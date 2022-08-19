Read full article on original website
Destinations abound flying United at Salina Regional Airport
Whether for the first-time air traveler or a veteran, airline workers at the Salina Regional Airport’s M.J. Kennedy Air Terminal are proud to serve most any need. “There are hundreds of destinations just a connection away, and for the small-town friendliness and feel that you get at Salina, it’s a hidden gem,” said Steph Flanagan, general manager of the SkyWest Salina station.
Another new car wash chain is coming to Wichita, which begs a question: Why?
Is it possible for Wichita to have even more car washes open when there’s already been a proliferation of them? Yes, and there are more in the works.
Barton Co. Young Professionals mixer coming up Aug. 26
Peoples Bank and Trust and Kansas Trophy Experience are teaming up for the next Barton County Young Professionals mixer. The mixer will take place Friday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. at Kansas Trophy Experience, 54 SE 10 Road in Great Bend. The evening will include networking, games and food and...
Barton Community College to host 'starting a business' seminar
New business owners or those wanting to start a business can learn about key components of running a business from area experts on a variety of topics at Barton’s “Start, Run and Grow: Business Ownership Basics” seminar from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Thursday evenings from Sept. 22 to Nov. 10 at the Great Bend Events Center.
A new kind of housing option likely is coming near 21st and Webb Road
For seniors who still want to own where they live but not take care of a house, there soon may be a new option near 21st and Webb Road.
Family comes first; new owners needed for Great Bend candy shop
A Great Bend candy store is hoping the dream of spreading sweetness to the community will continue, but new owners will be needed to do so. Owner Skylar Meeker of Sweet Dreams Candy Shop in downtown Great Bend announced plans to close the shop by the end of the year unless a buyer is interested in purchasing all the assets, obtaining necessary licensing and reopening the store.
Emporia gazette.com
Dropping Dunkin? Turnpike seeks new restaurant ideas
Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike could have some new dining options next year. The turnpike authority announced Friday that it's seeking bids from restaurant operators for the Emporia and Matfield Green service areas, as well as Topeka and Towanda.
Opening day at Wichita’s fourth free-standing Chick-fil-A won’t look like past openings
The company has changed its famous opening-day protocols.
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Crops and the Goldilocks Principle
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, August 16, indicates more severe drought conditions are moving eastward and into Barton County with little hope for significant rain in the forecasts. Only the Northeast Kansas corridor is in good shape and that is shrinking rapidly. The six to ten-day outlook (August 24 to 28) indicates a 33 to 40% chance of below normal temperatures and a 33 to 50% chance of above normal precipitation. Nice, but not enough to make real difference for our summer crops with maybe the exception of grin sorghum. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (August 26 to September 1) indicates continued chance of below normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. Today a brief discussion of the Goldilocks effect on crops.
Drug testing business gets new owners & location in Great Bend
Changing hands and changing locations but not changing the business. Loretta Harrison ran the drug testing facility D & A ProCollect on 12th Street in Great Bend before retiring in June. After a chance encounter, the business is changing hands. Dean Nuss and Ruth Joiner already own and operate Good...
Food trucks compete at 10th Annual Burger Battle in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, the 10th Annual Burger Battle was held at OJ Watson Park. It was food truck style where four food trucks competed to win People’s Choice for best burger. This event is put on by KETCH, a non-profit that helps adults with disabilities. “The funds all go to the programs […]
Wichitans weigh in on food insecurities and possible solutions
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Food insecurities across Kansas continue to be a problem. According to Feeding America, more than 350,000 Kansans are suffering from hunger. In Wichita, there are several residents who believe it is not the lack of food that they are dealing with but the lack of information on where to get it. […]
🎤Great Bend Rec show
Hear this month's Great Bend Rec Show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and staff from the Great Bend Recreation Commission that aired Aug. 18, 2022. The Great Bend Rec Show airs the third Thursday of each month at 8:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
KRUG: Taking a new look at fermented foods
Just this week I listened in on a Zoom training that reminded us again about the health benefits of adding a little fermented food to your healthy plate. Fermentation is a process where the natural bacteria found in fresh vegetables utilize the carbohydrates to reproduce and excrete lactic acid, which preserves the vegetables and creates a characteristic tangy flavor. There is evidence that the lactic acid bacteria present in fermented products helps create a healthy gut.
Kansas American Legion Rider dies in motorcycle crash on way to National Legacy Run
CONWAY, Ark. (KSNW) — A Kansas American Legion Rider has died in a motorcycle crash while on his way to The American Legion Legacy Run. Jeremy Ehart, the Department of Kansas Commander, shared the news on the Department of Kansas American Legion Facebook page. It is with a heavy heart I announce a dear friend […]
Community paint day set for Great Bend’s downtown alley
The next step in beautifying Great Bend’s downtown entertainment district is coming up Sept. 10 with a community paint day for the art alley. The final Friday of the month, from spring to fall, a portion of Forest Avenue is barricaded for live music, food and beverages. This year, the consumption area was extended to the alleyway between Forest and Lakin Avenue.
Hutch mayor: City council to look at new hotel incentives soon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho said at least one hotel deal in Hutchinson is close to getting done. "I am very excited about the conversations we've been having with a very proven developer who lives in Wichita," the mayor said. "In fact, we recently, I think on Tuesday, just had an executive session to kind of shore up the incentive package, so we should be voting on that, hopefully within the next month, which could put a new hotel in Hutchinson by 2024."
Sunday alcohol sales back before the South Hutchinson City Council
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The issue of Sunday alcohol sales is back before the South Hutchinson City Council for their Monday meeting. At the previous meeting, Councilman Brian Garretson expressed a desire to allow the sale of alcohol on Sundays. City Attorney Mark Tremaine has since drafted an ordinance to present before the council for their consideration.
KWCH.com
Child drowns in backyard poll in east Wichita
Referee shortage cause for concern ahead of high school football season in Kansas. Across the nation, making sure there are enough officials to cover games has become more of a challenge each year. Kansas is no exception. Updated: 3 hours ago. The United Way of Central Kansas is hosting its...
WIBW
Flint Hills Spas helps grant Moundridge 5-year-old’s hot tub wish
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Moundridge 5-year-old now has a safe place to enjoy the water after Flint Hills Spas and Make-A-Wish granted her wish of a hot tub in her backyard. Flint Hills Spas in Wichita says it was approached earlier in 2022 by the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Missouri and Kansas and had been asked to deliver and set up a hot tub to fulfill a wish for a child in the Sunflower State.
