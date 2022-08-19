Read full article on original website
WATE
Food truck events before summer is over
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Meet up with your favorite food trucks before the summer is over. The Kitchen LinK is here to give a platform and a voice to those in the food community. The food industry has been significantly affected due to the pandemic and the Kitchen LinK is helping reunite these businesses with the East Tennessee community.
Meet the Mountains festival wraps up fourth year
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities celebrated the fourth year of the “Meet the Mountains” festival. Held in Founder’s Park, it had everything from rock climbing, to ziplining. Thousands of people came out to learn all about the nature and outdoors that make up our region and how to preserve it. “We do take […]
WATE
Does your kitchen or bath need an upgrade?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Give your most livable spaces an updated look. The Art House Kitchen and Bath offers unique and original high quality kitchens & baths for any price point. From the flooring, ceiling, shelving, countertops and more, they can remodel or build your perfect bath and kitchen....
wivk.com
Monroe Life Balloon Festival!
The Monroe Life Balloon Festival is back Labor Day Weekend at the Sequoyah Birthplace Museum in Vonore!. Saturday, September 4th and Sunday, September from 4pm-10pm each day experience balloon rides, live music, food, games, an inflatable Kid’s Zone and much more!
wvlt.tv
Townsend home to a different way to experience the smokies
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Little River runs through Townsend, offering visitors a way to experience the Great Smoky Mountains. The Smoky Mountain River Rat is a tubing outpost on Wears Valley Road offering people a way to experience East Tennessee without breaking a sweat. ”We’re in a really unique...
wvlt.tv
Wears Valley cafe holding fundraiser for fire department
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Wears Valley restaurant is using its 10-year anniversary celebration to benefit a local fire department. The celebration will be held on Aug. 25 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Elvira’s Cafe. There will be food, games, live entertainment and prizes for those in attendance.
Kingsport Times-News
Mays takes two during Volunteer's Fan Appreciation Weekend
BULLS GAP — Family provided the toughest competition, but Bobby Mays extended his winning streak to six races at Volunteer Speedway during Fan Appreciation Weekend. The Jonesborough racer battled with nephew Marcus Mays to win Friday’s Classic car feature. On Saturday, it was Marcus’ dad, Bobby’s brother Jeff Mays, who finished runner-up to the black No. 5 car.
newstalk987.com
A Long-time Bearden Restaurant is Closing it’s Doors for Good
A Knoxville staple is closing its doors for good. S&S Cafeteria says they will be going out of business on August 31 after opening their doors in 1974. The Bearden cafeteria has been in Knoxville for nearly 50 years and is known for their fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, and their chocolate pie.
WATE
Turn the garage into your favorite room of the house
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Give your garage a major upgrade at this year’s Fall Home and Garden Show. The show will be held on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21 at the Knoxville Expo Center and hundreds of vendors are ready to help you turn your house into a home.
WATE
Ijams Nature Center celebrates the Hummingbird
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Ijams Nature Center hosted their annual Hummingbird Festival with great success. Visitors from all over East Tennessee came out to experience the catching and banding process. At Ijams Nature Center they focus on ways that we can be good stewards of our environment and the...
Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival returns for 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival is returning to east Tennessee in a big way. The festival will include 12 balloonists to paint the Smoky Mountains sky in breathtaking colors. There will also be live entertainment, crafters, as well as a food truck court and a beer tent. Speaking about […]
wvlt.tv
Police: Man offers to buy homeless man food, then attacked with pipe and robbed
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was beaten with a pipe and robbed by a homeless man after offering to buy him food Saturday, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The victim, identified as Thomas Martin, was walking towards the Millertown Pike McDonald’s when he was approached by a homeless man, identified as John Bayse, who asked for money to buy food, the report said.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville’s Scott Stallings finishes second at BMW Championship
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge native Scott Stallings shot a final-round 69 to finish at 13 under par at the BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware Sunday. Stallings hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation and took advantage at four birdie looks throughout the day but fell a shot shy of eventual champion Patrick Cantlay. Stallings - a Tennessee Tech grad - carded just two bogeys Sunday.
wvlt.tv
Breathing new life into historic Blount County property
BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - RT Lodge has sat on Maryville College’s campus in Blount County since the 1930s. Now, new owners are revitalizing it but holding true to the property’s roots. “When you step on our property, we want you to feel at home,” said Beth McCabe...
6 free things to do in Oak Ridge Aug. 19-21
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Oak Ridge, and have fun as the summer ends. Haw Ridge Park This park is for any outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy looking at water features. The park is near Clinch River and has activities for […]
WATE
Fun loving animal looking for a home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for a furry friend to keep you busy and active, look no further. Karma is 3 years old and is waiting patiently for a family to love on. The Blount County Animal Center has been taking care of her and is hoping to find her a home before she hits 100 days in the shelter.
wvlt.tv
Cold front provides rain and storms through Monday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered rain and storms are pushing through the region with this cold front. Scattered to spotty storms continue Monday with a small break in the humidity behind the cold front. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can...
Unwashed hands, flies found at Morristown restaurant
The failing score was recorded in Hamblen County. More than a dozen violations were noted by the inspector.
wvlt.tv
Decades worth of practice | Townsend woodcarver creates art from memory
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gene Webb has had woodcarving in his veins since he was a young boy. ”I started carving probably when I was about 10 years old. My dad bought me a knife when I was real small setting around whittling by a campfire, and going on wagon trains and stuff,” said Webb.
Shaq’s Big Chicken restaurant to open in Knoxville
Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant is coming to Knoxville, Nashville and Chattanooga.
