Two FREE Outdoor Concert Lined Up This Weekend In Cheyenne
I'm not saying we're nearing the end of summer, or that this weekend would mark an end to the Summer, BUT, I will say, both Friday and Saturday, we have two outdoor concerts coming up that will be the perfect way to have a last hurrah before we all head out of town for Labor Day weekend coming up the following weekend.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
LCSD1 announces policy for free and reduced lunch
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Laramie County School District 1 announced its policy for free and reduced-price meals for children unable to pay the full price of meals served under the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program. The Nutrition Services Central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (8/13/22–8/19/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Another Big Weekend In Cheyenne! Here’s What’s Happening
Well, just look at that! We made it to another weekend. The summer heat has taken the top off a bit, so it's pretty comfortable to wander around aimlessly about town if you're looking for something to do. If you're looking for something to do, this weekend is a great weekend to wander. Let's take a look at what's going on around town.
Cheyenne Students Get Free Backpacks, Mini-Golf, & More on Sunday
Can you believe school starts next week? Cheyenne kids will be lining up at school buses and eating lunch in the cafeteria again, starting on August 24. The Cheyenne community has been amazing in donating supplies to teachers and students for the 2022-2023 School Year. It's been really heart-warming seeing private businesses and the folks around Cheyenne putting their time and effort into setting up our city's kids for a successful year. And, it looks like that spirit of giving and support isn't slowing down!
Huge Family Friendly Event Coming To Downtown Cheyenne Next Month
The Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority or DDA does an awesome job year in and year out(even in 2020!) on making sure that there are events going around town for us to enjoy. Well, they're going a step ahead next month and putting on a Cheyenne Community Appreciate Day. When Is...
Cheyenne Mayor: Concrete Poured For New Cheyenne Hampton Inn
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says plans call for a Hampton Inn to eventually be built next to the location of the former Hitching Post Inn in Cheyenne. He adds, however, that the construction of the new inn won't happen right away. He says the concrete has been poured at the location of the new inn, but economics will dictate when the next phase of construction gets underway,
See Inside a Cheyenne Guesthouse with Chickens & Space Age Shower
You don't have to venture far to find unique places to stay. I can prove that with a guesthouse located just north of Cheyenne that has chickens and a shower that's likely nicer than the one on the space shuttle. Seriously. This neat place hosted by Hannah on Airbnb is...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Southside Stampede returns for second year
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - South High School held the return of their Southside Stampede on Saturday, encouraging students, parents, and community members to come out and show support. This was just the second Southside Stampede ever and the event’s already begun to show signs of growth. “It...
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Frontier Days Names New Committee Chairs for 127th Celebration
The Cheyenne Frontier Days™ (CFD) General Committee has named its new committee members for the 2023 celebration. Following Concessions Chairman Brad Westby is Woody Acord. Acord is a Senior IT Analyst; and has a BS degree in Management. He has volunteered on the CFD Concessions Committee for 23 years and was voted Volunteer of the Year in 2002. Acord was inducted into the HEELS in 2012.
thecheyennepost.com
CPD School Resource Officers Ready for School
The new school year kicks off next Wednesday, August 24 and our School Resource Officers are excited to get back to doing the work they love - supporting students, connecting with staff, and creating safe learning environments. Our SRO Unit consists of eight officers and one supervisor, covering Laramie County...
Meet The Newest Member Of The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Family
Say hello to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's newest family member. Last Friday (Aug. 12), keepers at the zoo were greeted by a brand-new baby Red River hog during the early hours of the morning. As per the zoo's Facebook post, they had suspicions a baby was on the way, and their...
thecheyennepost.com
Jim Angell, Former Managing Editor For Cowboy State Daily, Dies At 64
Lifelong journalist Jim Angell (James Lew Angell) died Wednesday, August 17, at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He was 64. Born in Spokane, Wash., on May 29, 1958, he was raised by his parents Carol and Darrel Dean Angell, who were wheat farmers in Walla Walla, Wash. He was an only child.
Cheyenne OBGYN Welcomes New OBGYN
Cheyenne OBGYN is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Christopher Niehues, OBGYN to their team. Located at 2301 House Avenue, Suite 400 in Cheyenne, Cheyenne OBGYN provides personalized and compassionate health care in all aspects of obstetrical and gynecological care to women of all ages. Dr. Niehues brings a...
Wyoming Coffee Company Takes On International Competition
In the world of coffee roasters, one competition stands out as the cream de la cream. They call it the Golden Bean. And Wyoming's own Snowy Elk Coffee Company is setting out to score big at this week's international competition. So what, you may ask, is the Golden Bean? Consider...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Persistent Weather for West and South Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne escaped a small storm as they developed northeast of the Capital City this afternoon. The west and south portions of Wyoming saw much more weather in the form of isolated rain showers and thunderstorms carry into the evening hours. For Sunday, the thunderstorm outlook does not change much with the exception of general thunderstorms extending further east a bit into central Wyoming. This is due to the monsoon moisture being pulled from the southwest part of the country into the state of Wyoming. Cloud coverage will increase around noon and showers will develop soon after.
Cheyenne Mayor: There Could Soon Be a Gold Rush in Laramie County
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says there could soon be a gold rush in Laramie County. Collins in his Mayor's Minute column Friday said, "It seems there are gold reserves between Cheyenne and Laramie and a company is working hard to permit a mine to extract the minerals." When asked who...
thecheyennepost.com
LCCC Volleyball Splits a Pair on Second day of McCook Tournament
The Laramie County Community College volleyball team was on the road in McCook on Saturday wrapping up their opening tournament of the year with matches against the host McCook Community College Indians and the Dodge City Community College Conquistadors. Match 1 – McCook CC 3 LCCC 0 – 19-25,19-25, 12-25...
Monsoon Surge Headed Into SE Wyoming This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says that after an expected dry start to the week on Monday in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle, a monsoon surge should bring some much-needed rainfall later in the week. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement...
lingleguide.com
2022 Goshen County and Wyoming Primary Election Results
GOSHEN COUNTY – Here are your 2022 Primary election results for Wyoming and Goshen County that were called prior to the print deadline. The results from statewide elections have been updated as of Wednesday, Aug. 17. REPUBLICAN Primary winners:. Federal offices. United States Representative for Wyoming: Harriet Hageman State...
