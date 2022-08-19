Read full article on original website
Klopp reveals Liverpool star has "no chance" of playing against Man United
Jürgen Klopp has confirmed that Curtis Jones has "no chance" of playing against Man United tomorrow. Liverpool are dealing with something of an injury crisis, with Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joel Matip, and Ibrahima Konaté are among the other Reds stars currently carrying problems. Jones will be particularly...
Cristiano Ronaldo set to be dropped by Erik ten Hag for Man Utd vs Liverpool
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe perfect insane kick-off routine, score within 10 seconds for PSG
Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all combined in an insane kick-off routine for a lightning quick start for Paris Saint-Germain against Lille. PSG were out of the blocks in rapid fashion in the Ligue One clash and took the lead through Mbappe less than 10 seconds into the contest.
Manchester United Vs. Liverpool Predicted XI - Cristiano Ronaldo To Make Way For Anthony Martial
Manchester United play Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday and there are a number of interesting decisions manager Erik Ten hag has to make in regards to the lineup. That's what I'll predict here.
Real Madrid send Casemiro classy message ahead of Man Utd transfer
Real Madrid thank Casemiro for his years of service ahead of his move to Manchester United.
Fans all saying the same thing as Joshua seen chewing mystery green object before Usyk fight…and it could be a bad omen
ANTHONY JOSHUA looked nervous as he chewed a mystery green object ahead of his showdown with Oleksandr Usyk, according to fight fans. AJ, 32, chewed on what appeared to be his gumshield inside the King Abdullah Sports City. The Brit was caught by the cameras as he walked to his...
Match Report: Newcastle United 3-3 Manchester City (Premier League)
Manchester City were held to an enthralling 3-3 draw by Newcastle at St. James' Park on an eventful Sunday evening in the Premier League. The hosts made a positive start by pressing City deep into their own half and winning a corner in the early moments. Less than five minutes...
Leon Edwards shocks the world with incredible head kick KO of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278, as 'Rocky' snatches victory from the jaws of defeat to become second British champion in history
Leon Edwards delivered one of the iconic moments in UFC history to flatline Kamaru Usman with a head kick knockout. 'Rocky' became the second British champion in the promotion's history, following in Michael Bisping's footsteps, and the finish was as picture perfect as it was dramatic. With just one minute...
Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi set Ligue 1 history with insane goal just 8 seconds into PSG game
Cristiano Ronaldo blanks critic Jamie Carragher before Manchester United vs Liverpool
Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to deliberately blank Jamie Carragher, one of his harshest critics, before Manchester United’s match against Liverpool on Monday night.Ronaldo was dropped to the bench by new manager Erik ten Hag for the visit of the Liverpool to Old Trafford following United’s humiliation at Brentford and amid rumours he is looking to leave the club.The striker still found time to greet Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Roy Keane broadcasting on the touchline before kick-off, but ignored former Liverpool defender Carragher.Follow Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE!Carragher has called for Manchester United to sell Ronaldo in order to progress...
Toni Kroos & Luka Modric's Casemiro goodbye letters show Manchester United how brilliant the Brazilian is
Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is set to be unveiled as a new Manchester United player early next week, and the reaction to his exit of his now former Real Madrid teammates shows just how good of a human and player Erik ten Hag is recruiting. Luka Modric and Toni Kroos need...
Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
A derby between Liverpool and Manchester United is nervy at the best of times, and it is fair to say that after a combined 2 points from the opening 4 matches for the two sides, it is decisively not the best of times. Make no mistake about it, either team that ends up on the receiving end of a loss tonight will be thrust into full-on crisis mode (at least as far as the pundits and the worst corners of Twitter are concerned).
'At Some Point Last Season, We Made the Joke That We Hoped To Have Two Of Him'- Thomas Tuchel On Reece James
Ever since breaking into the first team, English international Reece James has been loved and adored by Chelsea fans, especially making an impression on the Blues manager Thomas Tuchel.
Casemiro’s New Monster Contract Oddly Aligns With His Delusional Goal for Manchester United
Casemiro says his move to Manchester United is all about winning, but his contract says if the club wins, he will get paid. The post Casemiro’s New Monster Contract Oddly Aligns With His Delusional Goal for Manchester United appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Anthony Joshua's body language showed that he was in a state of 'aggressive arousal' and was suffering from 'cognitive confusion' prior to his bizarre post-fight speech following defeat to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday
Anthony Joshua suffered the third defeat of his professional career on Saturday once again finding himself on the wrong side of a judges' decision against Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Looking to recapture his heavyweight gold, AJ produced a much-improved performance compared to the one seen in Tottenham back...
Watch: Kylian Mbappé Waste Little Time in Scoring Against Lille
Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé wasted little time in finding the back of the net and putting the controversy with Neymar Jr., at least for now, behind them. The 23-year-old took a pass from Lionel Messi after the Argentine saw the France international get behind the Lille OSC defense to score the first goal of the matchup.
Manchester United: Casemiro says move from Real Madrid 'not about money'
Casemiro said his impending move to Manchester United is not motivated by money as he bid an emotional farewell to Real Madrid on Monday. The Brazil midfielder, 30, said he is joining "the biggest team in the world" after a nine-year spell with Real. United have agreed to pay up...
‘The cement between the stones’: Manchester United new signing Casemiro receives massive praise from Erik ten Hag ahead of Liverpool clash
Manchester United is in absolute shambles this term, starting off the Premier League campaign with two straight defeats. They’ll be hoping to change that on Monday versus Liverpool, but before the match, the Red Devils managed to secure a huge signing as Casemiro put pen to paper after leaving Real Madrid for a new challenge. […] The post ‘The cement between the stones’: Manchester United new signing Casemiro receives massive praise from Erik ten Hag ahead of Liverpool clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: The Glazers Gave Green Light For Manchester United To Spend Their Way Out From Losing Streak
According to a recent report, the Glazers have permitted Erik Ten Hag to spend his way out of the bad results that are dragging Manchester United to the bottom of the table.
Liverpool Players Spotted In Training Including Academy Prospect Ahead Of Manchester United Clash
Ahead of Liverpool's huge Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday, the club released photos of Saturday's training session which included a promising player from the academy.
