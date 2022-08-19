ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Let's Scare Jessica to Death Free Online

Cast: Zohra Lampert Barton Heyman Kevin O'Connor Gretchen Corbett Alan Manson. Newly released from a mental ward, Jessica hopes to return to life the way it was before her nervous breakdown. But when Jessica moves to a country house with her husband and a close friend, she finds a mysterious girl living in there who may or may not be a vampire. Jessica's terror and paranoia resurface as evil forces surround her, making her wonder: Are the visions real or is she slipping back into madness?
TVLine

House of the Dragon Soars as HBO's Most Watched Premiere Ever

In HBO’s personal game of thrones, House of the Dragon is already king. Nearly 10 million viewers (9.986 million to be exact) watched the Game of Thrones prequel’s premiere on Sunday night, across linear and HBO Max platforms in the U.S. That gives House of the Dragon the largest premiere audience for a new original series in the network’s history. “It was wonderful to see millions of Game of Thrones fans return with us to Westeros last night,” HBO and HBO Max’s Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys said in a statement. “House of the Dragon features an incredibly talented cast and crew...
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Officially Sets Its Disney+ Release Date

More than a month after its release, Thor: Love and Thunder continues to do well at the box office as it already earned more than $700 million worldwide despite the mixed reception from the critics. However, its theatrical run will come to an end very soon as the film has already set its release date on Disney+ next month.
UPI News

'The English' photos: Emily Blunt goes West in Amazon series

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new series The English. Prime Video shared first-look photos for the Western series Thursday featuring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer. The English is an Amazon Studios and BBC production that is created, written, directed and executive produced by Hugo...
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Haunting of the Mary Celeste Free Online

Cast: Emily Swallow Ava Acres Richard Roundtree Dominic DeVore Alice Hunter. Rachel, a concerned researcher, and her team have set out to sea to prove that the disappearance of a family and crew from a merchant ship was for reasons having to do with the supernatural. Her theory that those on the Mary Celeste vanished into a "rift" between dimensions proves true as the boat breaks down and her crew begins to vanish one by one.
ComicBook

New Netflix Movie Conquers Top 10 One Day After Release

There's a new number one movie on Netflix. For the past week, the Jamie Foxx-starring action comedy Day Shift has been sitting atop the daily Netflix movie charts. The film, about a vampire hunter in Los Angeles, has been immensely popular amongst Netflix subscribers. It seemed like Day Shift would lead the Netflix Top 10 Movies list for some time, but Thursday saw an unexpected newcomer knock it out of the number one spot.
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 18

Amazon Prime Video, here's your horoscope: Stay away from reality dating shows! After less than a week in release, the astrology-based dating competition Cosmic Love has already fallen out of Prime Video's top 10 shows and movies. It follows another dating show flop, The One That Got Away, as Prime Video's biggest misses of the summer. Maybe stick to billion-dollar fantasy epics or action shows about tough guys doing tough things. Or, go with more shows about brave women fighting societal norms, since A League of Their Own is still the No. 1 show. Meanwhile, All or Nothing: Arsenal, which releases new episodes weekly on Wednesdays, returns to the list at the bottom.
TV SHOWS
epicstream.com

Paprika Novel Secures Birds of Prey Director in Hollywood Live-Action Series

Yasutaka Tsutsui's 1993 novel of the same name, Paprika, will be getting its own Hollywood live-action series and the sci-fi psychological thriller secures the director of Birds of Prey, Cathy Yan, to helm the show under Amazon Studios and Hivemind. Paprika is a novel written by Yasutaka Tsutsui in 1993...
COMICS
Outsider.com

Jennifer Garner Exits New Series, Project Scrapped at Apple TV

Jennifer Garner has exited the Apple TV+ limited series, My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, which has led the streamer to scrap the project. According to Deadline, the show, helmed by J.J. Abrams, had been in the works since 2018, when it earned a straight-to-series order. But without its lead star, the entire production fell flat. Garner, apple, and production company Bad Robot have declined to comment on the matter. But according to sources, Garner exited due to scheduling conflicts.
TV & VIDEOS

