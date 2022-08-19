Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Worthington invested in community
I learned several elections ago the importance of due diligence when deciding the best candidate for county commissioner. I made the mistake of supporting a friend early in a campaign only to discover that a more qualified candidate would enter the race. When Stacey Worthington entered this year’s election I...
Citrus County Chronicle
Worthington will be asset to county
Citrus County needs a candidate who understands the importance of balancing growth and conservation. Our county cannot continue to call itself the Nature Coast if we don’t elect leaders who understand the needs of our waterways. As a resident of Old Homosassa and someone passionate about preserving our community...
Citrus County Chronicle
Time to examine different taxing methods in the county
Time has come to assess the way the people of Citrus County are taxed. There are essential services that apply to everyone, but are assessed purely on size and or value of property. This method increases the inequities of which one pays, that does not increase the value of services rendered. Every residential property owner gets equal services, but at a far different cost to them.
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Teachers deserve more pay, respect and support
‘When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news,” Mr. Rogers said to his television neighbors, “my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’” But what do we do when the helpers are leaving in droves?
Citrus County Chronicle
Finegan holds ‘high ethical standards’
This letter is written in support of Diana Finegan for Citrus County Commissioner District 2. I personally know Diana and her family. She is an educated, intelligent woman with high integrity. She has proven experience in leadership as the CEO of the "Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association.”. She holds high...
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Next administrator must be right fit for county
20 vie for county administrator job. With less than three months remaining in Randy Oliver’s tenure as county administrator, the search for his replacement is unfolding, with commissioners hopeful to have Oliver’s replacement on board by Sept. 5, giving him time to work with his replacement during the transition.
Citrus County Chronicle
Grandfather will provide wisdom, guidance to county
There’s an old saying that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. I followed in my grandfather’s footsteps pursuing a career of public service, and now I’m happy to support him, Winn Webb, in the upcoming election. Getting to learn from my grandfather has been about much...
hernandosun.com
Survey names Brooksville among the best for retirees
Hernando County and specifically Brooksville has ranked in the top 20 among Florida locations for retirees to settle. The ranking was announced last month by Stacker Newswire using data obtained by Niche, a Pennsylvania-based company that ranks counties nationwide based on a variety of community and economic actors. According to...
villages-news.com
Emergency action on abandoned home gets immediate result in The Villages
The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors on Friday morning agreed it was time to stretch its authority when it comes to abandoned homes. After looking at photographs of tall grass and weeds as well as hearing stories of a rodent infestation at the home at 2424 Due West Drive in the Village of Lynnhaven, board members concurred they had to take action as the property had clearly become a health and safety hazard.
Citrus County Chronicle
Finegan a ‘good one’ in office
I have lived in Citrus County all my life and have seen a lot of County Commissioners come and go, with some of them having done a very good job while on the Board. It is my opinion that we have a great opportunity to put another "good one" in office.
Citrus County Chronicle
Community response made Relief Share trip successful
Volunteers with Relief Share, a Citrus County-based charity, traveled to Poland in mid-June bringing 1,500 pounds of medical supplies donated by area hospitals. These supplies were transported to Ukraine, where they were delivered to hospitals, clinics, and even to medics on the front lines of the war-torn country. This remarkable...
Citrus County Chronicle
Proud to vote for ‘Aunt Bec’
I am writing to support Rebecca Bays for County Commission District 4. As a younger voter, Rebecca supports the things I care about. She is committed to protecting the Nature Coast and working to help bring opportunities to young families in Citrus County. Every time I talk to her, she...
Citrus County Chronicle
0821 Chronicle week in review: More car washes, another Aldi, hopes for a bigger Doctors' Free Clinic and 20 apply for county administrator job
Caliber Car Wash, Tidal Wave Auto Spa, Beth’s Car Wash, Big Dan’s Car Wash — what’s the deal with all the car wash businesses popping up all over Citrus County?. These all have one thing in common: they’re big, offer car wash clubs with monthly and yearly membership packages and state-of-the-art washing.
Click10.com
3rd resident of The Villages admits to voting twice in the 2020 election
THE VILLAGES, Fla. – A third resident of The Villages has admitted to voting twice during the 2020 election, court records show. Joan Halstead, 73, entered a pretrial intervention program Wednesday that will allow her to avoid potential prison time if she successfully completes court-ordered requirements such as performing community service and attending a civics class, Local 10 News partner WKMG News 6 in Orlando reports.
Citrus County Chronicle
Worthington will ‘hit ground running’
I urge you to vote for Stacey Worthington for Commissioner in District 2. Stacey researches issues that are important to Citrus County and develops plans to fix the problems. One issue that has not been discussed during this election is the building of the new animal shelter. Stacey understands the role of the commissioner and how she can effectively make recommendations on the building project ensuring the best use of donor and taxpayer funds. And she is committed to working with others to ensure the project is completed.
Free food distributions from Feeding Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, fla — Get fresh groceries from one of the neighborhood distributions, free of charge!. 7 a.m. With St John the Baptist Catholic Church located at 2400 Mayport Rd. 8 a.m. With Church of Christ Odessa located at 854 Odessa Dr E. 10 a.m. With Revitalize Arlington, Inc. located...
villages-news.com
A new political group in The Villages
I think it is time for a new political group in The Villages. In reading the posts and letters here, it is apparent that there is a strong, vocal, literate and intelligent group of people within The Villages that still believe in a strong democratic (small d) and rational America, free of the violence, calls for a civil war and angry rhetoric so apparent on the air waves, on the internet, and in the media. This group, from my reading and impression, would be made up of Independents, Democrats and classical Republicans, either reformed or alienated by the MAGA mob or even some totally alienated at this point by everything political in D.C. Some may have voted for Trump once or even twice but are now repulsed by the insurrection on Jan. 6 and the risks to our government, our institutions and our democracy. The conversation within such a group would be lively but civil; thought provoking but reasonable and rational; challenging but reassuring. What say you?
Citrus County Chronicle
Chalk Talk
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary of Crystal River will present the new Boat America safe boating course on Sept. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This will be an in-person course at the DAV-USCG Auxiliary building at 501 SE Seventh Ave., Crystal River. Cost is $40 and includes a book,...
Panleukopenia: Animal shelter suspends cat adoptions due to infectious virus
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County Animal Shelter is temporarily suspending its cat services after a litter of kittens tested positive for an infectious virus. Shelter officials said the kittens, which were surrendered to the facility, tested positive for panleukopenia, which is caused by the feline parvovirus. >>> STREAM...
WCJB
Leasing office worker steals rent checks from Gainesville tenants
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An apartment complex employee was arrested after sheriff’s deputies say she stole money orders and checks from apartment tenants. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Kaitlynn Smith, 26, on Thursday. Deputies say during an audit, management discovered the leasing office employee stole more than...
