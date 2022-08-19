Read full article on original website
Related
Woman says she applied to 76 jobs and received no responses to interview: ‘It’s all a scam’
A global pandemic saw one of the worst job markets in recent history, and just two years later there are still millions of job openings in the US. However, that didn’t seem like the case when one woman – who had been laid off from her job – sent out 76 job applications and received no request for an interview.Kayley, who goes by @kayleyalissa on TikTok, has struggled to find a job ever since she was laid off in May. In a TikTok video, which has more than 1.4m views, she explained that she has spent the last eight...
Domino's Manager Posts Applicant Interview on TikTok, Sparks Debate for Giving Him "2 Strikes"
A Dominos Manager who goes by Miguel Saucey on TikTok (@miguelsaucey) uploaded a now-viral clip on the popular social media platform that caused a bit of a kerfuffle in the comments section. That's mostly due to the "2 strikes" he gave to a prospective employee during the course of a job interview.
A McDonald's customer says a worker handed her a note telling her to 'die' after she asked about the allergens in a McFlurry
McDonald's has apologized and said that it took "appropriate action" after a customer said she was given the rude allergen information guide.
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
Zuckerberg fails to hide his irritation at worker who asked if extra 'vacation' days will continue post-pandemic - then doubles down by telling lazy staff 'some of you might just say this place isn’t for you... and that's ok with me'
Furious Mark Zuckerberg allegedly failed to hide his irritation when one of his staff members asked if Meta's extra 'vacation' days would continue after the pandemic. This is the silicone valley CEO's latest crack down on 'lazy' staff, after he provided a deluge of cushy benefits for employees during the coronavirus pandemic - including extra days off and company-wide bonuses.
Expert warns never to spend longer than five minutes on the loo
According to the experts if you're spending more than five minutes sitting on the loo at a time then you're doing it wrong. Research from Topps Tiles reckons that Brits spend about three and a half hours on the toilet each week, split up into stints of about five minutes on average and between four and seven trips a day.
My neighbour epilates her legs and throws her toenail clippings out of her window above my flat – it’s so disgusting
THERE’S nothing more annoying than having a neighbour that constantly gets on your nerves. Particularly if you live in a flat or an apartment and your irritating neighbour lives very close to you. Well, that’s the situation that one woman has found herself in, but her neighbour isn’t your...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man refuses to allow his mother to eat a single bite of a multi-course meal cooked in her honor
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My parents invited several distant family members from overseas to our home for dinner. The guests were my father's cousin and her two adult children: a son and a daughter.
Last man standing: Retired bank worker, 66, is the ONLY person living on deserted housing estate set for demolition - but he's refusing to move out despite council offering him £35,000 and two years' rent to go
A 66-year-old retired bank worker is the last person living on a housing estate which is due to be demolished - but he is refusing to move out despite multiple attempts by the council to buy him out. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours living beside him in the 128...
I’m an ex-flight attendant – here’s how to sit together without having to pay for it
A FORMER flight attendant has revealed how you can sit with your friends and family without paying for your plane seat. Many budget airlines such as Ryanair and easyJet charge passengers to select their seat. However, ex-flight attendant Jane Hawkes explained why you should never pay for them – and...
I’m a restaurant owner and I’m furious after diners told a waitress she’s ‘not man enough’ to serve them & left £81 bill
A RESTAURANT owner has blasted “rude” diners who told a waitress she was “not man enough” to serve them and left without paying the bill. Bosses at the Mediterranean restaurant Exo Poli took to Facebook to describe the trio of people as “rude and confrontational” following their behaviour at the eatery in Shrewsbury, Shropshire.
Woman gets two hundred dollar dinner for free when waitress harasses a child at table
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I am one of the most non-confrontational people you will ever meet in your life, and my good friend Thea is the exact opposite. Thea is a bulldog when it comes to getting what she wants and making sure she is being treated how she believes she deserves to be treated.
Nurse’s boss sends ‘thank you’ note to woman’s husband after she made her work overtime
A nurse has sparked a debate about appropriate workplace etiquette after revealing that her boss wrote a letter to her husband, in which she thanked him for “sharing” his wife with the hospital where she works.In a viral post shared to the popular Reddit forum r/antiwork, user u/SolitudeWeeks shared an image of the handwritten note her boss reportedly sent her husband after she had worked overtime at the hospital for the past several months. She explained that mandatory overtime at her job is “supposed to be heavily fined” but the fines were suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then,...
Woman wears pigtails at work and discovers she made way more money in tips
We’re all for getting on that grind, but one woman discovered that by wearing her hair in a particular hairstyle, she made significantly more money in tips at work. This would be all well and good if the TikToker, who goes by the name @semiattractivementallyok on the site, racked up the extra cash by curling or straightening her hair - but it’s when she ties her locks up into pigtails that she earns the most money.
Man pockets the cash tip another diner left for their server, saying she 'overpaid'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My coworkers and I went to dinner after work one night. One of my dinner companions was a close friend, in addition to being a coworker. One of my other dinner companions was a young man I didn't particularly like, but he was dating my close friend besides being a coworker.
Woman born with one arm and very short legs after mum's failed abortion wants to live life to the fullest
A 25-year-old woman with severe disabilities has revealed how she refuses to be held back and wants to 'live life to the fullest'. Charlie Rousseau, from Quebec in Canada, revealed how she learnt the reason for her disabilities when her mother told her that she had tried to have an abortion and claimed it went wrong.
We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
Woman claims she was left 'coughing up blood' after eating at a popular fast food restaurant - before she was offered a $13 voucher as compensation for the experience
A Melbourne woman said she was coughing up blood and couldn't speak or swallow for a week after having a horror Nando's meal. Madison, 30, swallowed a sharp object as she was eating a paella at the popular fast food chain before starting to choke. After spending ten hours in...
Couple confused after their car ‘caught speeding’ in Manchester while they were 1,500 miles away in Spain
A couple was left baffled upon returning home from Spain to find that police had issued them with a fine for speeding – while they had been 1,500 miles away on holiday.Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards, from Leeds dropped off their white Volkswagen Golf GTI at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 Meet and Greet parking service on 3 August before they left the UK.Holiday snaps show them enjoying their 13-day break in Murcia with their two daughters and friends of the family.Upon arriving home, they found Greater Manchester Police had sent them a prosecution notice for their car, which had allegedly...
Comments / 10