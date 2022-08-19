Read full article on original website
Gov. Tom Wolf, educators celebrate increase in education funding in Pennsylvania
SCRANTON, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday joined students, educators and others in the Scranton School District to celebrate the administration's $3.7 billion investment in public education over the past eight years. "From day one, building a brighter future for Pennsylvania's kids has been my top priority,...
Democrats Fetterman and Shapiro hold slim leads in Pennsylvania: poll
(The Hill) — Pennsylvania Democrats are holding on to slim leads in the state’s closely watched gubernatorial and Senate races, according to new polling. A Trafalgar Group poll found that Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), who is running against celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz (R) for Senate, and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D), who is facing Doug Mastriano (R) in […]
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family
Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
Secretary Highlights Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for Philadelphia Region
MIDDLETOWN, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) joined local officials yesterday to highlight the benefits coming to regional roads and bridges due to the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) at an event reopening and renaming of the Hulmeville Avenue bridge in Middletown Township and Penndel and Langhorne Manor boroughs, Bucks Country.
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best restaurant's in each state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania candidates hold heavy campaigning night in Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH — The political spotlight was on Western Pennsylvania Friday. It kicked off early in the evening when political heavyweight Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined PA Republican Gubernatorial candidate State Sen. Doug Mastriano. The rally at the Wyndham in Downtown Pittsburgh was the first major appearance by Mastriano in...
Spark Dental Management Ranks No. 699 on the Inc. 5000 Annual List
WEST CHESTER, PA — Inc. magazine revealed that Spark Dental Management was named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, ranking at No. 699 overall and 42nd among companies in the Health Services category. This is the fifth year that an affiliate group of Spark Dental Management was included in this prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.
Phillymag.com
Can Ryan Boyer Change How Philly Unions Do Politics?
The first Black leader of the Philadelphia Building Trades has set his sights on diversifying our unions, modernizing the way they wield power and tipping the scales in the city’s most consequential mayoral election in decades. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every...
Salvadoran Man Indicted for Illegal Reentry, Caught in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Balmoth Alberto Caceres-Henriquez, age 36, of Sonsonate, El Salvador, was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on illegal reentry charges. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges...
Covanta Delaware Valley and the Chester Environmental Partnership Join Forces to Award $20,000 in Scholarships to Local Students
CHESTER, PA — Covanta announced it has once again contributed to The Chester Environmental Partnership scholarship program providing $20,000 worth of financial support for deserving students. Each year for the last 15 years, the Chester Environmental Partnership (CEP), an organization committed to improving the environment in Chester and surrounding...
Pennsylvania Woman Gets 2 Years for $1.4 Million Nigerian Fraud
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 15, 2022, Robin Jean Seredych, age 65, of York, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to two years of probation by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner following her conviction for mail fraud as part of a Nigerian-based fraud scheme.
For Candidate Mehmet Oz, Is Bryn Athyn Really His ‘No Place Like Home’?
Neighbors have spotted Pa. Sen. candidate Dr. Oz jogging on the Pennypack Trail, nonetheless, the depth of his Montgomery County residency is being questioned. Pa. senatorial candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz’s residency in Bryn Athyn has been an issue since he entered the campaign. Julia Terruso addressed the geography issue with some local input in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PA Dept. of Ag: Honey Bees Are Critical to Agriculture and Feeding Pennsylvanians
MILLERSBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture was joined yesterday by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and agriculture partners to celebrate the honey bee’s critical role in food production, food security, and biodiversity in Pennsylvania for Honey Bee Day (Aug. 20) at the Ned Smith Center for Nature and Art.
Baltimore Man Sentenced for Providing Contraband to Federal Inmates in Pennsylvania
WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Michael Dwight Smith, age 48, of Baltimore, Maryland was sentenced Friday to 18 months of imprisonment by United States District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann for attempting to provide contraband to inmates at the Federal Correctional Center, Allenwood.
police1.com
Philly PD is short 1,300 officers and the situation is about to get worse
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Police Department has faced a critical shortage of officers for months — one that's all but certain to get worse as hundreds more cops plan to leave. With the police force already operating about 20% below its target staffing level, more than 800 officers...
New Wawa SEPTA station welcomes first riders and trains
MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) – It's taken a bit of time, but the first SEPTA trains are now running to-and-from the Wawa community in quite a while. The Wawa Station in the Media, Delaware County is finally up and running. "First train left at 6:10, had about 50 people in it, no problems," Rich Mahon, a chief officer at SEPTA, said. Aboard was passenger Arthur Hopkins. "I heard about how they were reopening service," Hopkins said. "I remember, although I never took it when I was growing up, there was service all the way out to West Chester." This rail service...
PA Officials Recognize ASL Interpreters for COVID-19 Response
HARRISBURG, PA — Wolf Administration officials from the Pennsylvania departments of Labor & Industry (L&I) and General Services (DGS) yesterday recognized the American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters who frequently appeared alongside Governor Tom Wolf and other commonwealth leaders to ensure that deaf and hard-of-hearing Pennsylvanians had access to life-saving information at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oregon Man Sentenced for Threatening Pennsylvania School
WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Harvey Dulgar, age 28, of Salem, Oregon was sentenced Friday to 12 months of imprisonment by United States District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann for making interstate threats. According to United...
Philadelphia Planning a 33-Acre Wetland Mitigation Development Project in FDR Park
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The City of Philadelphia Division of Aviation plans to break ground on a 33-acre Wetlands Mitigation Development Project at a site located within FDR Park in South Philadelphia in August 2022. This site is approximately 3.5 miles from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). The Wetland Mitigation Development Project has been planned and designed to compensate for wetlands and waterway impacts anticipated from the development of the West Cargo Project at PHL.
Bensalem Police Seize $1.3 Million in Fentanyl
BENSALEM, PA — The Bensalem Special Investigations Unit (SIU) along with FBI agents and members of the Bucks/Montgomery County Safe Streets Task Force conducted two large-scale narcotics seizures simultaneously, on Thursday, August 18, 2022. After a 3 month investigation, Bensalem SIU along with agents from the FBI, conducted surveillance...
