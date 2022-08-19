Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Top WWE Star Recalls 'Love At First Match' With AJ Lee
Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee, now more commonly referred to by her birth name, AJ Mendez, made a significant impact on WWE before retiring from the company in 2015 due to damage to her cervical spine. She is tied for most reigns with the Divas title and enjoyed the second-longest single reign with the title of all time at 295 days. During that reign, Mendez took the championship to "WWE NXT" and put it on the line against Bayley, long before the latter had reached her current level of stardom.
wrestlinginc.com
Independent Wrestling Star Arrests Ronda Rousey On WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey was once again arrested on WWE television this past Friday. The former UFC Champion has refused to pay a fine recently levied against her and Rousey attempted to hijack "WWE Smackdown" this past Friday. General Manager Adam Pearce sent security after the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, but Rousey made quick work of the gang of officials, leading to Pearce sending two "officers" to arrest Rousey.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Whether WWE Will Allow Karrion Kross And Scarlett To Fulfill Existing Indie Bookings
Earlier this month, on the August 5th episode of "SmackDown," Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned to WWE. The former NXT Champion made his presence known by attacking Drew McIntyre and letting Scarlett place an hourglass in front of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. Kross was working on the independent scene prior to his WWE return, most recently wrestling Harry Smith on the Ric Flair's Last Match card. With that said, Kross still had some independent dates on the books when he made his surprise WWE return on "SmackDown." Now, he has provided an update on how those indie dates will work.
wrestlinginc.com
Billy Corgan Regrets Letting Vince McMahon Purchase Famous Pro Wrestling Library So Easily
During a recent appearance on the "Ariel Helwani Show," NWA President Billy Corgan spoke about his regrets about not getting more involved in the sale of WCW. Vince McMahon's then-WWF acquired select WCW assets in March 2001, including intellectual property, some performers' contracts, and the promotion's video library. "I do...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On The Good Brothers' Status With Impact Wrestling
The Impact Tag Team Champions are still part of Impact Wrestling — for a few more days, at least. While the word coming out of Impact last month was that the Good Brothers' contracts were set to expire at the end of July, Fightful Select now is reporting that Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows recently agreed to contract extensions that will keep them with Impact through the tapings in Dallas, TX, on August 26 and 27. Following those tapings, Gallows and Anderson are set to compete in NJPW for a couple of weeks in September, and after that, according to the report, Gallows and Anderson will officially be free agents.
NFL・
wrestlinginc.com
Eddie Kingston Hated All His Matches With Top AEW Star
Eddie Kingston is one of AEW's most popular wrestlers. He's also one of the most outspoken members of the roster and fans can always count on him to make his views known. Whether he's cutting raw promos on television or blasting CM Punk on social media, Kingston's work walks a fine line between real life and kayfabe. So, it should come as no surprise to learn that he admitted to hating his recent matches with Chris Jericho.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/22/22)
The Road to Clash at The Castle continues tonight as WWE RAW airs live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Trish Stratus will appear on tonight’s show. Edge will take on Damian Priest in a singles match, but it is currently unknown what Stratus will be doing.
wrestlinginc.com
Jay White's Next IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Opponent Announced
It's been less than a week since Kazuchika Okada won his second straight G1 Climax, putting him on course for the Wrestle Kingdom 17 main event, where he will challenge for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship currently held by the man who beat Okada for the gold, Jay White. But before the new father and the Bullet Club leader can collide at New Japan's premiere event, they have some unfinished business to take care of first.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Kingston, On (8/20): Rollins vs. Riddle; Trish Returns
WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event live event on August 20 from the Leon's Centre in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Kingston, Ontario, Canada (8/20) Alexa Bliss & Asuka def. Dakota Kai & Bayley...
PWMania
Jeff Jarrett No Longer Working for WWE
WWE Hall Of Famer Jeff Jarrett has left WWE. According to PWInsider, Jarrett left his role as Senior Vice President of Live Events. Though it has been assumed that he finished last Friday, this is not entirely certain. In 2019, Jarrett was hired to work as a producer, and he...
The Ringer
Bryan Danielson’s Pro Wrestling Vision Lives
There’s more great pro wrestling in 2022 than we know what to do with. So The Ringer brings you a regular cheat sheet with the three best matches of the past week—one from WWE, one from AEW, and one from the rest of the immense wrestling world. Bryan...
Yardbarker
Report: Jeff Jarrett departs from WWE
Jeff Jarrett is reportedly gone from WWE. PWInsider reported on Sunday afternoon that Jarrett, who held the position of Senior Vice President of Live Events, has departed his position. The belief was that he had finished his duties this past Friday, though they were not sure on a specific timeline regarding his departure.
411mania.com
Updated AEW All Out Lineup
AEW has an updated card for All Out following Friday’s episode of Rampage. You can check out the latest lineup below for the show, which airs on September 3rd live on PPV, B/R Live & Fite TV:. * AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm.
wrestlinginc.com
Eddie Kingston Tells Former AEW Star 'Everyone's Gonna Regret Doubting You'
Former AEW wrestler and Dark Order member Stu Grayson may have been known as Player Dos at one time in his career, but he's proven time and time again that he's second to none in the ring. Many have expressed this sentiment over the years, but Eddie Kingston is the latest to sing his praises.
wrestlinginc.com
Britt Baker Appears To Take Shots At Debuting WWE Act On AEW Rampage
Earlier this week, AEW announced that at All Out, Thunder Rosa would defend her AEW Women's World Championship against her ThunderStorm tag team partner, Toni Storm. One AEW talent, however, didn't exactly support this announcement, and on last night's "AEW Rampage," Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, let her distaste be known — while also taking a not-so-subtle dig at the competition.
Orange Cassidy and Best Friends embrace their indie roots in AEW
Orange Cassidy and Best Friends have been with AEW since basically the very beginning. Though the trio didn’t appear on All In, the “The Biggest Independent Wrestling Show Ever,” they took the ring at Double or Nothing in 2019, where Best Friends took on The Hybrid 2, and OC was a member of the pre-show Casino Battle Royal, and have remained active members of the AEW roster ever since.
Yardbarker
Report: Jeff Jarrett Departs Position As WWE Senior Vice President of Live Event Booking
Jeff Jarrett has reportedly departed WWE. The WWE Hall of Famer returned to the company earlier year in an executive role, as he was named the Senior Vice President of Live Event Booking. On August 21, Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that Jarrett has departed this past week, though the...
Yardbarker
ROH World Title Match Set For 8/26 AEW Rampage, Trios Tournament Bout Also Announced
Dustin Rhodes wants the ROH World Championship, and he’ll get a shot at the gold. Ring of Honor World Champion Claudio Castagnoli kicked off the August 19 edition of AEW Rampage to issue an open challenge his next opponent, which was answered by Dustin Rhodes rather quickly. Rhodes shared about his aspirations of holding a world championship, noting that it was something Castagnoli hadn’t accomplished until recently. With their differences set aside, the two shook hands and agreed to battle.
Yardbarker
WWE SmackDown video highlights: Reigns & McIntyre go face-to-face
On last night's SmackDown, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre went face-to-face ahead of Clash at the Castle. The segment broke down into a brawl after McIntyre challenged Reigns to fight him. With The Usos not in Canada for the episode, McIntyre got the upper hand and was going to hit a Claymore on Reigns. But "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn stepped in and took the bullet for Reigns instead. Reigns then went for a spear, but McIntyre recovered and still was able to drop Reigns with a Claymore. The show ended with McIntyre posing with both of Reigns' title belts.
PWMania
Peacock and WWE Network Add New Classic Episodes of WWF Superstars
Episodes of WWF Superstars from November through December 1995 have been added to Peacock and the WWE Network. The episodes include appearances by Goldust, Razor Ramon, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Jim Cornette, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, The British Bulldog, Sycho Sid, and Shawn Michaels. Fans can watch Superstars episodes in...
