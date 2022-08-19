No traces of PFAS found in DeForest wells

The results are in, and all four wells within DeForest’s drinking water system were found to have zero traces of PFAS substances.

The village underwent voluntary tein May and Public Services Project Coordinator Greg Hall provided a brief update during the Committee of the Whole meeting on Aug. 16.

“That’s great news, especially since Madison was found to have PFAS,” Hall said.

Wisconsin is in the process of creating drinking water and water utility standards in regard to PFAS compounds. In 2019, the DNR collected water and fish tissue samples from Starkweather Creek and Lake Monona because of suspected contamination. The results showed traces of PFAS components, with the highest concentrations in waterways closest to the Dane County Regional Airport complex.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), PFAS are widely used, long-lasting chemicals and components that break down very slowly over time. PFAS are found in water, air, fish and soil in various locations around the world, and can be present in the blood of animals and humans. Other areas include, but are not limited to — drinking water; soil and water near wast sites; fire extinguishing foam; manufacturing or chemical production facilities that produce or use PFAS; food; food packaging; household products and dust; personal care products; and biosolids like fertilizer.

Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or more commonly known as PFAS, are harmful chemicals that are found in a variety of places. The most used and studied chemicals within the PFAS grouping are Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS).

PFAS, in low levels, are even in a variety of food products. Exposure to some PFAS may be linked to harmful health effects, the EPA states. There is an estimated thousands of PFAS chemicals.

Hall noted that the DNR will begin a yearly sampling of wells, which is scheduled to begin next year.

The four wells in DeForest are located at 609 Acker Parkway, 6235 Pepsi Way, 408 Yahara Street, and 515 Yorktown Road.

Given the close proximity of the village to the Madison area, Village President Jane Cahill Wolfgram asked Hall if any components of PFAS can travel to and from various wells through waterways. Hall wasn’t sure, and said that it’s something that the DNR doesn’t currently know either.

In July, Waunakee Utilities received results from a test administered in its wells. There was no detection of PFAS substances.

DeForest, Dane, Windsor and Waunakee and some of 26 Dane County municipalities served by the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District.

The DNR has been gathering samples from around the state in the last few years. Milton, Marshfield, Whitewater and Adams were some of the Wisconsin communities to test their wells in recent months. Whitewater’s results came back clean, while Marshfield and Adams had to shut down wells earlier this year due to PFAS pollution.