kadn.com
Sandbags Available in Lafayette Parish Ahead of Expected Heavy Rain
With the threat of heavy rain this week, sandbags will be available throughout Lafayette Parish. All sites are self-bagging and residents must bring their own manpower. Below is a list of sandbag locations. LAFAYETTE CITY AND PARISH SANDBAG LOCATIONS. Residents who need assistance filling and loading sandbags at either of...
kadn.com
LUS’s Share the Light Program
Lafayette, La (KADN)- After Entergy offered $150 credits for struggling customers, many with other utility providers asked, what about me? Lafayette Utilities System is answering that question. Air conditioners are working overtime due to the impacts of the heat on finances, making it tough on families. Lafayette Utilities System's "Share...
theadvocate.com
This north Lafayette shopping center with its empty anchor space sold for over $4 million
A north Lafayette shopping center that last housed a Winn-Dixie supermarket has been sold for just over $4.13 million, records show. The Evangeline Plaza shopping center at the corner of Pont des Mouton Road and Moss Street was sold to 3803 Lafayette LLC, a company linked to Patrick Sully Barwin of Jackson, Mississippi. Genesis Investment Properties of New Jersey was the seller.
Construction on Rue Du Belier & Dulles Roundabout Begins Wednesday, to Close for 8 Months
According to Scott Mayor Jan-Scott Richard, this project is expected to take eight months, weather permitting, and the completion date is projected for April 16, 2023.
Stalled 18-wheeler caught on fire in Lafayette Parish
A portion of University Ave was closed this morning after an 18-wheeler caught fire. The 18-wheeler was stalled when the fire started.
UPDATE: Boil advisory in effect for two streets in Opelousas
Major water line break in Opelousas caused brown water. All customers and addresses on Marquerite St. and any customers who experienced low pressure water on Dunbar St.
brproud.com
K-9 helps nab Louisiana man in possession of pot and a handgun
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – Michael Proulx, 19, of New Iberia, was recently arrested after deputies investigated a suspicious vehicle. That vehicle was located in the vicinity of Belle River. An I.C.E. assigned deputy approached and questioned the two occupants in the vehicle. Trevor Michael Proulx was the driver...
Investigation underway into fatal house fire
One person is dead following a fire in Youngsville. The fire happened in the 800 block of Austin Rd. around 10:15 this morning.
Town of Melville in debt and facing possible state takeover
The town of Melville addresses media regarding debt of more than 400 thousand dollars and is facing possible state takeover. An audit of the state in nearly three years.
Which Restaurants Best Represent Lafayette?
Some of the best food in the world can be found in Lafayette Parish. Whether it's award-winning seafood, award-winning boudin, award-winning doughnuts - well, you get the point. We have so many restaurants who excel at their craft.
wbrz.com
Tenant facing eviction says landlord ignored maintenance requests
BATON ROUGE - A woman is being forced to vacate her rental home, but she tells 2 On Your Side that her landlord hasn't fixed any of the property's problems. It's why Takisha Houston withheld her rent. She says she's disgusted, aggravated and frustrated over the entire situation. Thursday, she appeared before the Justice of the Peace for an eviction hearing. She now has until Sep. 5 to leave, or the eviction could appear on her record.
27-Year-Old Kaitlyn Jones Died In A Deadly Car Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a deadly car crash in the 10,000 block of Airline Highway. The crash occurred when a Ford Driven by a 22-year-old struck a metal guardrail along with a concrete pylon. With minor injuries, the driver [..]
22-Year-Old Lionel Gabe Bangs Died In A Car Crash On La. 3042 (Evangeline Parish, LA)
State troopers responded to a car crash that claimed the life of a Ville Platte man early Saturday. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Lionel Gabe Bangs, who died on [..]
Arrest warrant issued for Port Barre woman wanted for cruelty to animals [VIDEO]
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office has issued an arrest warrant for a Port Barre, La. woman who is wanted for alleged cruelty to animals.
Abandoned property has been eyesore for years, Scott business owners say
A Scott couple says the property across the street from their business is a community eyesore.
Witnesses recall the shooting in Mall of Acadiana
The Lafayette Police Department responded to a call about a shooting at the Acadiana Mall that caused many people to storm out of the building, running for their lives.
theadvocate.com
Who planted the live oaks on UL Lafayette’s campus? Curious Louisiana explores their history.
Lafayette native Pat Trahan took up walking between her job in Lafayette's Oil Center and her home near downtown a few years ago, exercise that afforded her the opportunity to cross the campus of her alma mater, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. “UL has a really nice campus,” she...
Eunice News
Caretaker accused of tapping man’s credit card accounts for $30,000
Two Port Barre residents are accused of running up $30,000 in charges on a credit card accounts of a man the female took care of. According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, on April 25, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of Highway 178 in the Opelousas area in regards to monetary instrument abuse. Deputies made contact with the victim, who stated that a family…
Franklin man arrested after allegedly opening fire on a local business
A Franklin man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly opening fire on a local business.
Suspects wanted in Breaux Bridge shooting that sent two to hospital [VIDEO]
A Sunday shooting in Breaux Bridge sent two victims to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
