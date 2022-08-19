Read full article on original website
Chefs share 10 of the best meals to make in an air fryer
From chicken wings to French toast, chefs share the best quick, no-fuss dishes to cook in the popular kitchen appliance and how to make them.
These Top-Rated Yogurt Makers Let You Easily Create A Healthy, Creamy Treat
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Yogurt can be a healthy and delicious addition to your diet. Some varieties, such...
Ditch the aluminum foil with these bestselling silicone baking mats, now discounted at Amazon
Not only are they durable and easy to wipe clean, they’re also versatile: Whether you’re roasting vegetables for a quick dinner or baking your favorite cookie recipe, these mats are a must-have in your kitchen. And the best news of all? A 2-pack of half-sheet size mats is just $15.99.
I was sick of MacGyvering a tofu press out of pans and cans — this $21 contraption makes the process of preparing tofu way easier
The Tofuture makes quick work of pressing the excess water out of tofu, and is both easy to use and clean.
Digital Trends
Panasonic’s new Automatic Bread Maker targets gluten-free bakers
The days of staying inside baking and binge-watching Netflix because of the pandemic may be over, but our fascination with making bread hasn’t waned. Panasonic’s latest entry into the bread-making market has all the features you’ve come to expect in a bread maker, and a few you didn’t. The Automatic Bread Maker (SD-R2550) is aimed at helping bakers of all kinds enjoy baking bread at home. The new model has 20 pre-set programs — four aimed at gluten-free bread, pizza, cake, and pasta dough.
Why Rachael Ray Skips Vegetable Oil In A Boxed Cake Mix
Boxed cake mixes were born of convenience and continue to be a popular pantry staple today. There are about as many opinions on how to elevate the finished products using the mixes as there are varieties on grocery store shelves, too. Cook's Illustrated says P. Duff and Sons started selling...
I tried a 3-ingredient recipe for teriyaki chicken, and the sauce was super easy to make and delicious
I made the popular Japanese dish with just chicken, soy sauce, and brown sugar. Here's how the meal turned out and what I would tweak next time.
Potato Chips May Actually Be Healthier Than Pasta, New Data Says
Ramen is accessible comfort food. It's also rich in carbs, which Harvard's The Nutrition Source notes the human body needs to live and function. If those were all the criteria that mattered, ramen would be not only popular but also something to eat more of, whether it's instant or from a nice restaurant. However, scientists at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University have been spending a lot of time contemplating exactly how to determine the healthfulness of various foods, according to Tufts Now. One of the observations they made is that the existing systems by which foods were judged healthy or not tend to rely on individual criteria (for example, macronutrient composition), but don't necessarily take into account the bigger picture. That might include such other criteria as the presence of additives, how processed a food is, and the degree to which individual ingredients might be harmful.
I’m a Trader Joe’s superfan – the products you definitely shouldn’t buy at the store and what to get instead
ONE Trader Joe's super fan is sharing foods she claims you should and shouldn't buy from the grocery store based on their ingredients. Glenda claims to be an ingredients expert and shares her knowledge on her Instagram page under the username @whitesugarrebel. Glenda claims that some Trader Joe's products are...
Have Leftover Costco Rotisserie Chicken? Martha Stewart Says This Is the Best Way to Use It
Click here to read the full article. When it’s too hot to turn on the oven (or when you simply do not feel like roasting an entire chicken yourself), Costco’s fresh-and-ready rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer buy. And when dinner is over and there’s still plenty of meat on the bones, it’s time to make some killer chicken salad courtesy of Martha Stewart. “Move over, fried and grilled chicken sandwiches! Those options require more time and effort, but we think you can get the same satisfying results with this rotisserie chicken sandwich,” Stewart’s official Instagram page captioned the post. “It’s so...
EatingWell
How to Store Bread
If we could have it our way, we'd be living in a quaint French village where we could walk to the neighborhood boulangerie and buy fresh bread daily. But, alas, the reality for most of us is that we're lucky if we snag the good sourdough during our weekly trip to the grocery store.
"They’re Cheaper And I Really Can't Tell The Difference": People Are Sharing The Ingredient Swaps They Make All The Time When Cooking At Home
"I was making chicken cutlets and realized I had forgotten to pick up breadcrumbs so I crushed these up instead. My chicken turned out the best I've ever made it."
How To Style Your Bed Like A Designer
If you want to design your bed like a designer, you can easily do so by going about it in steps, starting with the three basic looks of any bedding design.
How Long Does Bacon Last in the Fridge?
Bacon is one of those foods that’s easy to love. It’s fantastic with breakfast, but it’s equally good when chopped up on a salad, draped over chicken on a sandwich or tossed with vegetables for a side dish. That sweet, salty and smoky flavor has the ability to light up a dish, and the smell of bacon in the oven is enough to make anyone hungry.
Forbidden fruit: why vegans are up in arms over Tesco’s oranges and lemons
Appearance: Vexingly, nearly indistinguishable from vegan fruit. Hold on, isn’t all fruit vegan? Don’t be a plum. Of course it isn’t. Have you not heard of the female lac bug, who thrives in the forests of India and south-east Asia?. I rarely think of anything else. What’s...
In Style
These $20 Glycolic Acid Facial Pads Are Giving Users the Skin They Had "15 Years Ago"
Some beauty bloggers might argue against this point, but the key to an effective anti-aging skincare routine doesn't have to be a 20-step process featuring ultra-expensive products. In fact, you can achieve a youthful glow with a simple and inexpensive product that's quickly become an Amazon darling: The QRxLabs Glycolic Acid Resurfacing Pads, which are on sale for $20 right now.
One Green Planet
From Soft Baked Snickers Cookies to Pina Colada Mocktail: Our Top Eight Vegan Recipes of the Day!
Ready, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes includes cookies and mocktails so if you’re looking for something new and delicious, these recipes are it!
One Green Planet
Coffee Mate Launches Plant-Based Creamers in French Vanilla and Caramel
Coffee Mate just launched its very own set of plant-based creamers for the first time in the company’s 50-year history. The two new flavors, French Vanilla and Caramel, are almond and oat-based versions of their popular dairy creamers. According to Coffee Mate, plant-based creamers will not make up 15...
Best vegan protein powder 2022: Build muscle on a plant-based diet
Whatever your fitness goals, the best vegan protein powder can be a useful addition to your diet. Here are our tried and tested favorites
A "mind-blowing" French pastry, from one easy Trader Joe's hack
In "Quick & Dirty," Salon Food's Mary Elizabeth Williams serves up simplified recipes and shortcuts for exhausted cooks just like you — because quick and dirty should still be delicious. The popular YouTube cooking channel Food Wishes describes it as "the hardest, but also most delicious pastry in the...
