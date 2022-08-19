The Impact Tag Team Champions are still part of Impact Wrestling — for a few more days, at least. While the word coming out of Impact last month was that the Good Brothers' contracts were set to expire at the end of July, Fightful Select now is reporting that Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows recently agreed to contract extensions that will keep them with Impact through the tapings in Dallas, TX, on August 26 and 27. Following those tapings, Gallows and Anderson are set to compete in NJPW for a couple of weeks in September, and after that, according to the report, Gallows and Anderson will officially be free agents.

