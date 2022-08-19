Read full article on original website
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dogAsh JurbergHouston, TX
A man was shot multiple times in front of his wife as they came home from a bar in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
Two men were shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chasehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls CPS on mother after she requested a mental health evaluation for her daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Construction causes serious flooding concerns in Waller Co. for residents
Some residents said they fear the flooding may continue even after construction wraps up because of how the new road has been designed.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
I-45 IS NOW CLOSED -BACKUP TO GLADSDELL
TXDOT HAS CLOSED SOUTHBOUND LANES UNTIL 5AM MONDAY-AT CRIGHTON/RIVER PLANTATION. TXDOT HAS JUST BEEN NOTIFIED BY THE CONTRACTOR THAT ALL THE MATERIAL NEEDED HAS NOT ARRIVED THERE WILL BE A ONE-WEEK DELAY FROM THE ORIGINAL TUESDAY AUGUST 16, 2022. TUESDAY NIGHT , AUGUST 23 AND 24TH FROM 9 PM UNTIL...
bloghouston.com
The 2022 Harris County $1.2 billion bond proposal (and the City of Houston’s pile-on)
The news came out this past week that the Harris County commissioners court voted to put a #1.2 billion bond proposal on the ballot for November 2022. Supposedly, $900 million would be targeted for roads (and flood control), $200 million for parks, and $100 million for safety bonds. It was unclear from the article whether the bond proposals would be bundled together into one bond vote, or whether each item proposal would be voted on separately; the Houston Chronicle article seemed to indicate a separate vote on each subject item.
fox26houston.com
Longtime residents at Houston apartment complex feel new ownership is trying to push them out
WEBSTER, Texas - Longtime residents at one Houston apartment complex spoke with FOX 26 exclusively, saying new ownership is trying to push them out. "It seems like she’s trying to kick us out, and not explain anything to us," says Vikkie Kiddy, resident of the Pine Arbor Apartments for 25 years.
forwardtimes.com
Environmental Justice Concerns Loom Over Rail Merger
A few months back, I wrote a column focused on my misgivings about the proposed merger of two huge railroads – Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern. As I wrote at the time, I feared that the merger would add to the environmental and health burdens already facing Black communities and other communities of color by introducing more rail traffic and more carbon emissions while also negatively impacting things like emergency response and commute times.
All I-45 southbound lanes will be closed Aug. 19-22 from Crighton Road to FM 1488
All I-45 southbound lanes near Conroe will be closed Aug. 19-22. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Houston TranStar has announced that all southbound lanes on I-45 from Crighton Road to FM 1488 will be closed Aug. 19-22. The closure will begin at 9 p.m. Aug. 19, and lanes will reopen Aug. 22 at 5 a.m.
realtynewsreport.com
The Biggest Phase Two in Houston Real Estate History
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The second phase of Empire West Business Park, called the largest phase of industrial development in the history of Houston real estate, has been completed by Stream Realty Partners. Phase One of Empire West, a mere 1 million SF, was completed last...
'Even a honk can escalate someone to shoot you' | Road rage crashes on the rise in Harris County
HOUSTON, Texas — Road rage is something Houston drivers encounter on a daily basis, and new data shows road rage incidents in Texas are not slowing down. “Just, you know, my everyday drive home," Downey said. Downey was on her way home from work when another driver veered into...
More than 300 new automatic license plate reader cameras are coming to Houston
HOUSTON — More than 300 new automatic license plate reader cameras are coming to Houston. On Wednesday, City Council unanimously approved spending up to $6.4 million on a five-year contract with Flock Safety to lease 318 cameras. City officials said they’ll be placed in neighborhoods across town and on...
Click2Houston.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thief targets Houston restaurant 3 times in 4 months, damaging property, stealing alcohol, owner says
HOUSTON – A restaurant owner in the Museum District says his business has been broken into several times in the past few months, resulting in property damage and theft totaling almost $50,000. “It’s just one thing after the other,” owner Daniel Wolfe said. Wolfe, the owner and...
High-water locations on Houston-area roads
HOUSTON — Storms can cause some Houston-area roads to flood. This page will be updated when there are high-water spots along your route.
Click2Houston.com
Strong winds, hail and rain tore through Pearland neighborhood, damaging fences and homes
PEARLAND – Strong winds caused thousands of dollars of damage to a Pearland home and fence and destroyed a neighbor’s shed, which was found in pieces spread throughout the neighborhood. “It just started getting worse. I mean you could hear the wind, you could hear it. I mean...
onscene.tv
Driver DOA After Freeway Crash | Houston
08.16.2022 | 8:00 PM | HOUSTON – Sugarland PD & FD are working a fatal crash. At least one person was killed (looks like the driver of the white sedan). It is unclear how many other people were injured in the crash. No info given on scene. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Houston's inaugural theater week arrives
The first Houston Theater Week kicks off today with buy one, get one free ticket deals. Why it matters: Houston has an established theater scene, and the event is a chance for residents to snag a good deal while the venues get publicity. Details: 93 shows and concerts are available...
thepostnewspaper.net
The family and friends of Brittany Wells will be holding a benefit
The family and friends of Brittany Wells will be holding a benefit on her behalf at VFW Post 5400, located at 11230 Highway 6 in Santa Fe beginning at 11:00am on August 27, 2022. Brittany passed away in a tragic accident on July 9, 2022 and left behind two beautiful children. The family has established an account at Amoco Federal Credit Union to help with the care of Bailey and Kase. If visiting an Amoco location, please provide this #2169200. If sending funds from your institution/Venmo/Cash App/Zelle, etc. use the following information, Account #0216920020 Routing #313189391.
Company aiming to protect homes from lightning using technology
HOUSTON — A fire Thursday afternoon in southeast Houston left several families without a roof over their heads. According to the Houston Fire Department, a dozen units were damaged in the fire. While nobody lost their life or was reported injured, the loss of property was devastating for some.
Former Blue Angels FA-18 makes a pit stop near Houston
HOUSTON — Houston drivers got a unique sight on Saturday as a former U.S. Navy Blue Angels FA-19 Hornet was seen riding through town. The aircraft is currently on a cross-country road trip from Florida to California where it will make its final home at the Castle Air Museum.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Event Roundup: What to Look Forward to This Weekend
Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. Happy Friday! Find fun weekend happenings around Houston here (and as always, please check individual event websites for any weather-related updates!):. Enjoy one last summer...
This Petrifying Mysterious Texas Road Is One They Say You Must Drive At Least Once In Your Life
Patterson Road Bridge, remember that name because it may be the last thing you remember before you...well go for a drive over it of course. That is if you can gather the courage to do so. They say you must take a drive down Patterson Road in Houston, Texas at least once in this lifetime. It may or may not be the portal that leads to sinister things but some people, many people in fact have been all but willing to take that chance.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff Office Seeks the Community's Help to Locate Stolen Classic Truck
PORTER, TX -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a stolen 1971 Chevrolet C1500 truck bearing Texas LP GS73MT. The vehicle has a restored exterior and interior with a matching seafoam green color. The vehicle was stolen on July 29th, 2022 from a home in the Porter, Texas.
