Westfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Police: 2 Springfield men accused of breaking into several vehicles

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two Springfield men are facing charges after allegedly breaking into several vehicles. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers had been paying special attention to the Liberty Heights and Atwater neighborhoods because of recent car break-ins. Early Monday morning, investigators received information that suspects were...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

4 Capital Region smoke shops lose tobacco licenses

Four Capital Region smoke shops have lost their licenses to sell cigarette and tobacco products after large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis were reportedly found at each location. Two people were also arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.
ALBANY, NY
MassLive.com

DA identifies Springfield woman as victim in fatal Amherst crash

A Springfield woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal three-car crash in Amherst Friday. Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwest District Attorney’s Office said in a release that 36-year-old Carmen Henriquez was killed at about 8:45 Friday morning when the car she was operating collided with two others at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road.
AMHERST, MA
WNYT

Pittsfield drive by shooting under investigation

Pittsfield police are investigating after someone fired a gun from a car Saturday morning. Police confirm it happened near the intersection of Robbins Ave and Columbus Avenue. Police say no one was injured and so far, no arrests have been made.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Local ownership is under siege, but a Northampton store owner keeps it alive (Editorial)

Patrons of two landmark neighborhood grocery stores in Northampton will be happy to know their favorite locations will be kept in the family. Maybe not technically speaking, but as far as Richard Cooper is concerned, his family-operated Cooper’s Corner in Florence and State Street Fruit Store in the downtown are being placed in trusted hands for the future. General manager Michael Natale will take over after working in the stores for 16 years.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
