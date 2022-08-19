ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WBRE

Democrats Fetterman and Shapiro hold slim leads in Pennsylvania: poll

(The Hill) — Pennsylvania Democrats are holding on to slim leads in the state’s closely watched gubernatorial and Senate races, according to new polling.  A Trafalgar Group poll found that Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), who is running against celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz (R) for Senate, and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D), who is facing Doug Mastriano (R) in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family

Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Secretary Highlights Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for Philadelphia Region

MIDDLETOWN, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) joined local officials yesterday to highlight the benefits coming to regional roads and bridges due to the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) at an event reopening and renaming of the Hulmeville Avenue bridge in Middletown Township and Penndel and Langhorne Manor boroughs, Bucks Country.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
Business
MyChesCo

Spark Dental Management Ranks No. 699 on the Inc. 5000 Annual List

WEST CHESTER, PA — Inc. magazine revealed that Spark Dental Management was named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, ranking at No. 699 overall and 42nd among companies in the Health Services category. This is the fifth year that an affiliate group of Spark Dental Management was included in this prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Phillymag.com

Can Ryan Boyer Change How Philly Unions Do Politics?

The first Black leader of the Philadelphia Building Trades has set his sights on diversifying our unions, modernizing the way they wield power and tipping the scales in the city’s most consequential mayoral election in decades. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Covanta Delaware Valley and the Chester Environmental Partnership Join Forces to Award $20,000 in Scholarships to Local Students

CHESTER, PA — Covanta announced it has once again contributed to The Chester Environmental Partnership scholarship program providing $20,000 worth of financial support for deserving students. Each year for the last 15 years, the Chester Environmental Partnership (CEP), an organization committed to improving the environment in Chester and surrounding...
CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Woman Gets 2 Years for $1.4 Million Nigerian Fraud

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 15, 2022, Robin Jean Seredych, age 65, of York, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to two years of probation by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner following her conviction for mail fraud as part of a Nigerian-based fraud scheme.
YORK, PA
CBS Philly

New Wawa SEPTA station welcomes first riders and trains

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) – It's taken a bit of time, but the first SEPTA trains are now running to-and-from the Wawa community in quite a while. The Wawa Station in the Media, Delaware County is finally up and running.  "First train left at 6:10, had about 50 people in it, no problems," Rich Mahon, a chief officer at SEPTA, said.   Aboard was passenger Arthur Hopkins.  "I heard about how they were reopening service," Hopkins said. "I remember, although I never took it when I was growing up, there was service all the way out to West Chester."  This rail service...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

PA Officials Recognize ASL Interpreters for COVID-19 Response

HARRISBURG, PA — Wolf Administration officials from the Pennsylvania departments of Labor & Industry (L&I) and General Services (DGS) yesterday recognized the American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters who frequently appeared alongside Governor Tom Wolf and other commonwealth leaders to ensure that deaf and hard-of-hearing Pennsylvanians had access to life-saving information at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Oregon Man Sentenced for Threatening Pennsylvania School

WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Harvey Dulgar, age 28, of Salem, Oregon was sentenced Friday to 12 months of imprisonment by United States District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann for making interstate threats. According to United...
SALEM, OR
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Planning a 33-Acre Wetland Mitigation Development Project in FDR Park

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The City of Philadelphia Division of Aviation plans to break ground on a 33-acre Wetlands Mitigation Development Project at a site located within FDR Park in South Philadelphia in August 2022. This site is approximately 3.5 miles from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). The Wetland Mitigation Development Project has been planned and designed to compensate for wetlands and waterway impacts anticipated from the development of the West Cargo Project at PHL.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Bensalem Police Seize $1.3 Million in Fentanyl

BENSALEM, PA — The Bensalem Special Investigations Unit (SIU) along with FBI agents and members of the Bucks/Montgomery County Safe Streets Task Force conducted two large-scale narcotics seizures simultaneously, on Thursday, August 18, 2022. After a 3 month investigation, Bensalem SIU along with agents from the FBI, conducted surveillance...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
