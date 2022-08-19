ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taco Bell testing plant-based meat alternative

By Daisy Ruth
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Taco Bell is testing a plant-based protein in a new Crispy Melt Taco in one city in the U.S.

Taco Bell fans in Birmingham, Alabama can try the taco with what the company describes as a brand-new “boldly seasoned” plant-based protein made of a soy and pea blend, inspired by classic Taco Bell flavors.

Fans can also opt for the taco to be made with beef.

Regardless of the protein filling, the Crispy Melt Taco is available for $2.49.

During the test, Taco Bell said the plant-based protein will also be featured in its Nachos BellGrande and it can be added to any menu item.

The protein is certified vegan by the American Vegetarian Association.

Menu Tracker: New items from Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell and Outback Steakhouse

Taco Bell has long been praised by animal rights groups and vegetarians for its many high-protein vegetarian options, thanks to the fact that beans are always on offer on the menu, but the chain is also testing the waters of meat substitutes, but only in Birmingham, Ala., at the moment. Alabama might seem like an unusual choice to test plant-based protein, but many chains have reported enthusiastic trial of these meat analogs across the country, not just in the trendy coastal areas where their popularity might be expected. The challenge is getting people to come back for more once they have tried it the first time. Maybe Taco Bell will lead the way in establishing whether customers prefer plant-based meat analogs over actual plants, such as beans.
