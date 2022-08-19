4 men arrested, charged in connection with case of 2 teen brothers killed after 2020 ‘random’ shooting in Fort Bend County

Read full article on original website
cw39.com
Man arrested, charged in man’s death in downtown Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have arrested and charged a man suspected of killing a man in Houston back in July. Houston police said charges have been filed against a suspect arrested in the death of a man following an assault at 500 Lamar Street about 12:15 p.m. on July 11.
cw39.com
Missing girl found, suspect charged with aggravated kidnapping
HOUSTON (CW39) — A 3-year-old girl was found safe after she was reported missing in north Houston on Sunday. The child’s family notified police after they noticed she was missing from her home. Ten hours later, police say she was found in a motel on Rankin Road with...
Click2Houston.com
Girlfriend charged in shooting death of boyfriend after ‘wrestling’ with gun inside SE Houston apartment, police say
HOUSTON – A woman has been charged in connection with the shooting death of her boyfriend after police said they “wrestled” with a gun inside a southeast Houston apartment early Saturday. Latise Lonyea Lenoir, 29, is charged with murder in the death of 27-year-old Dennis Leon Sharp.
Man accused of doing donuts arrested after 100 mph chase through north Houston
An HPD officer reportedly spotted a Dodge truck doing donuts in a parking lot, sparking the chase. At some point, police said the driver turned his lights off, trying to evade officers.
Click2Houston.com
HCSO: Argument between 2 men leads to shooting outside NW Harris County bar
HOUSTON – A man is in critical condition after deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said he was shot while in a fight with another man outside a northwest Harris County bar early Sunday. It happened in the 7600 block of Cherry Park Drive near Highway 6 in...
Man charged with kidnapping accused of luring 3-year-old girl to his car in north Houston
Holman Hernandez, 50, is charged with aggravated kidnapping. Court records say he lured the child to his vehicle before taking her to the motel room.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PRECINCT 5 DEPUTIES TAKE THREE MORE INTOXICATED DRIVERS OFF THE STREETS
On August 20, 2022, A Deputy made a traffic stop at 7900 FM 1488. The female driver, identified as Shana Leann Torres, showed signs of intoxication and was arrested for DWI. The female was taken to the Montgomery County Jail. ***********************************************************************************************************************************. On August 20, 2022, A Deputy made a traffic...
cw39.com
Constables arrest 2 women for child endangerment
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — Over the weekend, two women were arrested and charged, accused of shaking a baby during a dispute. On Saturday, August 19, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 21600. block of Spring Plaza near Spring, in reference to an in progress...
Last MS-13 gang member sentenced to 20 years for role in fatal shooting of teen in 2016
Daniel Arturo Orellana was sentenced to 20 years in prison after revealing in a statement that he was on the lookout the day 16-year-old Estaur Quinonez was killed.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff Office Seeks the Community’s Help to Locate Stolen Classic Truck
PORTER, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a stolen 1971 Chevrolet C1500 truck bearing Texas LP GS73MT. The vehicle has a restored exterior and interior with a matching seafoam green color. The vehicle was stolen on July 29th, 2022 from a home in the Porter, Texas.
2 people shot in West Houston near Memorial area, HPD says
Houston police said two people were injured in the West Houston shooting. This is an ongoing investigation.
Aunt charged, given bond after toddler tumbles out of moving SUV in southwest Houston, records show
Police said the toddler was in a booster seat, instead of a car seat, with three other kids in the car who were also not properly restrained.
Click2Houston.com
Dirty duo: Surveillance cameras capture footage of suspects robbing laundromat in Spring Branch
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects who robbed a laundromat at gunpoint in northwest Houston. At around 4:50 p.m. on Aug. 9, two armed men armed walked into a washateria in the 2000 block of Wirt Road. Video...
cw39.com
HPD: Man hospitalized after being shot after coming home from bar in north Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) — A shooting in north Houston early Sunday morning has left a man hospitalized, police said. It took place around 2:30 a.m. at 10201 Telephone Road near Peekskill Lane. Houston police responded to a shots fired call. When they arrived, officers found a man shot four to...
Man shot multiple times in front of wife in SE Houston apartment parking lot, HPD says
Investigators said a gunman approached the married couple in the parking lot of their apartment complex after a night out.
Houston murder suspect claims self-defense, but victim seen trying to break up fight, filing states
As Dionate Banks remains at large for the murder of a former high school basketball star, a court filing states that witnesses didn't see a weapon in the victim's hand.
Click2Houston.com
2 suspects arrested in stolen RV with AR pistol, body armor and shotgun found inside, Friendswood police say
FRIENDSWOOD – Two suspects have been arrested after police recovered a stolen RV with weapons inside in Friendswood. Authorities said they arrested the two suspects in the 300 block of W. Edgewood Drive. During a search of the RV, police found an AR pistol, two 9 MM handguns with...
Man shot and killed while wrestling woman over gun in SE Houston apartments, HPD says
The woman, who is now in custody, told officers they were inside their bedroom wrestling over a gun when it reportedly went off in her hand and hit the man in the stomach.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Fort Bend Sheriff's Office arrests multiple suspects involved in a double homicide in 2020
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Fort Bend County Sheriff’s detectives in partnership with members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force arrested multiple suspects involved in the murder of Devin Massey, 15, and Jonathan Massey, 17, which occurred in 2020. On December 12, 2020, Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched...
Click2Houston.com
Pct. 4 constable deputies partner with Klein ISD Police Department for possible active shooter training
HOUSTON – Over the summer, Harris County Pct. 4 constable deputies have teamed up with Klein Independent School District Police Department for a possible active shooter training, according to Constable Mark Herman’s Office. The departments completed the active shooter training throughout June and July through the Advanced Law...
