The Independent

HBO subscribers frustrated after House of the Dragon premiere crashes app for thousands

Thousands of HBO Max subscribers were left frustrated on Sunday night (21 August) when the app crashed on Fire TV devices.The hugely anticipated Game of Thrones spin-off debuted on HBO in the US, arriving simultaneously on HBO Max. In the UK, the series is available to stream on Sky and NOW.However, shortly after the series was made available, a number of fans shared on Twitter that the app had crashed and left them unable to watch.It is presumed that the technical malfunction is related to the high volume of users attempting to stream the premiere.However, in a statement, HBO...
TVLine

Almost 200 Sesame Street Episodes Removed as Part of HBO Max Purge

There’s a dark cloud hanging over Sesame Street‘s famously sunny days. As part of HBO Max’s ongoing, wide-ranging and apparently merciless purging of many library tiles — all as part of WarnerBros. Discovery’s ambitious plan to winnow down $3 billion (with a B) in debt — nearly 200 Sesame Street episodes have been pulled from the streamer. By removing series and movies from its library, HBO Max no longer has to pay licensing fees for them. That is a bottom line-boosting measure for the streamer even when said checks are being made out to sister company Warner Bros. Television, as was the...
TechCrunch

Disney accelerator alum Miko celebrates 140-country launch

The funky little robot can play animated story books with stories featuring stars from “Moana,” “Frozen,” “The Lion King,” “Toy Story,” “Big Hero 6,” “Coco” and a bunch of other well-loved stories. “Bringing the imaginative worlds of Disney...
Popculture

'Game of Thrones' Star Peter Dinklage's HBO Movie Among HBO Max's Latest Cuts

Peter Dinklage's fans do not have long to watch one of his critically acclaimed performances outside Game of Thrones. My Dinner with Herve, in which he plays Fantasy Island star Herve Villechaize, is on the list of movies leaving HBO Max this week. My Dinner with Herve aired on HBO in October 2018 and earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Television Movie.
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ Be on HBO and HBO Max?

There’s never been a more exciting time to be a fantasy fan. August kicked off with Netflix’s sumptuous adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman and Labor Day weekend will bring us the debut of Amazon’s lavish Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powers. But this weekend is all about the return of Game of Thrones. The release date of HBO‘s House of the Dragon is nigh!
Deadline

‘House Of The Dragon’: Everything That Happened In The Premiere On HBO

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details from the premiere of HBO’s House of the Dragon. It’s a prequel to Game of Thrones, but it could also double as a medieval spinoff of Succession. The phrase much-anticipated is a well-worn phrase in Hollywood, but there really isn’t any other way to describe the latest dispatch from Westeros, based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. The 700-page saga chronicles the history of House Targaryen — or as the TV series goes on to explain, 172 years before the death of the Mad King and the birth of Daenerys Targaryen (played in GOT by...
hypebeast.com

HBO Max Debuts First Footage From 'The Last of Us' TV Series Adaptation

HBO Max has unveiled the first ever footage from its highly-anticipated TV series adaptation of the award-winning 2013 video game The Last of Us. The streamer shared a two-and-a-half-minute video teasing all of its new content hitting the platform in 2023, ending it with a few seconds of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, who can be seen traversing a snowy setting and sharing both tense and heartfelt moments. The clip also teases the biological daughter of Joel, who he lost early on in the game, as well as a look at Nick Offerman as Bill.
Decider.com

‘Sesame Street’ Curbed by HBO Max as 200 Episodes Suddenly Removed From Service

HBO Max is getting ruthless with its latest content cut. Sure, it hurt when the streamer sliced hours of animated content and scripted shows, but now they’re coming for the kids and pulling a large chunk of Sesame Street from their library. Variety reports that HBO Max is removing about 200 episodes of the classic children’s show, reducing their count from 650 episodes to just 456.
TechCrunch

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ to premiere on Disney+ next month on ‘Disney+ Day’

“Thor: Love and Thunder” will be one of many titles that will premiere on the streamer’s third birthday, along with extra perks for subscribers like culinary experiences, photo opportunities, meet-and-greets, screenings and more. If you weren’t able to catch the god of thunder’s latest in theaters, “Thor: Love...
TechSpot

HBO shares first look at "The Last of Us" TV series coming next year

What just happened? HBO has provided a first look at its upcoming live-action series based on the popular survival video game The Last of Us. The teaser was published over the weekend as part of a compilation of content coming to HBO. The segment starts around the 1:42 mark and showcases Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey portraying Ellie. We even get a quick glimpse of Nick Offerman as Bill and Nico Parker as Joel's daughter, Sarah.
CNBC

"Industry" co-creators on channeling experiences as young bankers into HBO hit series

CNBC's Carl Quintanilla sits down with Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, co-creators & executive producers of HBO's finance drama "Industry." The best friends discuss how their experiences as former bankers inspired the hit series and why it was important to showcase the perspectives of younger professionals. They dive into how to balance authenticity and creativity across the show's plot lines, demystifying financial jargon for audiences & why the show's storytelling is driven by strong female roles.
