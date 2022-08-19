Amazon Prime Video, here's your horoscope: Stay away from reality dating shows! After less than a week in release, the astrology-based dating competition Cosmic Love has already fallen out of Prime Video's top 10 shows and movies. It follows another dating show flop, The One That Got Away, as Prime Video's biggest misses of the summer. Maybe stick to billion-dollar fantasy epics or action shows about tough guys doing tough things. Or, go with more shows about brave women fighting societal norms, since A League of Their Own is still the No. 1 show. Meanwhile, All or Nothing: Arsenal, which releases new episodes weekly on Wednesdays, returns to the list at the bottom.

TV SHOWS ・ 4 DAYS AGO