HBO Max has unveiled the first ever footage from its highly-anticipated TV series adaptation of the award-winning 2013 video game The Last of Us. The streamer shared a two-and-a-half-minute video teasing all of its new content hitting the platform in 2023, ending it with a few seconds of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, who can be seen traversing a snowy setting and sharing both tense and heartfelt moments. The clip also teases the biological daughter of Joel, who he lost early on in the game, as well as a look at Nick Offerman as Bill.

