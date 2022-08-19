Read full article on original website
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike White
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Kay Taylor
Kay Taylor, 73, of Grand Rapids, Ohio, passed away, Saturday, August 20, 2022. Kay was born on January 24, 1949 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Ortez and Ruby (Conrad) Warner. She married the love of her life Larry Taylor on August 19, 1967 in Maumee, Ohio. They were able to spend 47 years together and he preceded her in death January 1, 2015.
Local Briefs: 8-22-2022
A Columbus woman was arrested after she allegedly sprayed chemicals on a man, who was trying to break up a fight between the woman and another man. Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue on Thursday at 8:23 p.m. to assist with a man who may have had chemical burns.
Auglaize County Historical Society fall bus trip to Fremont
WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Historical Society has announced that the itinerary for its fall bus trip on September 29 will include sites in Seneca and Sandusky counties. The cost is $93 for Historical Society members and $113 for non-members. The day’s agenda includes:. The American Civil War...
New sculpture in Simpson Garden dedicated to Knox
On Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. the public is invited to the Simpson Garden, 129 Conneaut Ave., for the dedication of the Judy Knox Memorial Sundial. A reception will be held at the Simpson Garden building following the on-site dedication. The sculpture is a 9-foot sundial of stainless steel and...
Blue and white forever: a history of Toledo's city flag
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding the proposed flag design that aired on Aug. 16, 2022. When Jacob Parr announced his proposal to redesign Toledo's city flag on Aug. 9, he was building upon a northwest Ohio vexillological history dating back to 1909, when Toledo adopted its first flag.
TFRD offers fitting tribute to former Assistant Chief
TOLEDO, Ohio — The park across from Toledo Fire headquarters in downtown Toledo has been renamed for one of Toledo’s most dedicated firefighters. The spot of land at the intersection of Orange St. and Huron that also holds the Toledo Firefighter’s Memorial is now known as ‘Toledo Fire & Rescue Department Assistant Chief Robert J. Schwanzl Memorial Place.’
Smiles of a summer night: Firefly Nights concludes season
The final Firefly Nights festival for the summer was held Friday (Aug. 19) under sunny skies in downtown Bowling Green. The festival returned this year after a two years disrupted by the pandemic and with a new leadership team.
Get your old-school movie fix at Maumee's Little Free Blockbuster
MAUMEE, Ohio — Feeling nostalgic for movies that don't come via a stream? Consider making a trip to the Little Free Blockbuster in Maumee. It is located outside at the back of Amity Ink located at 306 Conant Street in Maumee. The mini movie store works just like the...
Douglas Spoerl
Douglas Spoerl, 64, of Weston, Ohio passed away August 19, 2022. He was born on November 19, 1957 to the late Paul and Joanne (Goodger) Spoerl. He married Jane (Murphy) Spoerl on August 24, 1979 and she survives him. Douglas is also survived by his children: Nicole (Eric) Sargent and...
Sandra Long
Sandra Long, 76, of Bowling Green, Ohio and formerly Bellefontaine passed away August 18, 2022. She was born on November 21, 1945 to the late George Jr. and Mable Wayman. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Robert) Fleshman of Bowling Green: son, Kenneth Long of Toledo; grandchildren: Skyler and Mackenzie Fleshman; and brother, Michael (Carol) Wayman.
Back to school: barbers offer $5-hair-cutes for local students
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The first day of school is a big deal for students. Some local barbers want to make sure students feel good about themselves as they head back to the classroom. When it comes to a fade, buzz cuts, and tapers, Renaldo Taylor Bey is one of the best...
Metroparks Meetup: New trail, new bridge, new spot at Swan Creek
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s common for Metroparks Toledo to add new trails. This time, the newest addition is a trail that takes you high up into the tree canopy at Swan Creek Metropark. It’s named the Connector Trail. Scott Carpenter, Director of Public Relations for Metroparks Toledo,...
Pulling through the weekend
Gary Schyvinch, of Reedsburg, Wisconsin, drives the International 1466 New Attitude tractor during the National Tractor Pulling Championships 9,300 lb. Super Farm Tractors division on Saturday at the Wood County Fairgrounds during the National Tractor Pulling Championships. Schyvinch finished in sixth place with a pull of 338.350 feet.
'Garlic Naan' recipe as seen on WTOL 11 Your Day
TOLEDO, Ohio — Learn how to make garlic naan as seen on WTOL 11 Your Day. The recipe is provided by Jera's Heavenly Sweet on Bancroft near the University of Toledo. Brianna Stewart joined Amanda, Diane and Steven to make the tasty snack. Recipe. Garlic Naan. 1/3 cup milk.
Canceled: Sunset Jazz and Art Festival returns to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS — The 16th Sunset Jazz and Art Festival will celebrate the legendary saxophonist Gene Parker, who is the event headliner. After a two-year hiatus, the annual event will be held Sunday. “This year we are featuring Gene Parker. He will be playing with all of the groups,...
BG fire busy with calls, including lightning strike, this weekend
The Bowling Green Fire Division responded to 1120 Lyn Road for a report of lightning hitting a tree and the residence filling with smoke on Sunday morning. When crews arrived, there was light smoke and haze, but no active fire showing. A tree in the backyard had been struck by lightning, and the bark was blown off and the tree was cracked. The lightning traveled through the roots which was visible due to the ground being disturbed, and lightning struck the house.
St. V’s Toledo, OH USA
Was leaving the hospital and and saw it hanging in a tree. It made my day, because my mom was not doing well in the hospital from a broken hip.
Eagle Point name saved from demolition
ROSSFORD – Current and future projects, both construction and demolition, received updates with plans for repair of concrete and drainage issues added to the calendar. City council on Aug. 8 received reports from the public works committee for both the Aug. 5 and July 7 meetings. Council has had an abbreviated summer schedule that delayed the discussion from the July meeting.
Which Toledo-area school zones see the most speeding tickets?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Students across Toledo will return to the classroom this week on a staggered start, which means school zone speed limits will be in effect on your morning commute. "I think the first week will be a lot higher for speeding violations," Sgt. Aaron Riter with the...
Mural and expansion planned for Rossford cafe
ROSSFORD — The possible expansion of a local bar and addition of a new building-side mural was approved by council on Aug. 8. Brad Morrison, principal of the Maumee Bay Turf Center, is negotiating to purchase of Danny’s Cafe, and has plans for an expansion and a mural for the side of the building. Council approved both plans.
