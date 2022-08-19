Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Sacramento doctor's walking journey across America for health equityCarmen MicsaSacramento, CA
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
Wheel to Surf Event Makes Waves in Disabled CommunityPJ@SCDDSNSurfside Beach, SC
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Related
'There was a shark on my arm': Pennsylvania woman bitten by shark in Myrtle Beach
"I just felt something -- I guess -- bite me and there was a shark on my arm," said Karen Sites.
beavercountyradio.com
Independence Township Home Struck by Lightning
(Independence Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Five local fire departments responded to a fire Sunday night when a home at 132 Colonial Drive was struck by lightning in Independence Township, Beaver County. Beaver County 9-1-1 said there is no report on the extent of damage. Fire Chief Jerry New wasn’t available Sunday night to comment.
beavercountyradio.com
The New Pittsburgh Courier Honoring Three Aliquippa Men
(File Photo of Mike Warfield during an appearance on the “Best of Beaver County” on Beaver County Radio in 2019. Photo taken by Frank Sparks) (Aliquippa, Pa.) The New Pittsburgh Courier will honor Aliquippa City Administrator Samuel L. Gill, Councilman Donald Walker III, and Quips Head Football Coach Mike Warfield.
beavercountyradio.com
Jury Sought for Death Penalty Trial in Fire That Killed Three
(Pittsburgh, Pa.)(AP) Jury selection has begun for the death penalty trial of a man accused of having set a fire that killed a young child and two women in Pittsburgh 4 1/2 years ago. Forty-five-year-old Martell Smith faces three counts of homicide as well as aggravated arson and other charges in the December 2017 blaze in the Homewood neighborhood. Testimony is expected to begin Sept. 12. Pittsburgh authorities allege that Smith set the early morning fire after getting into a bar fight with a man. Killed were 21-year-old Shamira Staten, her 4-year-old daughter, Ch’yenne Manning, and 58-year-old Sandra Carter Douglas. A message seeking comment was left Monday for Smith’s attorney.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beavercountyradio.com
Overnight Line Painting Operations Start Sunday Night in Allegheny County
(File Photo courtesy of PennDOT) (Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that overnight line painting operations on various roadways in Allegheny County will begin Sunday night, August 21 weather permitting. Work to repaint lines will occur from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. nightly through Sunday night, August 28...
beavercountyradio.com
Center Township Shooting Suspect at Large
Story by Curtis Walsh- Beaver County Radio. Published August 20, 2022 3:30 P.M. (Center Township, PA) The Center Township Police Department released a statement that they responded to a shooting at Cedar Ridge Estates Saturday. Two people were said to be shot. The suspect is said to be a black male driving a white Dodge mini van, and was reported to have travelled to the Pittsburgh area. Authorities in Pittsburgh were notified. Center Township police still say to use caution until the suspect is apprehended.
beavercountyradio.com
Columbiana, Ohio Man Injured In Motorcycle Accident in Homewood Borough
(Homewood Borough, Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they were dispatched to the scene of a single vehicle accident on August 6, 2022, at 10:01 PM on Big Beaver Boulevard in Homewood Borough, Beaver County. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that 46-year-old Anthony...
beavercountyradio.com
Business Loop 376 Traffic Stoppage Today in Moon
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a short-term traffic stoppage on Business Loop 376 (Route 3160) in Moon Township, Allegheny County will occur today, Monday, August 22 weather permitting. A traffic stoppage of 15 minutes or less will occur on Business Loop 376 in each direction between...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beavercountyradio.com
92-Year-old Killed and One Other Person Injured in Butler County Accident
(Clay Township, Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Butler are reporting via release that 92-year-old Norman Jacaszek from Glenshaw was killed Friday night when the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe he was driving southbound along West Sunbury Road in Clay Twp., Butler County crossed left of center for an unknown reason and hit a Ford F-150XL T being driven 21-year-old Nicolas Michielli of Allison Park.
beavercountyradio.com
Rochester Native Serves Aboard Floating Airport USS Carl Vinson
SAN DIEGO – A native of Rochester, Pennsylvania, serves the U.S. Navy aboard one of the world’s largest warships, the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier, USS Carl Vinson. Seaman Apprentice Gage Pittman, a 2021 Rochester High School graduate, joined the Navy one year ago. “I was inspired to join the Navy by my grandfather, who was also in the Navy,” said Pittman. “I’m following in his footsteps.” Today, Pittman serves as an intercommunications electrician. An intercommunications electrician is responsible for ensuring everything is upkept, pristine, and in good condition to avoid injuries and protect equipment from getting damaged. Pittman relies upon skills and values from lessons learned in Rochester to succeed in the military. “My hometown taught me to treat everyone how you want to be treated and to respect others,” said Pittman. Homeported in San Diego, California, USS Carl Vinson is the United States Navy’s third Nimitz-class supercarrier. She is named for Carl Vinson, a Congressman from Georgia, in recognition of his contributions to the U.S. Navy. Aircraft carriers provide unique capabilities and survivability. They are a powerful exhibition of the American Navy’s legacy of innovation, technological evolution, and maritime dominance, according to Navy officials. Vinson, like each of the Navy’s aircraft carriers, is designed for a 50-year service life. When the air wing is embarked, the ship carries more than 70 attack fighter jets, helicopters and other aircraft – all of which take off from and land aboard the carrier at sea. With more than 5,000 sailors serving aboard, Vinson is a self-contained mobile airport. Aircraft carriers are often the first responders in a global crisis because of their ability to operate freely from anywhere on the world’s oceans. Carrier strike groups are uniquely mobile, which makes them far more strategically advantageous than fixed-site bases. No other weapon system can deploy and operate forward with a full-sized, nuclear-powered aircraft carrier’s speed, endurance, agility and the combat capability of its air wing. Since USS Langley’s commissioning 100 years ago, the nation’s aircraft carriers – such as Vinson – and embarked carrier air wings have projected power, sustained sea control, bolstered deterrence, provided humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and maintained enduring commitments worldwide. “The aircraft carrier is our U.S. Navy’s centerpiece, our flagship, and a constant reminder to the rest of the world of our enduring maritime presence and influence,” said Rear Adm. James P. Downey, Program Executive Officer (PEO) for Aircraft Carriers. “These ships touch every part of our Navy’s mission to project power, ensure sea control and deter our adversaries. “Serving in the Navy means Pittman is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy. “The Navy is important to national defense because we keep international waters safe and protect the United States,” said Pittman. More than 90 percent of all trade travels by sea, and fiber optic cables on the ocean floor carry 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic. Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to ready sailors and a strong Navy. “Maintaining the world’s best Navy is an investment in the security and prosperity of the United States, as well as the stability of our world,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “The U.S. Navy – forward deployed and integrated with all elements of national power – deters conflict, strengthens our alliances and partnerships and guarantees free and open access to the world’s oceans. As the United States responds to the security environment through integrated deterrence, our Navy must continue to deploy forward and campaign with a ready, capable, combat-credible fleet.” Sailors like Pittman, have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service. “My proudest accomplishment is having the courage to join in the first place,” said Pittman. As Pittman and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy. “To me, serving in the Navy means that I see myself as a bigger person,” added Pittman. “It means I’m prepared to go above and beyond to help defend our country.”
beavercountyradio.com
Pa State Police Looking For Help with Two Catalytic Converter Thefts in Lawrence County
(Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are looking for the publics help in the theft of a catalytic converter theft from two different Lawrence County businesses on the same day. Troopers said via release that someone stole the catalytic converter from a 1999 Ford F350 Truck at...
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver Falls Woman Charged with Hitting Three People In Beaver Falls
(File photo of Beaver Falls Police Department taken by Beaver County Radio’s Frank Sparks in September of 2020) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) The City of Beaver Falls Police Chief David Johnson reported via released statement on Friday, August 19, 2022 that Beaver Falls Police officers were dispatched to the area of 3rd Avenue and 13th Street at 9:30 PM Thursday night, August 18, 2022 for a report of multiple people being struck by a vehicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beavercountyradio.com
AHN Allegheny Valley Hospital Prepares to Demolish Former Administrative Offices Building, Create Additional Hospital Parking
(Photo provided with Release) (NATRONA HEIGHTS, Pa. )The former administrative offices building located adjacent to Allegheny Health Network’s (AHN) Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison Township is set to be demolished. The site where the building has stood since 1928 will be repurposed with additional hospital parking, a project that is slated for spring 2023.
beavercountyradio.com
Suspect in Saturday Morning Center Twp. Shooting to Make Arrangements to Speak with Police.
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Center Township Police Chief Barry Kramer released information just after 5 p.m. on Saturday that the suspect in the shooting in Cedar Ridge Estates has made arrangements with his attorney to speak with the police in reference to his involvement in the incident Saturday morning. Center Township Police are currently working with the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office to determine what criminal charges will be filed against the suspect. The incident is no longer a threat to our community, Chief Kramer reported. The Chief said that they will continue to best serve our residents. We will update you as updates become available.
beavercountyradio.com
Mercer County Jail Inmate, From Farrell, Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Distribute Crack and to Launder the Proceeds
(Pittsburgh, Pa.) Eugene Phillips pleaded guilty on Thursday to conspiring to distribute crack cocaine and to launder drug trafficking proceeds, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. Phillips, age 30 of Farrell, Pennsylvania, pled guilty before United States District Judge. Cathy Bissoon. Judge Bissoon scheduled sentencing to occur on...
beavercountyradio.com
Route 151 Curb Ramp Construction Starts Monday in Hopewell
(Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is announcing ADA curb ramp construction on Route 151 (Gringo Road) in Hopewell Township, Beaver County will begin Monday, August 22 weather permitting. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur weekdays on Route 151 at the intersection with Gringo Independence Road from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m....
beavercountyradio.com
Three Pa Counties Ordered to Count Mail-In Votes
An election worker continues the process in counting ballots for the Pennsylvania primary election, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Mercer County Elections Board in Mercer, Pa. Vote counting continues as Republican candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick are locked in a too-early-to-call race for Pennsylvania’s hotly contested Republican nomination for an open U.S. Senate seat. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
beavercountyradio.com
New Brighton Tax Office To Resume Normal Hours
(File Photo of New Brighton Borough Municipal Building taken by Frank Sparks) (New Brighton, Pa.) The Borough of New Brighton has announced that the modified summer hours for the New Brighton Borough Real Estate Tax Office will end this Friday, August 26, 2022. The Borough said via mass e-mail release that the tax office will also be closed this Saturday, August 27, 2022, and then on Monday, August 29, 2022, will resume with normal office hours of Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM and the second and fourth Saturday of the month from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. If you need more information, you can call the borough tax office at (724) 843-0270.
Comments / 0