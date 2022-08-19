To say that Marvel Studios has been on a bit of a hot streak for the past 10+ years is a bit of an understatement. The studio has some of the highest grossing films of all time, and now they're getting ready to take over the streaming space. Over the past two years, they have already released eight series on the Disney+ streaming service, with most, if not all, getting nominated for Emmy awards. With this kind of resume, you'd assume that the studio would release some out-of-the box series focusing on an obscure character, and you'd be right. Marvel is currently developing a series that will focus on Wonder Man and its rumored to be a satire on Hollywood. No one is currently cast in the role, but Nathan Fillion almost made a cameo as the character in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but it was ultimately removed. Now, MCU fans have been creating pieces of fan art that show the actor as Wonder Man.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO