Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike White
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
sent-trib.com
Gibson, indicted on sex-related charges involving a minor, has new theft charge
A former strength and conditioning coach indicted on sex-related charges involving a minor now faces an additional charge. Zachary Gibson, of Bowling Green, was charged with theft after he allegedly stole $180 at a city laundromat. Bowling Green Police Division officers on Aug. 17 were called to the 900 block...
13abc.com
Man convicted of shooting his girlfriend at Toledo hotel
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has been convicted of multiple charges after police say he shot his girlfriend at a Toledo hotel and hid the gun at a nearby restaurant. Dajuan Smith was found guilty of Attempt to Commit Murder and Tampering with Evidence after entering an Alford plea on Monday, August 22. Police say Smith shot his girlfriend at the Quality Inn on Alexis Road in March of 2022, leaving her with life-threatening injuries.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG man arrested after punching employee at mental health facility
Bowling Green Police Division arrested a man Friday evening after he reportedly assaulted an employee at a mental health residential facility. David Bustamante, 54, who was residing at the facility in the 800 block of North College St., was charged with assault and taken to the Wood County jail. Police...
wktn.com
Three Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court
Three people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Timothy P. Caudill was sentenced to a total of 18 months in prison on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and failure to appear as required. The following...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New plea deal offered in Hale case
LIMA — A pre-trial was held in the court of Judge Teri Kohlrieser in the case of Romiere Hale. On April 12, 2021 the Lima Police were dispatched at 2:08 p.m. to 535 N. Elizabeth St. in reference to a report of an unresponsive child. Officers located a 4-year-old inside the residence. The child was taken to a local hospital where medical personnel attempted life saving measures but were unsuccessful.
13abc.com
Toledo man accused of exposing himself to young girls indicted
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man accused of exposing himself while approaching young girls in a Springfield Township parking lot has been indicted by a grand jury. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Steven Warrer on a Public Indecency charge on Thursday, August 18. Deputies with the Lucas County...
Indiana man gets 27-year jail sentence in Detroit dating app murder
DETROIT (AP) — An Indiana man who prosecutors said used a dating app to target members of the LGBTQ community has been sentenced to at least 27 years in jail for the killing of a Michigan man. Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Kevin Cox sentenced Diabolique Paris Johnson on Wednesday to 25 to 45 years […]
Police were called to Jackson residence 82 times prior to fatal stabbing, records show
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Police were no strangers at the home where a man is accused of fatally stabbing a woman and severely injuring a man last spring. Police and emergency services have been called to the residence in the 2000 block of Carlton Boulevard a total of 82 times between 2018 and the present, according records of 911 calls obtained by MLive through Freedom of Information Act requests.
RELATED PEOPLE
sent-trib.com
Northwood woman indicted for kidnapping
A Northwood woman has been indicted for kidnapping after she allegedly took her two children, who were in the custody of a county agency. Claudia Olvera, 35, was arrested after being indicted Wednesday by a Wood County grand jury. She is in jail on a $50,000 bond. She is set to appear Aug. 25 in front of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG man told to stay off school properties after students reported being ‘creeped out’
A Bowling Green man was told to no longer attend events at Bowling Green High School after several students reported being “creeped out” by his presence. Bowling Green police officers were patrolling the BGHS football game on Friday evening when school staff advised there was a suspicious man in the stands. Principal Dan Black told police the 38-year-old man was in the student section of the football stands.
2 ex Ohio-fraternity members get 6 weeks in jail for hazing death
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Two former fraternity members were sentenced to six weeks in jail on Wednesday after being convicted of hazing-related misdemeanor counts in the death of a Bowling Green State University student last year. The two men were both acquitted in May of more serious charges — including involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide — in […]
fcnews.org
Grand Jury indicts Harris
A Fulton County Grand Jury has issued a five-count indictment of a Wauseon man in relation to the death of a three-year-old girl. Devon A. Harris turned himself into authorities early last week after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He is being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio in Stryker.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WANE-TV
Family feud leads to shooting in Hicksville: police
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – The suspect has been identified in a Hicksville shooting police say stemmed from family issues early Saturday, according to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office. Around 12:45 a.m., officers with the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in the 6000 block...
13abc.com
Toledo man behind bars for Saturday night shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing two Felonious Assault charges after a shooting Saturday night. Around 2:00 AM Sunday morning, police were called to the scene on Avondale near Brown Avenue for reports of a person shot. According to court documents, Jermaine Jackson shot Terrence Turner multiple...
sent-trib.com
Shooting straight: Smith has spent her life professionalizing bail bonds industry
ROSSFORD — The small woman with the bright happy smile is as close to being the opposite of what one would expect from the pop culture stereotype of the bail bondsman. The little-understood industry has been Mary Frances Smith’s business, Smith Bonds and Surety, for 34 years. She has led a crusade, actually writing a handbook to help change the negative images and tout what she believes to be a positive service to her clients and the public good.
huroninsider.com
Man allegedly strikes co-worker with rod over missing popsicle
BERLIN HEIGHTS – A 57-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly struck his co-worker several times with a rod over a dispute about a missing popsicle. According to the report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of July 21, police were called to Elite Industrial Controls for a report of an assault between two employees. When police arrived, according to the report, the complainant told police that Dale Ezell had entered the workshop with a stick and struck another employee in the head. The complainant claimed that he then fired Ezell and ordered him off the property, the report states.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2007 murder victim's family raising money for victim's of domestic violence at Tammy's Walk
TOLEDO, Ohio — Walkers met at Walbridge Park in south Toledo on Saturday, donning purple ribbons, for Tammy's Walk, an annual event that brings awareness to the problem of domestic violence in the community and raises money for victims. It's a problem that only got worse as COVID-19 took...
sent-trib.com
Shame on Perrysburg for handling of juvenile rape case
A terrible thing has happened in Perrysburg. Two juveniles allegedly forced sexual acts on others without their consent. They have taken a plea agreement in court. Now the school district is forced by the terms of the court agreement to allow the students in school. And, the district is allowing them to play football and, participate in other sports and extracurricular activities in the future.
wlen.com
4th of July Gady Road Murder Suspect Case Moved to Circuit Court
Adrian, MI – The husband charged with killing his wife on the evening of the 4th of July in Raisin Township has been bound over to Lenawee County Circuit Court. Michael Allison has been charged by the Lenawee County Prosecutor’s Office with Open Murder and Felony Firearms charges…stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident.
2 charged with drug trafficking after Ambassador Bridge bust reveals 28 bricks of suspected cocaine
Two men have been charged with drug trafficking in a major narcotics bust on the Canadian side of the Ambassador bridge on August 1. Border patrol agents discovered and seized 28 bricks of suspected cocaine from the cab of a commercial truck.
Comments / 1