more. They are avoiding late nights, early mornings and emails at all hours of the day.
Motley Fool
This Innovative Stock's Moat Is Getting Even Wider
Chegg boasts 84 million pieces of highly sought-after proprietary content. Its stock is nearly as cheap as it's been for several years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
TechCrunch
Engage with Samsung Next, AWS, Calendly & more at TechCrunch Disrupt
Building a startup is no easy task — not exactly a newsflash, we know. One of the things our partners do best is provide their expertise and educational resources. They present sessions on a range of topics that help new founders gain the confidence they need to move forward and build a solid business foundation.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: How VC really works, longevity investor survey, choosing your angel
Essentially, VC is a high-stakes extreme sport in which top players can accumulate startling amounts of wealth and power. And sometimes, a massive pile of investor cash burns so brightly, it gets picked up on satellites. But where does all that money actually come from, and how do VCs actually...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Ending a 4-year partnership, DoorDash will stop delivering Walmart groceries next month
If you’re following the ups and downs of the crypto industry, you won’t want to miss this Twitter Space on Monday at 12:00 p.m. PDT/3:00 p.m. EDT. Senior crypto reporter Anita will be speaking with Sam Rosenblum and Breck Stodghill about where they’re seeing the most exciting opportunities among early-stage web3 companies.
Motley Fool
Why Moderna Was Sinking This Week
According to a media report, the U.S. government is planning a big shift in its approach to subsidizing coronavirus vaccines and drugs. This will affect the major COVID-19 vaccine makers, and Moderna is at the top of that list. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
TechCrunch
Apple kicks off fundraising effort to support US National Parks via Apple Pay donations
Proceeds from the donations will be sent to the National Parks Foundation and aid in its mission to protect national parks. To garner support, Apple will encourage users to engage with curated content on Apple Maps and Apple Podcasts. Despite the initiative’s positive undertones, the company will be capping its...
TechCrunch
Parsing FTX’s 2021 growth in a Coinbase context
The data that CNBC uncovered paints a picture of strong growth, but a limited one — it didn’t get ahold of Q2 numbers. The information, FTX’s trailing private market cap, and recent data concerning Coinbase’s financial performance set up an interesting question: Is Coinbase cheap, or is FTX overvalued?
BlackRock warns Wall Street watchdog new ESG rule could harm investors
WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc. (BLK.N)warned the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this week that its proposed rules aimed at fighting "greenwashing" by fund managers will confuse investors.
TechCrunch
Ford to cut 3,000 jobs amid restructuring
Automotive News was the first to report the news after reviewing the email. TechCrunch has confirmed the layoffs and viewed the internal email. The job cuts, which many have anticipated since Ford launched its restructuring efforts, will affect employees throughout its global operations. However, most of the cuts will be in the U.S., Canada and people working at the Ford Business Services operation in India. About 2,000 are salaried employees and 1,000 are agency personal.
TechCrunch
Meet the ex-Amazon satellite engineers wanting to disrupt hardware workflow
“You’d be shocked at how archaic the tools are,” Lucy Hoag, co-founder of Violet Labs, said. She wasn’t referring to the sophistication of the tools, but the way in which the hardware production toolset is balkanized across both teams and tasks. It’s a problem, common across the industry, that she and her co-founder Caitlin Curtis say leads to major inefficiencies.
TechCrunch
Faire and Forerunner get real about retail at TC Disrupt
The startup has had to not only navigate its own business, but also help its customers survive unprecedented supply chain disruptions and adapt to a new normal. Faire currently pegs its customer base at 500,000 retailers and 70,000 brands. Despite the challenges, the startup has fared well during the pandemic. Between October 2020 and May 2022, its valuation increased by about $10.1 billion.
TechCrunch
New media venture in India helping readers discern signal from noise
The Signal is aiming to serve a need for the modern pace of life where everybody is busy, said Dinesh Narayanan, its co-founder and editor in an interview. “People still want to keep up with what’s happening in the world. They can read newspapers or multiple news outlets, but obviously they don’t have time to do it,” he said.
Motley Fool
Shopify's Losses in 2022 Aren't What They Appear to Be
These losses are primarily attributable to declines in the stock market. Shopify's business is in far better shape than it may appear at first glance. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
TechCrunch
John Carmack’s AGI startup raises $20M from Sequoia, Nat Friedman, Patrick Collison and others
Carmack said Friday his new artificial general intelligence startup, called Keen Technologies (perhaps a reference to id’s “Commander Keen“), has raised $20 million in a financing round from former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman and Cue founder Daniel Gross. Stripe co-founder and CEO Patrick Collison, Shopify co-founder and CEO Tobi Lütke, and storied venture fund Sequoia are among those investing in the round, he said.
TechCrunch
Apple adds select MacBooks to Self Service Repair offerings
As with the iPhone before it, Apple will continue adding more models (and repair types) moving forward. That includes the new M2 MacBooks (released after work began on the project) and additional systems like the iMac and Mac Studio Display. There’s already a fairly wide range of repairs available, including...
