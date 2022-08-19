ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 86

ONE TIME
3d ago

This State is absolutely ridiculous they don’t listen to the people they bring this to a vote inherit is 69% of the Wisconsin people said yes legalize it and tax it the proper way that was four years ago have they done anything about it no are they going to do anything about it no. Illinois made $560 million off of taxes in its first year of being legal apparently Wisconsin doesn’t need that kind of money yet the roads and schools are all in shambles. It’s all about that Alcohol in that state and driving around with 10 DUIs.

Reply(2)
13
Uptowngirl55
3d ago

Only thing holding it back is the gop legislators who have the majority right now. Evers has been on board for this since day one. This is why it's important to get out there & vote BLUE..get these do nothing red legislators out!! Blue Wave coming in Nov!!💙💦

Reply(14)
15
Amber Hulke
3d ago

More than that lol. Go to ANY dispensary anywhere in Michigan and it's nothing but Wisconsin Plates. Wisconsin is losing millions and millions.

Reply(8)
5
Related
TheHorse.com

Strangles in Michigan and Wisconsin

On Aug. 1, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed a 16-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lapeer County positive for strangles. She presented with fever, nasal discharge, and swelling under her jaw beginning on July 12. The unvaccinated mare is reported to be recovering, and the facility where she resides is under voluntary quarantine.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Marquette, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
City
Brookfield, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Washington Examiner

Wisconsin school district bans 'political' BLM and pride flags in classrooms

A Wisconsin school board voted last week to ban teachers from displaying Black Lives Matter and gay pride flags in their classrooms, saying such displays are political messaging. With only one member opposing, the board of the Kettle Moraine School District in southeastern Wisconsin voted last week to affirm district...
WISCONSIN STATE
Jake Wells

Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each month

counting money in handsPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're struggling financially at all right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. In this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

State Debate: Ron Johnson told to quit politicizing Social Security

Former Milwaukee Health Commissioner Paul Nannis, in a column on WisOpinion, declares that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is wrong about Social Security. First of all, he writes, the program needs to be kept out of partisan politics. On his More Verb Than Noun blogsite, Mike McCabe says he's worried that...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Legislature#Marijuana Laws#Marijuana Legalization#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Marquette Law School Poll#Democratic#Wisn 12 News#Republican#Senate
MinnPost

Highly potent, illegal THC being commonly found in area smoke shops and hemp stores

This from Stribbers Brooks Johnson and Ryan Faircloth, “Newly legal low-dose THC edibles are increasingly easy to find at smoke shops and hemp stores around the metro. But intermingled with the legal products on many store shelves are highly potent delta-8 vapes, gummies and flower – prohibited under state law. Minnesota retailers have little incentive to quit selling non-compliant products given the lack of a licensing structure and dedicated funding to enforce the state’s peculiar legal THC market. ‘The enforcement is almost non-existent’, Jason Tarasek with Minnesota Cannabis Law said at a conference last week.”
MINNESOTA STATE
cwbradio.com

MU Poll Finds 69% of Wisconsin Residents Favor Legalizing Marijuana

(Bob Hague, WRN) The latest Marquette Poll finds strong support for legalization of marijuana in Wisconsin. Overall, 69 percent of respondents to the poll release this week favor legalization of cannabis, while 23 percent oppose it. Poll director Charles Franklin said the 51 percent favorability among Republicans marks the first time more than half of respondents identifying with that parry were in favor.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin health officials warn of increased overdose risk

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Health departments across Wisconsin are warning residents about an increased risk of overdose from opioid use. Data from the Milwaukee County medical examiner shows from 2018 to 2021, fatal overdoses increased by 68%, from 364 to 613. The West Allis Fire Department sends the first...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WausauPilot

Candidates clash over recount in Wisconsin US House race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Candidates in a close Wisconsin Republican congressional primary are battling over whether there will be a recount after results showed them a mere 74 votes apart. Charity Barry filed a petition for a recount Thursday after running second to attorney Erik Olsen in Wisconsin’s 2nd...
WISCONSIN STATE
1440 WROK

Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant

Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
DEFOREST, WI
Q985

One Of The Top Ranked Weirdest Festivals In U.S. Is In Wisconsin

If you want to experience a festival that is strange and unusual, then Wisconsin has the perfect place for you. Illinois And Wisconsin Don't Really Hate Each Other. There is an assumption that Illinois and Wisconsin hate each other. Of course, there's definitely a friendly rivalry between the two states but hate is way too strong of a word for their relationship. I would say it's more of like siblings. Well, except when it comes to sports teams.
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

Margarine illegal in Wisconsin? A look at a peculiar state statute

(WFRV) – Chilling inside most fridges across Wisconsin are some forms of margarine, but is it actually illegal to sell/serve it?. Wisconsin legislature has a dedicated section just for oleomargarine/margarine regulations, which include selling it, serving it and substituting it for table butter. In section 97.18 of the Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Gov. Evers announces $4.5M for conservation projects across Wisconsin

GRAFTON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday announced $4.54 million in state funds will go toward conservation projects all across the state. That includes $2.3 million for the Ozaukee Washington Land Trust. That money will be used to purchase the 131-acre Cedar Gorge-Clay Bluffs Preserve. Initially, the Land...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy