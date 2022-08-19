ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

94.9 WMMQ

Why Was Someone Dressed Head to Toe as a Knight in Detroit?

This is bordering on an Ohio/Florida level of nonsense. Just five days ago, on 8/17/22, an interesting picture was posted on Reddit that is leaving anyone who sees it with a few questions. The picture, posted by u/Wise-Manufacturer324, shows someone dressed as a knight apparently just...standing on a sidewalk in Detroit:
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit artist Gmac Cash raps new song about Belle Isle 'giant slide'

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Jokes about Belle Isle's giant slide and the supposed danger it brought to its riders upon reopening last weekend have now been written into a local Detroit rapper's latest song. With video showing riders bouncing along the slide's many grooves, rapper Gmac Cash who is known...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Belle Isle Slide: How to ride the Giant Slide

DETROIT (FOX 2) - You've surely seen all the videos of people literally flailing uncontrollably while plummeting down the Belle Isle Giant Slide. The 40-foot tall slide has been a staple on Belle Isle since the 1960s. It's 80 steps to the top and then a bouncy ride to the bottom. However, it's been closed for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
MetroTimes

Detroit’s PizzaPlex now serves Filipino BBQ

Southwest Detroit’s PizzaPlex has a new BBQ menu offering. The Filipino-style BBQ dish, "Inay’s inasal” ("mom’s barbecue" in Tagalog), is marinated overnight in a blend of sweet, tangy species and chargrilled in a wood-fired oven. Each plate comes with two skewers of either chicken, pork, or...
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Belle Isle’s giant slide in Detroit is outta control

We were excited about Detroit’s giant slide on Belle Isle finally reopening Friday after being closed for several years — despite our painful childhood memories of getting our asses burned and feeling like we were going to die on it. But in a Facebook video showing kids literally...
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Hyper-Indulgent Sugar Factory Opening in Downtown Detroit Aug. 29

The Sugar Factory American Brasserie, a global chain New York magazine describes as having "a broad menu of savory food, and a hyperactive candy emporium," will open next Monday in downtown Detroit. It wll occupy the high-visibility space in the One Campus Martius Building, the home of Hard Rock Cafe...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit's shadiest neighborhoods, tree inequity and its effects

Precious Johnson-Arabitg lives in Pilgrim Village in Detroit, and temperatures in her neighborhood often reach 90 on a summer's day, according to American Forests, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring and protecting forests. Just 26% of the land area in the blocks surrounding Johnson-Arabitg's home is shaded by tree cover. This...
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

The bumps and burns return to Belle Isle: The top 10 Metro Times headlines

This week, our readers shared our excitement about the reopening of the giant slide on Belle Isle, while some others felt the bumps on the slide's opening day. Our readers were most interested in the Michigan man who wanted a race war and ended up sentenced to 20 years in prison. Readers were also interested in the ongoing fight within MIchigan's GOP, where one Republican is suing another.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Top 5 cool cars seen at the Dream Cruise

For car-crazy people, the Woodward Dream Cruise is the world's biggest candy store. For the 27th time, an estimated 40,000 hot rods, retro mods and just plain odds rumbled along 16 miles of M-1 from Ferndale to Pontiac. Here are some of the coolest rides spotted Saturday at the Dream Cruise.
FERNDALE, MI
Detroit News

Top moments at the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise

Here we are now, entertain us. So thought 1 million or so souls who descended on Woodward for the 27th Dream Cruise on Saturday, and they weren't disappointed. Here are some of the top moments from Saturday's auto extravaganza. Cops don't like these donuts. The Dream Cruise is known as...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
Cars 108

A Look Back at the Historic Fox Theatre: Detroit, Michigan

One of Michigan’s most historic and revered structures is Detroit’s Fox Theatre. It will soon be celebrating its 100th anniversary: opening in 1928, it was billed as “The Most Magnificent Temple of Amusement in the World”. The ten-story, C. Howard Crane-designed mammoth structure was built as...
DETROIT, MI

