Where to Watch and Stream Let's Scare Jessica to Death Free Online

Cast: Zohra Lampert Barton Heyman Kevin O'Connor Gretchen Corbett Alan Manson. Newly released from a mental ward, Jessica hopes to return to life the way it was before her nervous breakdown. But when Jessica moves to a country house with her husband and a close friend, she finds a mysterious girl living in there who may or may not be a vampire. Jessica's terror and paranoia resurface as evil forces surround her, making her wonder: Are the visions real or is she slipping back into madness?
Disney+ Day Unveils Full Schedule For September 8

September 8th marks the second annual celebration of Disney+ Day as the streaming platform mark two years being in the business and they just unveiled the full schedule on the said date which includes a lot of content for Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and more. Disney+ Day happens this year...
Where to Watch and Stream Agatha and the Truth of Murder Free Online

Cast: Ruth Bradley Pippa Haywood Dean Andrews Bebe Cave Blake Harrison. England, December 1926. Although her personal life is in tatters, the famous writer Agatha Christie decides to leave everything behind to help unravel an unsolved murder committed on a train six years ago, unable to imagine the disproportionate consequences that such a selfless act will cause.
House of the Dragon Episode 1 Confirms Jon Snow was Destined to Take the Iron Throne

People are loving House of the Dragon Episode 1 because of the little Game of Thrones Easter eggs that appeared in The Heirs of the Dragon. However, the biggest surprise in the premiere episode was the revelation of Aegon I Targaryen's dream and the truth about the Song of Ice and Fire. Amazingly, it also seems to confirm that Jon Snow (or Daenerys Targaryen) was always destined to be on the Iron Throne!
The Boys Showrunner Reveals Season 4 Premiere Title

The third season of The Boys was a huge success when it aired earlier this summer and fans have been looking forward to the fourth season after the events that were set up by the end of the season finale. For the past few weeks, the cast and crew have been teasing about the upcoming season prior to its filming and now it looks like it has officially started.
Paprika Novel Secures Birds of Prey Director in Hollywood Live-Action Series

Yasutaka Tsutsui's 1993 novel of the same name, Paprika, will be getting its own Hollywood live-action series and the sci-fi psychological thriller secures the director of Birds of Prey, Cathy Yan, to helm the show under Amazon Studios and Hivemind. click to enlarge. Credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment. Paprika Novel Secures...
Thor: Love and Thunder Officially Sets Its Disney+ Release Date

More than a month after its release, Thor: Love and Thunder continues to do well at the box office as it already earned more than $700 million worldwide despite the mixed reception from the critics. However, its theatrical run will come to an end very soon as the film has already set its release date on Disney+ next month.
Harry Styles Gives Discouraging Update on His MCU Return

Harry Styles made his MCU debut last year during the first post-credits scene of Eternals when he was introduced as Eros/Starfox which teases that he will have a major role in the franchise moving forward. However, since then, we haven't heard anything about his next MCU appearance and now it looks like it might take a while before we see him again.
