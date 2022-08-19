Read full article on original website
Man sentenced to 30 years for meth distribution
A Mexican citizen was sentenced as leader and organizer of a methamphetamine conspiracy operating in the Quad Cities and two separate states. Ricardo Renteria Gutierrez, 49, a Mexican citizen, was sentenced August 19 to 30 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Additionally, Gutierrez was ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term.
QC man sentenced for bank robbery
A Davenport man has been sentenced to federal prison for bank robbery,. Arnordo Corderrel Turner, 34, was sentenced August 18 to 65 months in prison for bank robbery. Following his imprisonment, Turner will serve three years of supervised release. On June 16, 2021, Davenport police officers were called to the...
Davenport man sentenced to 8 years for felon in possession of firearm
A 35-year-old Davenport man has been sentenced to serve eight years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, a news release says. Davantres Deshawn Moore, after his prison term, has been ordered to serve three years of supervised release. According to court documents, Moore was arrested in possession of a loaded firearm while in violation of a no-contact order. Moore has a history of violence including multiple convictions for assault and domestic abuse assault, as well as numerous no-contact order violations. He was most recently convicted for stalking in violation of a protective order and attempted burglary second degree, the release says.
Police: 18-year-old slashed, stabbed victim who needed 24 stitches
An 18-year-old Eldridge man faces two felony charges after police say he injured another person, who required 24 stitches, in a fight. Thadis Boutwell faces charges of willful injury – causing serious injury and going armed with intent, court records say. About 10 p.m. July 25 on Manor Drive...
Two Davenport men sentenced to federal prison on drug charges
Robert Stanley Nelson, III, 42, and Taylor Christopher Graeber, 24, both of Davenport, were sentenced to federal prison yesterday, Aug. 18, 2022. Nelson was sentenced to 168 months in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, according to a U.S. Justice Department release. Following his imprisonment, Nelson was ordered to serve five years of supervised release. Graeber was sentenced to 120 months in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime. Following his imprisonment, Graeber was ordered to serve four years of supervised release.
Bettendorf chiropractor pleads guilty to insurance fraud
A 41-year-old Bettendorf chiropractor has pleaded guilty to fraud after an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau. Joshua David Blunt, 41, of Bettendorf, recently pleaded guilty insurance fraud, according to a news release from the to one count of insurance fraud – presenting false information (Class D felony) and one count of fraudulent practices 4th degree, a serious misdemeanor, according to a news release by the Iowa Insurance Division.
Five Burlington men sentenced regarding seizure of 362 lbs. of meth
Five Burlington men have been sentenced to decades in prison for conspiring to distribute drugs in the Burlington area. The charges are related to a conspiracy involving seizure of 362 pounds of ice. methamphetamine during an Arizona traffic stop. The conspiracy started by at least Dec. 1, 2019 and continued...
Sikorski: Several factors contribute to gun violence
Retiring Davenport police chief says the community has the biggest role in solution. Davenport’s about to turn a big page: Police Chief Paul Sikorski will leave his post in eight days. This week, the Davenport Police Department hosted an open house for anyone to come by to say goodbye to Sikorski in person.
Police: Suspect sold items – bought with stolen credit – at pawn shop
A 26-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after Davenport Police were forwarded a case of identity theft from the Fort Wayne, Indiana, Police. Jeffrey Stoffers faces charges of identify theft over $1,500 and under $10,000, and second-degree theft, court records say. On April 22, Stoffers acquired merchandise from Best Buy...
Sikorski addresses pressure put on police by additional responsibility
Officers learn how to be social workers and first contacts in mental health cases. Officers learn how to be social workers and first contacts in mental health cases. Anyone who spends a few minutes with Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski learns quickly how passionate he is about the job. No...
Rock Island junior high student makes threat, increased police presence
On Saturday, August 20, local police contacted the Rock Island-Milan School District Central Office about a concerning social media photo that was posted by a junior high student. The police deemed that the threat was not credible — “however we are having an increased police presence today,” school district spokeswoman...
Sikorski: It’s important for policing to evolve with the times
Retiring chief would use 'magic wand' to get more community involvement. Thanks for checking out this web extra from Jim Niedelman’s interview with Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski. We covered a lot of ground we couldn’t bring you on 4 the Record. This part of the conversation starts with...
Illinois DOC hosts employment workshops
The Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) will host an employment workshop, both in-person and virtually, for anyone interested in learning about the agency’s career opportunities. Prospective applicants can attend the workshop on Aug. 23 in-person at the Hub or join virtually from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., a news...
Meet, support Quad-Cities Missing Persons Network at Applebee’s
The Quad Cities Missing Persons Network invites the community to visit all day Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Moline Applebee’s Grill + Bar, 3805 41st Ave., Drive, Moline. You can meet members of the board of directors, search and rescue volunteers, and director and founder Dennis Harker. The Quad...
Moline schools foundation announces $40K in 2022-23 grants
The Moline Public Schools Foundation on Monday released its list of grant recipients for the 2022-23 school year. The 23 grants will fund projects at 10 schools across the district, and total nearly $40,000, according to a foundation release. Grant funding will reach students of all ages, from preschool through...
Driver ticketed after vehicle strikes house early Saturday
A 26-year-old Davenport woman was ticketed after a vehicle struck a house on the 1500 block of West Locust Street early Saturday. The incident happened about 1:10 a.m., police said. Officers said no one was injured. A crime-scene technician took photos of the damage, which is on the lower part of the structure.
Pedestrian killed in Muscatine train accident
A 41-year-old man was killed Sunday in Muscatine after being struck by a train. On Aug. 21, 2022 at approximately 12:38 a.m., the Muscatine Police Department and Muscatine Fire Department responded to the area of Sampson Street and Grandview Avenue for a report of a pedestrian who was hit by a train, according to a Monday release from police.
City of Moline to celebrate sesquicentennial
Moline is turning 150, and the community is celebrating in a big way! Tory Brecht, Communications Coordinator for the City of Moline, dropped by Local 4 to tell us about what we can expect for the sesquicentennial celebration. For more information, click here.
REVIEW: Richmond Hill takes us on melancholy, colorful road trip
The new show at Richmond Hill in Geneseo — the family-friendly comedy “Leaving Iowa” — is definitely a mixed bag, in good and not so good ways. The nostalgic memory play by Tim Clue and Spike Manton is set both in the present day and — in whiplash-inducing flashbacks — the summer of a 1984 during a family vacation from Winterset, Iowa to Hannibal, Mo.
New Bettendorf ALDI to open Sept. 1
ALDI is planning to open its sixth Quad Cities store on Sept. 1, and its first in Bettendorf at 3221 Devils Glen Road. The new store (off Belmont Road, across from Kwik Star and Fareway, and just down the road from Hy-Vee on Devils Glen) is part of the company’s aggressive nationwide growth in recent years, ALDI is on track to open 150 new stores and become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of this year, with over 2,100 locations, according to a company release Monday.
