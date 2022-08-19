I think it is time for a new political group in The Villages. In reading the posts and letters here, it is apparent that there is a strong, vocal, literate and intelligent group of people within The Villages that still believe in a strong democratic (small d) and rational America, free of the violence, calls for a civil war and angry rhetoric so apparent on the air waves, on the internet, and in the media. This group, from my reading and impression, would be made up of Independents, Democrats and classical Republicans, either reformed or alienated by the MAGA mob or even some totally alienated at this point by everything political in D.C. Some may have voted for Trump once or even twice but are now repulsed by the insurrection on Jan. 6 and the risks to our government, our institutions and our democracy. The conversation within such a group would be lively but civil; thought provoking but reasonable and rational; challenging but reassuring. What say you?

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO