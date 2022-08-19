Read full article on original website
Where to Watch and Stream Let's Scare Jessica to Death Free Online
Cast: Zohra Lampert Barton Heyman Kevin O'Connor Gretchen Corbett Alan Manson. Newly released from a mental ward, Jessica hopes to return to life the way it was before her nervous breakdown. But when Jessica moves to a country house with her husband and a close friend, she finds a mysterious girl living in there who may or may not be a vampire. Jessica's terror and paranoia resurface as evil forces surround her, making her wonder: Are the visions real or is she slipping back into madness?
People Are Talking About Funny Movie Details You've Probably Never Noticed, And I Love All Of These
"In The Princess Bride, Inigo laments to Westley that he only works for Vizzini to pay the bills as there's 'not a lot of money in revenge.' At the end of the film, Westley suggests Inigo become the new Dread Pirate Roberts, captain of the pirate ship Revenge."
House of the Dragon Soars as HBO's Most Watched Premiere Ever
In HBO’s personal game of thrones, House of the Dragon is already king. Nearly 10 million viewers (9.986 million to be exact) watched the Game of Thrones prequel’s premiere on Sunday night, across linear and HBO Max platforms in the U.S. That gives House of the Dragon the largest premiere audience for a new original series in the network’s history. “It was wonderful to see millions of Game of Thrones fans return with us to Westeros last night,” HBO and HBO Max’s Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys said in a statement. “House of the Dragon features an incredibly talented cast and crew...
Thor: Love and Thunder Officially Sets Its Disney+ Release Date
More than a month after its release, Thor: Love and Thunder continues to do well at the box office as it already earned more than $700 million worldwide despite the mixed reception from the critics. However, its theatrical run will come to an end very soon as the film has already set its release date on Disney+ next month.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Series To Hit The Theaters A Night Before Release On Amazon Prime
Calling all those who are excited for the much-anticipated The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series, Amazon Studios will be releasing the show in theaters for free in a one-night-only fan screening to happen two days before it comes out on the streaming platform. click to enlarge.
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (August 19)
August has already offered up the likes of Prey, The Sandman and Day Shift on streaming services, but this weekend welcomes a whole different caliber of new movies and TV shows. Leading the charge is Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon, which begins streaming on HBO Max from...
Netflix's The Sandman: High Performance Is Not An Assurance For Renewal Says Neil Gaiman
Much to the surprise of everyone over the weekend, The Sandman dropped two additional episodes on Netflix and it leaves the fans and viewers of the show wondering whether there would be a second season for the series. However, creator Neil Gaiman says high performance is not an assurance for another run.
'The English' photos: Emily Blunt goes West in Amazon series
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new series The English. Prime Video shared first-look photos for the Western series Thursday featuring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer. The English is an Amazon Studios and BBC production that is created, written, directed and executive produced by Hugo...
Where to Watch and Stream Haunting of the Mary Celeste Free Online
Cast: Emily Swallow Ava Acres Richard Roundtree Dominic DeVore Alice Hunter. Rachel, a concerned researcher, and her team have set out to sea to prove that the disappearance of a family and crew from a merchant ship was for reasons having to do with the supernatural. Her theory that those on the Mary Celeste vanished into a "rift" between dimensions proves true as the boat breaks down and her crew begins to vanish one by one.
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here’s our guide on what to stream this weekend
New Netflix Movie Conquers Top 10 One Day After Release
There's a new number one movie on Netflix. For the past week, the Jamie Foxx-starring action comedy Day Shift has been sitting atop the daily Netflix movie charts. The film, about a vampire hunter in Los Angeles, has been immensely popular amongst Netflix subscribers. It seemed like Day Shift would lead the Netflix Top 10 Movies list for some time, but Thursday saw an unexpected newcomer knock it out of the number one spot.
What is Nichole Sakura Doing Now?
Nichole Sakura has starred in shows like 'Shameless' and 'Superstore' — learn what the actor has been up to recently and her upcoming project.
'Wedding Season' Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot
"Wedding Season" is the hilarious new rom-com meets action thriller series coming soon to Disney+ and Hulu.
Netflix's 'Echoes' Release Date, Cast, Trailer and Synopsis
The new thriller shows the lives of twins Leni and Gina thrown into chaos when one goes missing and their deepest secret is exposed.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 18
Amazon Prime Video, here's your horoscope: Stay away from reality dating shows! After less than a week in release, the astrology-based dating competition Cosmic Love has already fallen out of Prime Video's top 10 shows and movies. It follows another dating show flop, The One That Got Away, as Prime Video's biggest misses of the summer. Maybe stick to billion-dollar fantasy epics or action shows about tough guys doing tough things. Or, go with more shows about brave women fighting societal norms, since A League of Their Own is still the No. 1 show. Meanwhile, All or Nothing: Arsenal, which releases new episodes weekly on Wednesdays, returns to the list at the bottom.
Paprika Novel Secures Birds of Prey Director in Hollywood Live-Action Series
Yasutaka Tsutsui's 1993 novel of the same name, Paprika, will be getting its own Hollywood live-action series and the sci-fi psychological thriller secures the director of Birds of Prey, Cathy Yan, to helm the show under Amazon Studios and Hivemind. Paprika is a novel written by Yasutaka Tsutsui in 1993...
‘Virgin River’: Season 5 Will Have an Unexpected Twist
'Virgin River' Season 5 will be a massive undertaking. With 12 episodes, the season is also expected to have an unexpected twist.
Jennifer Garner Exits New Series, Project Scrapped at Apple TV
Jennifer Garner has exited the Apple TV+ limited series, My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, which has led the streamer to scrap the project. According to Deadline, the show, helmed by J.J. Abrams, had been in the works since 2018, when it earned a straight-to-series order. But without its lead star, the entire production fell flat. Garner, apple, and production company Bad Robot have declined to comment on the matter. But according to sources, Garner exited due to scheduling conflicts.
