Five people hospitalized after porch collapse at Richland Township home
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (WJAC) — Richland Township Volunteer Fire Department said five people were taken to the hospital after a backyard porch collapsed at a home where a gathering was happening. The collapse happened around 7:00 p.m. Saturday night in the 200 block of Collegiate Drive. The fire department...
Car crashes into pole on 422 in Amity, driver flees
AMITY TWP., Pa. — A crash knocked out traffic lights in part of Berks County for several hours overnight. A car hit a light pole around midnight Monday on Route 422 at Limekiln Pike in Amity Township, according to Asst. Chief Rodney Wagner, Monarch Fire Company. The driver then...
Motorcyclist dies in Centre Township crash
CENTRE TWP., Pa. — A man died in a motorcycle crash in Berks County on Sunday afternoon. Steven Brenner, of the Leesport area, lost control of his bike around a turn on Railroad Road in Centre Township around 4:30 p.m., state police said. He drove off the road, hit...
Police on lookout after shots fired in Hazleton
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police responded to a report of shots fired just after 9:00, on Sunday night. According to the Luzerne County Comm Center, police were dispatched to Locust and Scott streets for a call of shots fired. No were no injuries reported during or after the incident. The comm center confirmed police […]
Person hurt after jumping from burning Allentown home
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One person was injured after jumping from a burning building in Allentown. Firefighters swarmed the 1500 block of Liberty Street Friday morning as fire tore through several homes. The blaze was reported around 9:30 a.m. with someone trapped inside, said Allentown Fire Capt. John Christopher. Crews struck...
Missing Quakertown man found dead, facility says
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A missing Quakertown man has been found dead. A body believed to be Adam Smith's was found Sunday, says the president of New Vitae Wellness and Recovery, the mental health facility where he was receiving treatment. Smith, 38, was reported missing on Aug. 11. Police and the...
Coroner IDs man shot dead in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner has identified the man who died in a weekend shooting in Allentown. Jaleel Sthillaire, 28, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest shortly after the shooting around 2 a.m. Saturday, the coroner said Monday. He died of multiple gunshots and his death was ruled...
Man Killed, Another Hurt In Allentown Double-Shooting: Police
A 28-year-old man was killed and another man hurt in a double-shooting in Allentown over the weekend, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting on South 15th Street and Union Street found two men with gunshot wounds around 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Allentown police said. Both...
Missing Person from Luzerne County
UPDATE: Missing man has been found. HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County campsite is the scene of a search for a missing man. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday just before 10:30, in the morning, they received a call of a missing 43-year-old, white male, Adrien J. Hachey. Troopers say Hachey […]
Woman Fell Asleep While Driving on Rt. 212, Rolled Car: Police
Pennsylvania State Police say a Montgomery County woman suffered a suspected minor injury when she allegedly fell alseep behind the wheel of her car while driving on Rt. 212 in Springfield Township, Bucks County, earlier this month. According to a crash report issued by state police at Dublin, 51-year-old Michelle...
Phillipsburg Police looking to ID dirt bike rider
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – The Phillipsburg Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a person who police said was riding a dirt bike through town on Sunday. The pictured individual was seen riding a dirt bike across the Free Bridge from Easton, PA into Phillipsburg, turning...
Three hospitalized, one dead in Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to a home early Saturday morning found one person dead and three others in need of medical care, officials say. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Edward Heckler of Audobon, Montgomery County, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Officers arrived at the home at 71 Iron Street just after 2 a.m. and found Heckler, along with two unresponsive victims. They were taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, along with a third person who was taken as a precautionary measure, Bloomsburg Police said. Heckler was pronounced dead at the scene. Although the investigation is ongoing, there is evidence the incident is related to the use of illicit substances, Reese noted.
Bethlehem pays $1M and charges households $70 for recycling each year. Both are likely to rise.
Bethlehem and its residents are likely to face higher recycling fees, after the city’s curbside-collection contractor chose not to renew its deal beyond 2022. Recycling practices may change, as well, since Bethlehem now offers separate collection of container and paper products for recycling. That can generate more revenue than so-called single-stream recycling because buyers are getting cleaner materials, but it presents challenges to the hauler, city officials said.
2-Year-Old Child Struck By Train At NJ Amusement Park
A 2-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital after being struck by a train at a Warren County amusement park Saturday, Aug. 20, authorities said. The child was flown in critical condition after the incident at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township around 1:05 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. The incident remains under investigation.
Dive teams search for man reported missing while camping with family
HAZLE TWP., Pa. - Authorities searched a remote waterway at the Luzerne-Schuylkill county border for a missing man. Adrien Hachey, 43, was camping with his family in the area of the 500 block of Mount Pleasant Lane in Hazle Township, state police said. When his family woke up early Sunday,...
Young child critically injured when hit by amusement park train; witness says 'everybody started screaming'
HOPE TWP., N.J. - A two-year-old child was critically injured after being hit by a train at the Land of Make Believe amusement park, according to state police in Warren County, New Jersey. It happened Saturday afternoon at the Hope Township park, and involved a train ride that goes around...
1 person killed, another injured in Allentown shooting
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Officers from the Allentown Police Department were dispatched to the area of South 15th St. and Union St. Saturday morning where they rendered aid to two victims. Two people were shot at around 2 a.m. in Allentown. Allentown EMS was called to the scene, and the victims...
Skydiver hits tree, falls 20 feet to ground in Sussex County
WANTAGE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A skydiver missed his landing zone on Friday and instead hit a tree and fell 20 feet to the ground, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry said. The accident occurred at around 2:07 p.m. at Sussex Airport, located at...
Motorcyclist dies in Lancaster County crash
A motorcyclist died in a Lancaster County crash, just before 7:30 Saturday night. Manor Township Police say the crash was at the intersection of Seitz Road and Manor Church Road. The crash involving a car and motorcycle is under investigation.
Easton was a bootlegging town during Prohibition. This huge federal raid (briefly) dried it out.
Easton had a reputation as a bootlegging town during Prohibition. But the city (briefly) went dry after a massive raid 100 years ago this week. More than 100 federal agents from Philadelphia descended on the city on Aug. 24, 1922. They swept almost every bar, cafe and hotel from Centre Square to Wilson, then continued on across Northampton County through Bangor and Nazareth, and later out into Bethlehem and Reading. They seized thousands of gallons of illegal alcohol from everyone who didn’t get — or didn’t heed — warnings of the surprise search.
