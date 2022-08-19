Read full article on original website
Police: 2 Springfield men accused of breaking into several vehicles
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two Springfield men are facing charges after allegedly breaking into several vehicles. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers had been paying special attention to the Liberty Heights and Atwater neighborhoods because of recent car break-ins. Early Monday morning, investigators received information that suspects were...
NJ man arrested for allegedly conning woman into buying $330K in gold bars at Hadley jeweler
HADLEY — A joint investigation by the FBI and Hadley police this week led to the arrest of a New Jersey man who allegedly convinced an Athol woman to buy $330,000 of gold bars from a local jewelry store in Hadley. Gaurang Contractor, 38, pleaded not guilty in Eastern...
Firearm and heroin seized after gun call on Harrison Ave. in Springfield
A Springfield man is facing firearm charges after police were called to a gun call Sunday morning.
Western Mass. Police Seize Ghost Guns & Drugs During Routine Traffic Stop
How do our hard-working men and women in police forces across the nation get any sleep? It's almost like they have to be rolling 24/7 just to even have a prayer at keeping on pace with the number of crimes being committed all day, every day, all over the place.
Police investigating murder on Longhill Street in Springfield
Police are investigating a murder on Longhill Street in Springfield that happened early Saturday morning.
West Springfield police captain arraigned on assault and battery charges
A West Springfield Police Department member was arraigned in Holyoke District Court Monday in connection with an assault and battery on a person 14 or over.
Springfield man with 98 past arraignments arrested again; ‘This is beyond a repeat criminal offender,’ Mayor Sarno says
Police arrested Springfield resident John Larder, 51, on Sunday morning for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from a car on School Street — bringing the total number of criminal charges in his life to over 100, according to the Springfield Police Department. Prior to Larder’s arrest, police said he...
Unidentified man shot and killed in Brattleboro
According to the Brattleboro Reformer, police found his body at an apartment complex Friday night.
4 Capital Region smoke shops lose tobacco licenses
Four Capital Region smoke shops have lost their licenses to sell cigarette and tobacco products after large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis were reportedly found at each location. Two people were also arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.
DA identifies Springfield woman as victim in fatal Amherst crash
A Springfield woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal three-car crash in Amherst Friday. Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwest District Attorney’s Office said in a release that 36-year-old Carmen Henriquez was killed at about 8:45 Friday morning when the car she was operating collided with two others at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road.
Pittsfield drive by shooting under investigation
Pittsfield police are investigating after someone fired a gun from a car Saturday morning. Police confirm it happened near the intersection of Robbins Ave and Columbus Avenue. Police say no one was injured and so far, no arrests have been made.
Victim identified in Amherst Route 116 3-car crash
Amherst police identify the death of a 36-year-old woman of Springfield in a multi-vehicle crash Friday.
Police investigating illegal dumping in Wilbraham
Wilbraham police are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of a vehicle seen illegally dumping in the town.
Simsbury men arrested for allegedly attempting to steal catalytic converter in Springfield
Two men from Simsbury, Connecticut were arrested Thursday for allegedly attempting to steal a catalytic converter on Wilbraham Road in Springfield.
Local ownership is under siege, but a Northampton store owner keeps it alive (Editorial)
Patrons of two landmark neighborhood grocery stores in Northampton will be happy to know their favorite locations will be kept in the family. Maybe not technically speaking, but as far as Richard Cooper is concerned, his family-operated Cooper’s Corner in Florence and State Street Fruit Store in the downtown are being placed in trusted hands for the future. General manager Michael Natale will take over after working in the stores for 16 years.
Westfield PD: Woman dressed as Walmart employee steals vacuums, leaves in stolen vehicle
Westfield police are searching for a woman that entered the Walmart dressed like a store employee and stole several items.
Amtrak’s planned Albany connection could be stepping stone to Springfield’s east-west passenger rail service goal
SPRINGFIELD — New York state is backing Massachusetts’ request for Amtrak to add two more trains from Boston through Springfield and on to Albany in what could be a transitional step toward increased east-west passenger rail service. “We are still not talking commuter service,” said Dana Roscoe, principal...
Organ donor’s mother and recipient meet for the first time in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sunday was a much anticipated day for two families. The mother of an organ donor and the recipient of her daughter’s heart met for the first time in Springfield. The tragic accident that took the life of a 22-year-old girl brought two families together at the...
Albany Police seize guns in two separate arrests
Albany police say they recovered two guns and other illegal weapons during separate investigations on Friday. One involved an armed teen, and the other an armed man in his 60s.
Several brush fires in Chicopee State Park Saturday
Multiple brush fires were reported simultaneously in Chicopee State Park, requiring the Chicopee Fire Crew's assistance.
