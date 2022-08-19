ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maurepas, LA

Help a pet owner who sells plasma, baked goods to pay for dog’s MRI

By Trinity Velazquez
 3 days ago

MAUREPAS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Humane Society of Louisiana is trying to help a local pet owner by spreading awareness of her cause so she won’t have to keep selling her plasma to help pay for her dog’s MRI.

The humane society says that an MRI costs between $2,500 to $3,000, and Shana Lowell of Maurepas doesn’t have the money.

Lowell has been selling her plasma twice a week for the last three months to pay for her 13-year-old pomeranian’s MRI. The humane society says an MRI is needed for Kodiak, the dog, because he could possibly have an infection in the spine or a bulging or slipped disc. However, the vet won’t know until an MRI is completed.

Since plasma donations aren’t enough, Lowell created a GoFundMe page to raise money for Kodiak’s pet bills. She also started selling dreamcatchers and baked goods such as brownies, pralines, pies, cream cheese muffins, etc. Email Lowell at lowellrae09@gmail.com to buy a dreamcatcher or a treat.

Photos courtesy of Humane Society of Louisiana
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

