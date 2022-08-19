Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Let's Scare Jessica to Death Free Online
Cast: Zohra Lampert Barton Heyman Kevin O'Connor Gretchen Corbett Alan Manson. Newly released from a mental ward, Jessica hopes to return to life the way it was before her nervous breakdown. But when Jessica moves to a country house with her husband and a close friend, she finds a mysterious girl living in there who may or may not be a vampire. Jessica's terror and paranoia resurface as evil forces surround her, making her wonder: Are the visions real or is she slipping back into madness?
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Agatha and the Truth of Murder Free Online
Cast: Ruth Bradley Pippa Haywood Dean Andrews Bebe Cave Blake Harrison. England, December 1926. Although her personal life is in tatters, the famous writer Agatha Christie decides to leave everything behind to help unravel an unsolved murder committed on a train six years ago, unable to imagine the disproportionate consequences that such a selfless act will cause.
epicstream.com
Netflix's The Sandman: High Performance Is Not An Assurance For Renewal Says Neil Gaiman
Much to the surprise of everyone over the weekend, The Sandman dropped two additional episodes on Netflix and it leaves the fans and viewers of the show wondering whether there would be a second season for the series. However, creator Neil Gaiman says high performance is not an assurance for another run.
epicstream.com
Harry Styles Gives Discouraging Update on His MCU Return
Harry Styles made his MCU debut last year during the first post-credits scene of Eternals when he was introduced as Eros/Starfox which teases that he will have a major role in the franchise moving forward. However, since then, we haven't heard anything about his next MCU appearance and now it looks like it might take a while before we see him again.
IN THIS ARTICLE
epicstream.com
Thor: Love and Thunder Officially Sets Its Disney+ Release Date
More than a month after its release, Thor: Love and Thunder continues to do well at the box office as it already earned more than $700 million worldwide despite the mixed reception from the critics. However, its theatrical run will come to an end very soon as the film has already set its release date on Disney+ next month.
epicstream.com
Harry Styles Finally Breaks Silence on Star Wars Casting Rumors
Harry Styles shocked fans when he made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut during the credits scene of Eternals as Eros aka Starfox, Thanos' younger brother. We've yet to truly see how his character impacts the MCU moving forward but rumors began swirling all over the internet last month that the multi-awarded singer has his sights set on another massive media franchise.
epicstream.com
House of the Dragon Episode 1 Confirms Jon Snow was Destined to Take the Iron Throne
People are loving House of the Dragon Episode 1 because of the little Game of Thrones Easter eggs that appeared in The Heirs of the Dragon. However, the biggest surprise in the premiere episode was the revelation of Aegon I Targaryen's dream and the truth about the Song of Ice and Fire. Amazingly, it also seems to confirm that Jon Snow (or Daenerys Targaryen) was always destined to be on the Iron Throne!
epicstream.com
The Boys Showrunner Reveals Season 4 Premiere Title
The third season of The Boys was a huge success when it aired earlier this summer and fans have been looking forward to the fourth season after the events that were set up by the end of the season finale. For the past few weeks, the cast and crew have been teasing about the upcoming season prior to its filming and now it looks like it has officially started.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
epicstream.com
Paprika Novel Secures Birds of Prey Director in Hollywood Live-Action Series
Yasutaka Tsutsui's 1993 novel of the same name, Paprika, will be getting its own Hollywood live-action series and the sci-fi psychological thriller secures the director of Birds of Prey, Cathy Yan, to helm the show under Amazon Studios and Hivemind. click to enlarge. Credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment. Paprika Novel Secures...
Comments / 0