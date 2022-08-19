ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechCrunch

Complete helps startups think through the ‘why’ and ‘how’ of employee pay

In today’s job market, where layoffs and hiring freezes abound, getting compensation strategy right is even more important, CEO Rani Mavram of HR tech startup Complete told TechCrunch in an interview. “Even if companies are hiring fewer roles, the importance of getting that hire right becomes increasingly more important,”...
Motley Fool

This Innovative Stock's Moat Is Getting Even Wider

Chegg boasts 84 million pieces of highly sought-after proprietary content. Its stock is nearly as cheap as it's been for several years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
TechCrunch

Engage with Samsung Next, AWS, Calendly & more at TechCrunch Disrupt

Building a startup is no easy task — not exactly a newsflash, we know. One of the things our partners do best is provide their expertise and educational resources. They present sessions on a range of topics that help new founders gain the confidence they need to move forward and build a solid business foundation.
Motley Fool

Why Moderna Was Sinking This Week

According to a media report, the U.S. government is planning a big shift in its approach to subsidizing coronavirus vaccines and drugs. This will affect the major COVID-19 vaccine makers, and Moderna is at the top of that list. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
TechCrunch

Parsing FTX’s 2021 growth in a Coinbase context

The data that CNBC uncovered paints a picture of strong growth, but a limited one — it didn’t get ahold of Q2 numbers. The information, FTX’s trailing private market cap, and recent data concerning Coinbase’s financial performance set up an interesting question: Is Coinbase cheap, or is FTX overvalued?
TechCrunch

Ford to cut 3,000 jobs amid restructuring

Automotive News was the first to report the news after reviewing the email. TechCrunch has confirmed the layoffs and viewed the internal email. The job cuts, which many have anticipated since Ford launched its restructuring efforts, will affect employees throughout its global operations. However, most of the cuts will be in the U.S., Canada and people working at the Ford Business Services operation in India. About 2,000 are salaried employees and 1,000 are agency personal.
TechCrunch

Meet the ex-Amazon satellite engineers wanting to disrupt hardware workflow

“You’d be shocked at how archaic the tools are,” Lucy Hoag, co-founder of Violet Labs, said. She wasn’t referring to the sophistication of the tools, but the way in which the hardware production toolset is balkanized across both teams and tasks. It’s a problem, common across the industry, that she and her co-founder Caitlin Curtis say leads to major inefficiencies.
TechCrunch

Faire and Forerunner get real about retail at TC Disrupt

The startup has had to not only navigate its own business, but also help its customers survive unprecedented supply chain disruptions and adapt to a new normal. Faire currently pegs its customer base at 500,000 retailers and 70,000 brands. Despite the challenges, the startup has fared well during the pandemic. Between October 2020 and May 2022, its valuation increased by about $10.1 billion.
TechCrunch

New media venture in India helping readers discern signal from noise

The Signal is aiming to serve a need for the modern pace of life where everybody is busy, said Dinesh Narayanan, its co-founder and editor in an interview. “People still want to keep up with what’s happening in the world. They can read newspapers or multiple news outlets, but obviously they don’t have time to do it,” he said.
Motley Fool

Shopify's Losses in 2022 Aren't What They Appear to Be

These losses are primarily attributable to declines in the stock market. Shopify's business is in far better shape than it may appear at first glance. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
TechCrunch

John Carmack’s AGI startup raises $20M from Sequoia, Nat Friedman, Patrick Collison and others

Carmack said Friday his new artificial general intelligence startup, called Keen Technologies (perhaps a reference to id’s “Commander Keen“), has raised $20 million in a financing round from former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman and Cue founder Daniel Gross. Stripe co-founder and CEO Patrick Collison, Shopify co-founder and CEO Tobi Lütke, and storied venture fund Sequoia are among those investing in the round, he said.
TechCrunch

Apple adds select MacBooks to Self Service Repair offerings

As with the iPhone before it, Apple will continue adding more models (and repair types) moving forward. That includes the new M2 MacBooks (released after work began on the project) and additional systems like the iMac and Mac Studio Display. There’s already a fairly wide range of repairs available, including...
