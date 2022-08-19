ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Salina Post

Destinations abound flying United at Salina Regional Airport

Whether for the first-time air traveler or a veteran, airline workers at the Salina Regional Airport’s M.J. Kennedy Air Terminal are proud to serve most any need. “There are hundreds of destinations just a connection away, and for the small-town friendliness and feel that you get at Salina, it’s a hidden gem,” said Steph Flanagan, general manager of the SkyWest Salina station.
Great Bend Post

Family comes first; new owners needed for Great Bend candy shop

A Great Bend candy store is hoping the dream of spreading sweetness to the community will continue, but new owners will be needed to do so. Owner Skylar Meeker of Sweet Dreams Candy Shop in downtown Great Bend announced plans to close the shop by the end of the year unless a buyer is interested in purchasing all the assets, obtaining necessary licensing and reopening the store.
Emporia gazette.com

Dropping Dunkin? Turnpike seeks new restaurant ideas

Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike could have some new dining options next year. The turnpike authority announced Friday that it's seeking bids from restaurant operators for the Emporia and Matfield Green service areas, as well as Topeka and Towanda.
Great Bend Post

Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Crops and the Goldilocks Principle

The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, August 16, indicates more severe drought conditions are moving eastward and into Barton County with little hope for significant rain in the forecasts. Only the Northeast Kansas corridor is in good shape and that is shrinking rapidly. The six to ten-day outlook (August 24 to 28) indicates a 33 to 40% chance of below normal temperatures and a 33 to 50% chance of above normal precipitation. Nice, but not enough to make real difference for our summer crops with maybe the exception of grin sorghum. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (August 26 to September 1) indicates continued chance of below normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. Today a brief discussion of the Goldilocks effect on crops.
KSN News

Food trucks compete at 10th Annual Burger Battle in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, the 10th Annual Burger Battle was held at OJ Watson Park. It was food truck style where four food trucks competed to win People’s Choice for best burger. This event is put on by KETCH, a non-profit that helps adults with disabilities. “The funds all go to the programs […]
KSN News

Wichitans weigh in on food insecurities and possible solutions

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Food insecurities across Kansas continue to be a problem. According to Feeding America, more than 350,000 Kansans are suffering from hunger. In Wichita, there are several residents who believe it is not the lack of food that they are dealing with but the lack of information on where to get it. […]
Great Bend Post

🎤Great Bend Rec show

Hear this month's Great Bend Rec Show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and staff from the Great Bend Recreation Commission that aired Aug. 18, 2022. The Great Bend Rec Show airs the third Thursday of each month at 8:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Great Bend Post

KRUG: Taking a new look at fermented foods

Just this week I listened in on a Zoom training that reminded us again about the health benefits of adding a little fermented food to your healthy plate. Fermentation is a process where the natural bacteria found in fresh vegetables utilize the carbohydrates to reproduce and excrete lactic acid, which preserves the vegetables and creates a characteristic tangy flavor. There is evidence that the lactic acid bacteria present in fermented products helps create a healthy gut.
Great Bend Post

Community paint day set for Great Bend’s downtown alley

The next step in beautifying Great Bend’s downtown entertainment district is coming up Sept. 10 with a community paint day for the art alley. The final Friday of the month, from spring to fall, a portion of Forest Avenue is barricaded for live music, food and beverages. This year, the consumption area was extended to the alleyway between Forest and Lakin Avenue.
Hutch Post

Hutch mayor: City council to look at new hotel incentives soon

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho said at least one hotel deal in Hutchinson is close to getting done. "I am very excited about the conversations we've been having with a very proven developer who lives in Wichita," the mayor said. "In fact, we recently, I think on Tuesday, just had an executive session to kind of shore up the incentive package, so we should be voting on that, hopefully within the next month, which could put a new hotel in Hutchinson by 2024."
KWCH.com

Child drowns in backyard poll in east Wichita

Referee shortage cause for concern ahead of high school football season in Kansas. Across the nation, making sure there are enough officials to cover games has become more of a challenge each year. Kansas is no exception. Updated: 3 hours ago. The United Way of Central Kansas is hosting its...
WIBW

Flint Hills Spas helps grant Moundridge 5-year-old’s hot tub wish

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Moundridge 5-year-old now has a safe place to enjoy the water after Flint Hills Spas and Make-A-Wish granted her wish of a hot tub in her backyard. Flint Hills Spas in Wichita says it was approached earlier in 2022 by the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Missouri and Kansas and had been asked to deliver and set up a hot tub to fulfill a wish for a child in the Sunflower State.
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

