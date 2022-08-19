ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnaudville, LA

kadn.com

Sandbags Available in Lafayette Parish Ahead of Expected Heavy Rain

With the threat of heavy rain this week, sandbags will be available throughout Lafayette Parish. All sites are self-bagging and residents must bring their own manpower. Below is a list of sandbag locations. LAFAYETTE CITY AND PARISH SANDBAG LOCATIONS. Residents who need assistance filling and loading sandbags at either of...
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
kadn.com

LUS's Share the Light Program

Lafayette, La (KADN)- After Entergy offered $150 credits for struggling customers, many with other utility providers asked, what about me? Lafayette Utilities System is answering that question. Air conditioners are working overtime due to the impacts of the heat on finances, making it tough on families. Lafayette Utilities System's "Share...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

This north Lafayette shopping center with its empty anchor space sold for over $4 million

A north Lafayette shopping center that last housed a Winn-Dixie supermarket has been sold for just over $4.13 million, records show. The Evangeline Plaza shopping center at the corner of Pont des Mouton Road and Moss Street was sold to 3803 Lafayette LLC, a company linked to Patrick Sully Barwin of Jackson, Mississippi. Genesis Investment Properties of New Jersey was the seller.
LAFAYETTE, LA
City
Arnaudville, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
brproud.com

K-9 helps nab Louisiana man in possession of pot and a handgun

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – Michael Proulx, 19, of New Iberia, was recently arrested after deputies investigated a suspicious vehicle. That vehicle was located in the vicinity of Belle River. An I.C.E. assigned deputy approached and questioned the two occupants in the vehicle. Trevor Michael Proulx was the driver...
NEW IBERIA, LA
wbrz.com

Tenant facing eviction says landlord ignored maintenance requests

BATON ROUGE - A woman is being forced to vacate her rental home, but she tells 2 On Your Side that her landlord hasn't fixed any of the property's problems. It's why Takisha Houston withheld her rent. She says she's disgusted, aggravated and frustrated over the entire situation. Thursday, she appeared before the Justice of the Peace for an eviction hearing. She now has until Sep. 5 to leave, or the eviction could appear on her record.
BATON ROUGE, LA
News Break
Politics
Eunice News

Caretaker accused of tapping man's credit card accounts for $30,000

Two Port Barre residents are accused of running up $30,000 in charges on a credit card accounts of a man the female took care of. According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, on April 25, St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of Highway 178 in the Opelousas area in regards to monetary instrument abuse. Deputies made contact with the victim, who stated that a family…
PORT BARRE, LA

