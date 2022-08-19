ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Eater

The Former Russian House Restaurant Closed Down in Downtown Austin

Downtown Austin Eastern European restaurant the House — formerly known as Russian House — closed down permanently in late May. Its last day of service on 307 East Fifth Street was on Sunday, June 5. The shutter was originally pegged as a temporary one, according to the Facebook...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Texas university offers course on Taylor Swift

This semester, the University of Texas at Austin will offer a course looking into the big discography of Swift. Just ask any T. Swift fan, and they'll tell you her lyrism and songwriting is unmatched. Have you heard "All Too Well"?
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

NEW BIZ: Downtown Beer Hall brings brews to Marble Falls

Downtown Beer Hall, a new beer garden with over 30 different brews on tap, recently opened at 209 Main St. in Marble Falls. The open-air establishment will offer patrons a variety of beers brewed locally, domestically, and internationally. Shop owner Norman Lucas hopes to create an experience for customers centered...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
KXAN

LIST: Pride events happening Sunday in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Want to continue with Pride fun this weekend? Here are a few events to check out. Austin Pride Recovery Drag Bingo Brunch is from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Fairmont Austin, 101 Red River St. The event comes complete with brunch favorites and drink specials and is sure to help round out your Pride weekend fun. The brunch will feature opportunities to win Pride swag and exciting prizes.
AUSTIN, TX
tribeza.com

The Best Pizza in Austin

With more than 30 toppings to choose from, the possibilities are endless at Southside Flying Pizza. Their pies are hand-tossed to perfection, creating a crust that’s not too thick and not too thin. Everything can be customized, making this an ideal option for more picky eaters. Pro tip: head to Southside for two large pizzas for $20 every Tuesday.
AUSTIN, TX
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in San Marcos, Texas

Cruising through Texas on your South Central US road trip? Take out some time to comb through all the best things to do in San Marcos, Texas. Sandwiched between Austin and San Antonio, the Central Texas college town is a must-see stop when traveling through the Texas Hill Country. On...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Eater

Popular Creamy Ice Cream Chain Opening in Northwest Austin

Popular Ohio-based ice cream chain Handel’s is opening its first Austin shop in northwest Austin. It will open in the Plaza Volente shopping center at 11521 North Farm to Market Road 620, near Anderson Mill, sometime in October or November. Handel’s is known for many flavors of ice cream,...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Sharks Burger in Leander celebrates 5-year anniversary

The first location of Sharks Burger in Leander is celebrating its five-year anniversary Aug. 22. (Courtesy Sharks Burger) Burger joint Sharks Burger will be celebrating the five-year anniversary of its first location Aug. 22. The original Sharks Burger is located inside the Shell convenience store at 12681 W. Hero Way, Leander.
LEANDER, TX
KWTX

‘Biggest disco party in the world’ returns to Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A party dubbed the biggest disco party in the world, featuring a band touted as the best disco band in the world by actor John Travolta, is returning to Central Texas for the second consecutive year to benefit Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit which assists families who have lost someone too soon.
WACO, TX
cookscountry.com

Cook’s Country’s Bryan Roof Heads Deep into Clod Country

Forks fall by the wayside at Kreuz Market in Lockhart, Texas, where the focus is on one thing: meat. In 1999, the year Kreuz Market in Lockhart, Texas, celebrated its 99th anniversary, Roy Perez shoveled several pounds of smoldering coals from the restaurant’s barbecue pit into a metal washtub. With a few media representatives in tow and a police escort to divert traffic, he and a coworker dragged the washtub down the road to the establishment’s new location, where he carefully emptied the coals into a brand-new pit.
LOCKHART, TX

