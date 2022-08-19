ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

A complete timeline of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's relationship and divorce

By Jessica Booth,Jason Guerrasio
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h4tb8_0hNVcNc900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z4Grf_0hNVcNc900
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were together for over a decade.

Kevin Winter / Getty

  • For 12 years, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were one of Hollywood's most iconic couples.
  • They met around 2003 and wed in 2014 — Jolie filed for divorce in 2016.
  • The pair is currently dealing with a divorce and custody battle.

2004: Pitt and Jolie met on the set of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CyH4W_0hNVcNc900
Angelina Jolie would later confirm this.

20th Century Fox

At the time of filming around 2003, Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston and Jolie had recently filed for divorce from Billy Bob Thornton.

As per People's reports, in a 2006 interview, Jolie confirmed to Vogue that they began developing feelings for each other . She said, "... I think we found this strange friendship and partnership that kind of just suddenly happened. I think a few months in I realized, 'God, I can't wait to get to work.'"

She added, "It took until, really, the end of the shoot for us, I think, to realize that it might mean something more than we'd earlier allowed ourselves to believe. And both knowing that the reality of that was a big thing, something that was going to take a lot of serious consideration."

January 2005: Pitt and Aniston announced they were separating.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u2FwP_0hNVcNc900
The couple said tabloid speculation did not cause the separation.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images

After months of rumors that Pitt and Jolie had an affair on the set of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," Pitt and Aniston released a statement about their separation to People, saying, "For those who follow these sorts of things, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media."

March 2005: Aniston officially filed for divorce from Pitt.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hhN4i_0hNVcNc900
Jennifer Aniston officially filed for divorce in 2005.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Shortly after the initial announcement, People reported that Aniston officially filed for divorce , citing "irreconcilable differences."

April 2005: Pitt and Jolie were photographed on vacation together in Kenya.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mlJpW_0hNVcNc900
The vacation was one of the first times the couple was photographed together.

Getty/Alberto E. Rodriguez

A month later, Us Weekly published photos of Pitt and Jolie with Jolie's son , Maddox, in Kenya.

In September 2005, Aniston described her reaction to the photos in an interview with Vanity Fair: "The world was shocked, and I was shocked."

July 2005: Pitt and Jolie were featured in a W magazine spread titled "Domestic Bliss," and Jolie adopted Zahara.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DngtC_0hNVcNc900
Angelina Jolie adopted Zahara from Ethiopia with Pitt by her side.

Junko Kimura/Getty

The now-iconic spread included many photos of the two as a couple with a family.

That same month, People reported that Jolie adopted 6-month-old Zahara from Ethiopia with Pitt by her side.

January 2006: The pair confirmed they were expecting a child together.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rrWLC_0hNVcNc900
Maddox and Zahara's last names were also changed.

Getty/Bryan Bedder

Less than a year after Pitt's divorce from Aniston was finalized, People confirmed Jolie and Pitt were expecting .

That same month, a judge granted a request to change Maddox and Zahara's last names to Jolie-Pitt .

May 2006: The couple's first biological daughter was born in Namibia, Africa.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=304Thv_0hNVcNc900
In July, Madame Tussauds unveiled a wax figure of the couple and baby Shiloh.

Getty/Scott Gries

In May, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was born in Namibia. Their obstetrician told People that Pitt was in the operating room the whole time .

March 2007: Pitt and Jolie adopted Pax from Vietnam.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OculX_0hNVcNc900
The pair traveled to Vietnam to adopt him.

Getty/Kevin Winter

In March, 3-year-old Pax became the newest member of the Jolie-Pitt family when Pitt and Jolie traveled to Vietnam to adopt him .

Reuters reported that Jolie supposedly filed the papers without Pitt because Vietnamese law does not allow unmarried couples to adopt children , but single individuals can.

May 200: Jolie revealed she was pregnant with twins.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SqAOt_0hNVcNc900
Angelina Jolie said she was shocked.

Getty/Pascal Le Segretain

At the 2008 Cannes Film Festival, Jolie announced to Today and Access Hollywood that she was expecting twins .

She told Access Hollywood, "We weren't expecting twins. So it did shock us."

July 2008: The twins were born in Nice, France.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04OgTo_0hNVcNc900
The twins were born in July.

Getty/Kevin Winter

Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline were born in Nice, France in July.

A month later, they appeared on the cover of People . Jolie talked about their family life in an interview with the magazine, saying, "It is chaos, but we are managing it and having a wonderful time."

February 2010: The couple sued News of the World for saying they had split.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37mrGo_0hNVcNc900
They won the lawsuit later that year.

Getty/Gareth Cattermole

In February 2010, News of the World published a report saying the couple had broken up. The couple later sued the publication for the false report.

In July, BBC reported that the couple was paid damages from the company that owns the newspaper and planned to donate it to their charity , the Jolie-Pitt foundation.

April 2012: Pitt and Jolie's engagement was confirmed.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zI173_0hNVcNc900
Brad Pitt's manager confirmed it.

Getty/Kevin Winter

Pitt's manager confirmed to People that the couple was engaged , saying, "It is a promise for the future and their kids are very happy. There's no date set at this time."

May 2013: Jolie revealed she had gone through a preventative double mastectomy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zuXR1_0hNVcNc900
Angelina Jolie wrote about it in an op-ed.

Anthony Harvey/Stringer/Getty Images

Jolie wrote a New York Times op-ed about undergoing the surgery , writing, "I am fortunate to have a partner, Brad Pitt, who is so loving and supportive … Brad was at the Pink Lotus Breast Center, where I was treated, for every minute of the surgeries."

"We managed to find moments to laugh together. We knew this was the right thing to do for our family and that it would bring us closer. And it has."

August 2014: The two secretly got married in France.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DktrM_0hNVcNc900
Their kids were involved in the wedding.

Getty/Pascal Le Segretain

Associated Press first broke the news in a tweet .

The HuffPost reported from the now-unavailable Associated Press post that Pitt and Jolie privately wed at their Chateau Miraval in France and all of their six children were involved in the ceremony.

The report says Maddox and Pax walked their mom down the aisle, Zahara and Vivienne were flower girls, and Shiloh and Knox were ring bearers. Jolie wore an Atelier Versace gown and a veil that featured designs from her kids' drawings embroidered into the fabric.

2015: They worked on their first movie together since "Mr. & Mrs. Smith."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BjYSV_0hNVcNc900
Angelina Jolie directed the movie.

Universal Pictures

Pitt and Jolie starred in their second film together, a relationship drama called "By The Sea" which was directed by Jolie .

That same year, Jolie wrote another op-ed about having her ovaries and Fallopian tubes removed.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2clKS6_0hNVcNc900
Angelina Jolie underwent another surgery.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

After an annual blood test showed markers that could be "a sign of early cancer," Jolie decided to have her ovaries and Fallopian tubes removed as a preventative measure.

July 2016: Pitt and Jolie were seen together in public for one of the last times.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PqamE_0hNVcNc900
One of their last public appearances together was with Shiloh.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

One of the last times Pitt and Jolie were publicly spotted together as a couple was in July 2016, when they were photographed with Shiloh.

Prior to this, they had been apart for months while working on various projects.

September 2016: Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M4IaV_0hNVcNc900
Angelina Jolie requested primary custody of their children.

Mary Altaffer/AP Images

Citing irreconcilable differences, Jolie officially filed for divorce . She petitioned for primary custody of the six children.

Shortly after, in September 2016, Pitt was accused of physically abusing one of his children. He was later cleared by authorities.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DdfOf_0hNVcNc900
Brad Pitt was cleared of all charges.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

In September, during a family flight on the couple's private jet, Pitt was reportedly "drinking heavily." Early reports alleged that Pitt physically hurt 15-year-old Maddox Pitt-Jolie during the flight, but later reports stated that Jolie separated Pitt from their kids.

Pitt was later investigated by The LA Department of Children and Family Services and the FBI, but both cleared Pitt of all charges in November .

January 2017: the couple hired a private judge to keep their divorce proceedings quiet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SeOTU_0hNVcNc900
Their agreement would keep their court case details private.

Rich Fury / Getty Images / Stefan Rousseau / WPA Pool / Getty Images

The couple then hired a private judge and reportedly signed agreements to keep the details of their case private . After that, they were relatively quiet about their split for a while.

August 2018: Jolie's camp accused Pitt of not paying "meaningful" child support.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12dvan_0hNVcNc900
The battle was all in court filings.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Jolie's attorneys said in a court filing that Pitt hadn't paid any "meaningful" child support since they split. It was not clear at the time of the filing what constituted "meaningful" support.

Pitt's lawyers said in return that Pitt had in fact paid Jolie more than $1.3 million in contributions over the past two years and that Pitt gave Jolie an $8 million loan to buy a new property. Her camp denied that he was meeting his legal obligations for child support. Pitt's attorneys also accused Jolie via court filing of trying to "manipulate media coverage" of their divorce.

You can read a detailed description of their divorce timeline specifically here .

April 2019: both Pitt and Jolie became legally single.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YK5oj_0hNVcNc900
The pair's divorce has yet to be settled.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP; Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Though their divorce is still in progress , Judge John W. Ouderkirk entered a judgment saying the couple is no longer married. Her name was also restored to just Jolie, not Jolie Pitt.

May 2021: Pitt was reportedly granted "significantly" more "time with the kids."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R1dGL_0hNVcNc900
Brad Pitt was awarded more time through the private judge they hired.

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

Insider reported that the private judge hired by both stars awarded Pitt more custody of his children following months of witness testimony.

"Pitt has always been seeking the opportunity to have more time with his children and prioritized their well being while the other side did everything to try and stop that," a source familiar with the situation told Insider in May 2021.

February 2022: Pitt sued Jolie for selling her stake in their $28 million coowned French winery.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Qfnj_0hNVcNc900
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie purchased a controlling stake in 2008 and were married there in 2014.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images; Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Pitt and Jolie purchased a controlling stake in Château Miraval and its vineyard behind the popular wine in 2008. The two were also married on the estate in 2014.

According to court documents , lawyers for Pitt say Jolie sold her stake in the Château to the Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler without her ex-husband's knowledge.

"She sold her interest with the knowledge and intention that Shefler and his affiliates would seek to control the business to which Pitt had devoted himself and to undermine Pitt's investment in Miraval," the lawsuit claimed.

The lawsuit continued to state that Jolie's sale was intended to cause Pitt "gratuitous harm" after he had "poured money and sweat equity" into the business. Pitt's lawyers also said that the pair had previously agreed to never sell their respective financial interests in the Château without the other's consent.

According to August 2022 reports, Jolie told the FBI that Pitt "grabbed her by the head" in a 2016 altercation aboard a private jet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q6Hf4_0hNVcNc900
A leaked FBI report from Angelina Jolie began circulating in 2022.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty

According to a leaked FBI report obtained by Rolling Stone and Puck , Jolie alleged in an interview with the FBI that Pitt "grabbed her by her head," shook her, "pushed her into the bathroom wall," and repeatedly punched the ceiling of the private plane during an "outburst" about 90 minutes into a flight from Paris to Los Angeles on September 14, 2016.

The report added that Jolie alleged Pitt was intoxicated during the flight, saying that he poured beer on her at one point. Jolie told the FBI that by the time the plane landed, there was $25,000 worth of damage from Pitt spilling red wine, Rolling Stone reported.

Rolling Stone reported that Jolie alleged her children were scared at the time of the incident. She told the FBI that one child called Pitt a "prick," prompting him to lunge at the kid, only to be stopped when Jolie grabbed him from behind "like in a choke hold."

As previously mentioned, Insider reported in 2016 that the FBI cleared Pitt of child abuse allegations regarding that incident.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Angelina Jolie Hits Up Universal Studios With Son Knox After Bombshell FBI Lawsuit Is Unsealed & Exposes Brad Pitt Drama

Angelina Jolie was spotted out with her 14-year-old son Knox after she was exposed as the Jane Doe who filed an anonymous lawsuit asking why the FBI didn't pursue criminal charges against Brad Pitt over assault allegations, Radar has learned.On Monday, the Salt actress, 47, could be seen smiling from ear to ear as she and Knox visited Universal Studios in Los Angeles, checking out the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and more attractions. Jolie wore a chic and flowy white dress paired with slides for her amusement park excursion while her son looked comfortably trendy in a white...
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Touch Weekly

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Is Seen on Rare Public Outing at Target

Casually cool. Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt opted for a simple street style look during a shopping run to Target. The 16-year-old was seen wearing a red sweatshirt, white shorts and black Vans sneakers as she left the large department store with a friend, according to photos obtained by HollywoodLife. Shiloh also kept her blonde hair tied back in a bun, and she wore a black face mask while carrying a big bag of items from her shopping trip.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Bob Thornton
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Angelina Jolie
Us Weekly

Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline

Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Michelle Obama Wears Summery High-Slit Gown In Martha's Vineyard

Michelle Obama showed off her summer style during a special film festival appearance yesterday. The former First Lady attended the opening night of the 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) alongside former President Barack Obama last night. The couple introduced a screening of their upcoming Netflix documentary...
EDGARTOWN, MA
Page Six

Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh

Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Wedding#W Magazine#Fbi
OK! Magazine

Knifestyles: Top Doctors Reveal What Plastic Surgery Work Angelina Jolie's Had Done

Angelina Jolie has been the definition of effortless beauty for decades — but has she had any cosmetic procedures to help along the way? The A-list movie star allegedly had a small procedure recently to tighten the skin around her face and brighten up her look. "She felt her skin was beginning to look lax and sagging," the source explained to Star Magazine. "So she had a mini face-lift." BRAD PITT 'HATES ALL THE BAD BLOOD' WITH EX ANGELINA JOLIE, ACTOR HOPES THE PAIR CAN 'FORGIVE EACH OTHER' FOR THEIR KIDS' SAKE"Angelina wanted to have it before starting her upcoming...
SKIN CARE
Page Six

Brad Pitt reaches $20.5M settlement with Katrina victims over faulty homes

Brad Pitt and his Make It Right Foundation, who were sued in 2018 over shoddy homes they built in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, settled their lawsuit for $20.5 million. The preliminary settlement, which still needs to be approved by a judge, will be funded by Global Green, an environmental nonprofit, has agreed to cover the settlement which will rectify the defects on the homes. According to The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate, the program’s 107 homeowners will be eligible to receive $25,000 each as reimbursement for previous repairs. “I am incredibly grateful for Global Green’s willingness to step up and provide...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
E! News

Prepare to Get Emotional Over Dakota Johnson and Antonio Banderas' Cutest Moments Over the Years

Antonio Banderas and Dakota Johnson are family forever. The Legend of Zorro star was married to Johnson's mother Melanie Griffith for almost 20 years before the couple split in 2015, but that doesn't mean the relationship between him and his stepdaughter ended. In fact, the divorce only seemed to fortify their unique bond, with Banderas even raving over Johnson's acting skills in a 2015 interview with E! News ahead of Fifty Shades of Grey's release.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle

Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Anne Heche once ‘warned’ Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres

Anne Heche tried to warn Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres, the late actress revealed in a resurfaced episode of her podcast. The “Six Days Seven Nights” star, who died at age 53 last Friday after sustaining severe injuries when she plowed her car into a house, explained to her co-host, Heather Duffy, that de Rossi thought dating the former talk show host would make her a “poster child” for a gay relationship. “I warned Portia,” she said in a June 2021 episode of “Better Together.” “Portia even asked me about Ellen before she came to my wedding [to Coleman Laffoon],...
CELEBRITIES
Business Times

Brad Pitt Allegedly Blames Angelina Jolie For Making Their Kids Think He's The Bad Guy: Rumor

Brad Pitt's relationship with his kids with Angelina Jolie again surfaces after the latter comes out as Jane Doe, who filed a lawsuit against the FBI for closing the investigation and not producing charges against the actor over their altercation on a plane in 2016. Allegedly, the "Bullet Train" star is trying to reconnect with his son on his 21st birthday, blaming his ex-wife for brainwashing their kids.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Son Maximilian Muniz Plays With Plaids & Vans Skater Sneakers for Paris Honeymoon Trip With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their nuptials with an eventful honeymoon in Paris. The superstar duo, who tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, brought their kids along to enjoy quality time in the City of the Lights. Lopez’s twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, and Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Affleck, from his previous to marriage to Jennifer Garner, joined in on the fun.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Brad Pitt allegedly caused $25K in damages to plane during Angelina Jolie fight

Brad Pitt allegedly caused $25,000 worth of damages to a plane during his and Angelina Jolie’s infamous 2016 fight. The actress, 47, alleged in a recently released FBI report that she was resting with her children on the aircraft when they told her to “look” at Pitt, 58, whom Jolie saw “pour a glass of red wine.” While the spilled alcohol’s location has been redacted in documents obtained by Page Six, Jolie later claimed that the wine “went all over the chair” and was not cleaned up “for the rest of the flight.” The “Salt” star alleged she “later” learned that “this caused...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, Wears Off-The-Shoulder Dress At Dad’s Wedding: Photos

The day we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding day! The day was filled with amazing looks but Ben’s daughter, Violet, looked gorgeous in the wedding photos below. The 16-year-old stole the show in her outfit for her dad’s big day on Aug. 2, held at Ben’s 87-acre Riceboro, Georgia estate. Violet opted for a long off-the-shoulder white dress — fitting for the dress code of the event, as all guests wore white — that featured a tulle detail over top. The number finished in a classic A-line skirt.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

552K+
Followers
32K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy