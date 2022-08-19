Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elon Musk: “Tesla Plants are Money Furnaces Burning Billions of Dollars” is a Warning to ShareholdersZack LoveAustin, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: trial scheduled as defense files to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Austin City Council Give Themselves a $33,000 Raise and Make Six Figures NowTom HandyAustin, TX
Texas Is Only 31st in States That Adopt the Most Dogs Per CapitaCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Elon Musk suggests a tunnel between Austin and San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Local gourmet cookie store in the running for H-E-B's Quest for Texas Best
AUSTIN, Texas — Beloved Texas-based grocery store H-E-B is hosting the final round of its Quest for Texas Best competition this week. One Central Texan will be included in the mix. The prize? Thousands of dollars and a spot on H-E-B shelves nationwide. Ashley Cameron, owner of Love &...
Austin's L'Oca d'Oro hosts Pasta Paisanos to benefit Texas abortion fund
The fundraiser will be held every Tuesday starting September 6.
From mini golf to day trip breweries, things to do in southwest Austin, Dripping Springs
For those looking for outdoor thrills, daytime brews or a round of mini-golf, southwest Austin and Dripping Springs is home to plenty of breweries, wineries and distilleries, event venues and outdoor trails.
Eater
The Former Russian House Restaurant Closed Down in Downtown Austin
Downtown Austin Eastern European restaurant the House — formerly known as Russian House — closed down permanently in late May. Its last day of service on 307 East Fifth Street was on Sunday, June 5. The shutter was originally pegged as a temporary one, according to the Facebook...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas university offers course on Taylor Swift
This semester, the University of Texas at Austin will offer a course looking into the big discography of Swift. Just ask any T. Swift fan, and they'll tell you her lyrism and songwriting is unmatched. Have you heard "All Too Well"?
dailytrib.com
NEW BIZ: Downtown Beer Hall brings brews to Marble Falls
Downtown Beer Hall, a new beer garden with over 30 different brews on tap, recently opened at 209 Main St. in Marble Falls. The open-air establishment will offer patrons a variety of beers brewed locally, domestically, and internationally. Shop owner Norman Lucas hopes to create an experience for customers centered...
KXAN
LIST: Pride events happening Sunday in Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Want to continue with Pride fun this weekend? Here are a few events to check out. Austin Pride Recovery Drag Bingo Brunch is from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Fairmont Austin, 101 Red River St. The event comes complete with brunch favorites and drink specials and is sure to help round out your Pride weekend fun. The brunch will feature opportunities to win Pride swag and exciting prizes.
tribeza.com
The Best Pizza in Austin
With more than 30 toppings to choose from, the possibilities are endless at Southside Flying Pizza. Their pies are hand-tossed to perfection, creating a crust that’s not too thick and not too thin. Everything can be customized, making this an ideal option for more picky eaters. Pro tip: head to Southside for two large pizzas for $20 every Tuesday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Musk Watch: Elon tweets his P.O. box, wants Central Texas hyperloop
Does anyone remember the hyperloop?
Flash flooding hits downtown Austin; additional storms on the way
Following flooding rainfall in downtown Austin Monday evening, additional periods of showers and thunderstorms will lead to flash flooding in some areas through Wednesday afternoon. -- David Yeomans
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in San Marcos, Texas
Cruising through Texas on your South Central US road trip? Take out some time to comb through all the best things to do in San Marcos, Texas. Sandwiched between Austin and San Antonio, the Central Texas college town is a must-see stop when traveling through the Texas Hill Country. On...
1 Person Severely Injured In Motorcycle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services stated that they responded to an incident of a motorcycle collision with a dog a little before 8.30 PM on Saturday night. Medical personnel and STAR Flight were reported to [..]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Now departing for Narnia: At Austin’s airport, Janet Zweig’s ‘Interimaginary Departures’
There is no Gate 13 at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Instead between gates 12 and 14 is Gate ∞ (the infinity symbol), an immersive and interactive permanent installation by Brooklyn-based artist Janet Zweig. Called “Interimaginary Departures” the installation quietly opened late last year before this summer’s travel surge. The space...
Houston named No. 1 destination for millennials on the move from this Texas city
The Bayou City attracted 3.9% of millennial movers born from 1984 to 1992, according to reports.
Eater
Popular Creamy Ice Cream Chain Opening in Northwest Austin
Popular Ohio-based ice cream chain Handel’s is opening its first Austin shop in northwest Austin. It will open in the Plaza Volente shopping center at 11521 North Farm to Market Road 620, near Anderson Mill, sometime in October or November. Handel’s is known for many flavors of ice cream,...
Sharks Burger in Leander celebrates 5-year anniversary
The first location of Sharks Burger in Leander is celebrating its five-year anniversary Aug. 22. (Courtesy Sharks Burger) Burger joint Sharks Burger will be celebrating the five-year anniversary of its first location Aug. 22. The original Sharks Burger is located inside the Shell convenience store at 12681 W. Hero Way, Leander.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWTX
‘Biggest disco party in the world’ returns to Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A party dubbed the biggest disco party in the world, featuring a band touted as the best disco band in the world by actor John Travolta, is returning to Central Texas for the second consecutive year to benefit Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit which assists families who have lost someone too soon.
Students relocated with little notice due to maintenance problems at UT dorm
AUSTIN, Texas — Dozens of students at the University of Texas’s newest on-campus residence hall were told last-minute they would have to be relocated due to extensive maintenance problems at the building as the fall semester begins. The university purchased the 27-story Dobie Twenty21 in October 2021 for...
cookscountry.com
Cook’s Country’s Bryan Roof Heads Deep into Clod Country
Forks fall by the wayside at Kreuz Market in Lockhart, Texas, where the focus is on one thing: meat. In 1999, the year Kreuz Market in Lockhart, Texas, celebrated its 99th anniversary, Roy Perez shoveled several pounds of smoldering coals from the restaurant’s barbecue pit into a metal washtub. With a few media representatives in tow and a police escort to divert traffic, he and a coworker dragged the washtub down the road to the establishment’s new location, where he carefully emptied the coals into a brand-new pit.
wesb.com
Watch MUDVAYNE’s Entire Austin Concert During ‘Freaks On Parade’ 2022 Tour
Fan-filmed video of MUDVAYNE’s entire August 18 performance at Germania Insurance Amphitheater in the Austin suburb of Del Valle, Texas can be seen below. The show was part of MUDVAYNE’s co-headlining U.S. tour with ROB ZOMBIE, dubbed “Freaks On Parade”. MUDVAYNE’s setlist was as follows:
Comments / 0