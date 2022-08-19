‘A first for everything’: Stuck in traffic, Boston meteorologist delivers morning forecast from his car

“It is the Monday-ist of Fridays.”

No one, it seems, can escape Boston’s traffic.

Not even the city’s broadcast meteorologists.

WBZ meteorologist Jacob Wycoff was late to work Friday as he got stuck in a backup on the Mass. Pike caused by crash. The snarl meant he had to send in his morning forecast from a new location — his car — bringing a whole new meaning to the phrase “traffic and weather together.”

“What a Friday,” he said in a video to viewers. “I am caught up in some of that Mass. Pike traffic, shut down in two separate locations. Tried to get a detour and I wasn’t able to find one. So I just kind of plopped myself in a safe place, and I’m bringing you the weather from this gas station.”

The forecaster said he’s never done a broadcast from his car before.

“There’s a first for everything I suppose,” he said.

Wycoff eventually did make to the WBZ studio, where he delivered his later weather updates.

But, in a feeling likely familiar to all those who have endured Boston traffic, the effects of the hellish commute appeared to still be with the Boston meteorologist.

“It is the Monday-ist of Fridays, if that is such a thing,” Wycoff said. “Are we sure that it’s not Friday the 13th? Because I feel like that’s the way my luck has been going today.”

You can watch Wycoff’s remote report below: