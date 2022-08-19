ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Casemiro
Daily Mail

Leon Edwards shocks the world with incredible head kick KO of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278, as 'Rocky' snatches victory from the jaws of defeat to become second British champion in history

Leon Edwards delivered one of the iconic moments in UFC history to flatline Kamaru Usman with a head kick knockout. 'Rocky' became the second British champion in the promotion's history, following in Michael Bisping's footsteps, and the finish was as picture perfect as it was dramatic. With just one minute...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Uefa Champions League#The Premier League
ClutchPoints

Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi set Ligue 1 history with insane goal just 8 seconds into PSG game

PSG stunned Lille on Sunday by scoring the fastest goal in French league history. Kylian Mbappe opened up the scoring just eight seconds after the opening kickoff, bamboozling the Lille defenders en route to an open shot at goal. The French striker bolted straight towards the goal after the kickoff and was gifted a perfect […] The post Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi set Ligue 1 history with insane goal just 8 seconds into PSG game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SOCCER
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo blanks critic Jamie Carragher before Manchester United vs Liverpool

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to deliberately blank Jamie Carragher, one of his harshest critics, before Manchester United’s match against Liverpool on Monday night.Ronaldo was dropped to the bench by new manager Erik ten Hag for the visit of the Liverpool to Old Trafford following United’s humiliation at Brentford and amid rumours he is looking to leave the club.The striker still found time to greet Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Roy Keane broadcasting on the touchline before kick-off, but ignored former Liverpool defender Carragher.Follow Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE!Carragher has called for Manchester United to sell Ronaldo in order to progress...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

A derby between Liverpool and Manchester United is nervy at the best of times, and it is fair to say that after a combined 2 points from the opening 4 matches for the two sides, it is decisively not the best of times. Make no mistake about it, either team that ends up on the receiving end of a loss tonight will be thrust into full-on crisis mode (at least as far as the pundits and the worst corners of Twitter are concerned).
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Anthony Joshua's body language showed that he was in a state of 'aggressive arousal' and was suffering from 'cognitive confusion' prior to his bizarre post-fight speech following defeat to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday

Anthony Joshua suffered the third defeat of his professional career on Saturday once again finding himself on the wrong side of a judges' decision against Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Looking to recapture his heavyweight gold, AJ produced a much-improved performance compared to the one seen in Tottenham back...
COMBAT SPORTS
Yardbarker

Watch: Kylian Mbappé Waste Little Time in Scoring Against Lille

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé wasted little time in finding the back of the net and putting the controversy with Neymar Jr., at least for now, behind them. The 23-year-old took a pass from Lionel Messi after the Argentine saw the France international get behind the Lille OSC defense to score the first goal of the matchup.
SOCCER
ClutchPoints

‘The cement between the stones’: Manchester United new signing Casemiro receives massive praise from Erik ten Hag ahead of Liverpool clash

Manchester United is in absolute shambles this term, starting off the Premier League campaign with two straight defeats. They’ll be hoping to change that on Monday versus Liverpool, but before the match, the Red Devils managed to secure a huge signing as Casemiro put pen to paper after leaving Real Madrid for a new challenge. […] The post ‘The cement between the stones’: Manchester United new signing Casemiro receives massive praise from Erik ten Hag ahead of Liverpool clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
191K+
Followers
106K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy