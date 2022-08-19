ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary Golf Champion Reportedly Died On Friday

A legendary golf major champion and course designer reportedly died on Friday. Tom Weiskopf, the winner of the 1973 Open Championship, reportedly died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 79 on Friday. Golf Digest confirmed the news. "Tom Weiskopf, winner of the 1973 Open Championship, whose talents translated from...
Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's 'Contest' Photos

Want to play a round of golf with Paige Spiranac? One lucky winner will have that opportunity. Spiranac is running a contest for her followers. The winner will get to play a round of golf with her; a dream-come true for plenty. To promote the contest, Spiranac shared a few...
Rory McIlroy Throws Fan's Remote-Controlled Ball Into Water: Fans React

PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy got into an interesting confrontation with a fan during Saturday's third round at the BMW Championship. A fan in the gallery tried to mess with Rory on the green using a remote controlled golf ball. After batting the ball away from the hole a few times, the 33-year-old Irishman picked it up and launched it into the pond.
Jordan Chiles Makes History at US Gymnastics Championships: "This Granny Ain't Done Yet"

The Tokyo Olympics are in her rearview, but Jordan Chiles isn't done making history yet. On Friday, Aug. 19, Chiles and fellow Tokyo medalist Jade Carey became the first US Olympic female gymnasts to follow up a season of college gymnastics with a return to elite competition, per NBC Sports. In an Instagram post, the 21-year-old gymnast made it clear she feels her career is just getting started.
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 BMW Championship

The course had changed from a year ago, but there was a bit of déjà vu surrounding the final round of the BMW Championship. Once again Patrick Cantlay found himself atop the leaderboard entering the final round of the penultimate event of the PGA Tour season, albeit this time alone in the lead at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware rather than tied at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland. And by day’s end, he had pulled out a victory a week ahead of the Tour Championship.
Report: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy to partner in one-day, non-green grass event series for top golfers

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have spent a lot of time together over the years, and even more so lately. That’s no huge secret. Aside from both living in South Florida, they were paired for the first two rounds of the PGA Championship in May. Both were having a grand time together at the Celebration of Champions prior to the Open Championship this year at St. Andrews. And several days later it was McIlroy who tipped his hat to Woods as Woods was walking up the 18th hole at the Old Course to complete his second round, knowing it may have been Woods’ last competitive round on the historic grounds.
Look: Rory McIlroy Furious With Fan At BMW Championship

Rory McIlroy isn't at the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round of the BMW Championship. He did, however, make headlines for his encounter with a remote-controlled golf ball. As McIlroy was getting ready for his putt on the 15th hole, a fan tossed a remote-controlled ball onto...
Presidents Cup 2022: Meet the six automatic qualifiers for Team USA

WILMINGTON, Del. — Half of the 12-man team to represent the stars and stripes at the Presidents Cup in Charlotte in September officially qualified Sunday. There wasn’t much drama as the top six in the standings all held serve and remained among the six players that booked their place on Team USA Captain Davis Love III’s team that will try to retain the cup at Quail Hollow Club.
2022 BMW Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Wilmington Country Club

Patty Ice is twice as nice. Patrick Cantlay captured the 2022 BMW Championship on Sunday at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware. He’s the first golfer in the FedEx Cup Playoffs era to successfully defend his title at a playoff event, and it means he’s No. 2 in the standings heading to the Tour Championship next week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
WILMINGTON, DE
U.S. Gymnastics Championships: What to watch on Sunday

The U.S. Gymnastics Championships conclude Sunday at 7 p.m. ET with the last night of women’s competition, live on NBC and streaming on NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock. Shilese Jones, 20, enters with the lead, seeking to become the oldest first-time U.S. women’s all-around champion in more...
