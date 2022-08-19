SAN DIEGO – A native of Rochester, Pennsylvania, serves the U.S. Navy aboard one of the world’s largest warships, the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier, USS Carl Vinson. Seaman Apprentice Gage Pittman, a 2021 Rochester High School graduate, joined the Navy one year ago. “I was inspired to join the Navy by my grandfather, who was also in the Navy,” said Pittman. “I’m following in his footsteps.” Today, Pittman serves as an intercommunications electrician. An intercommunications electrician is responsible for ensuring everything is upkept, pristine, and in good condition to avoid injuries and protect equipment from getting damaged. Pittman relies upon skills and values from lessons learned in Rochester to succeed in the military. “My hometown taught me to treat everyone how you want to be treated and to respect others,” said Pittman. Homeported in San Diego, California, USS Carl Vinson is the United States Navy’s third Nimitz-class supercarrier. She is named for Carl Vinson, a Congressman from Georgia, in recognition of his contributions to the U.S. Navy. Aircraft carriers provide unique capabilities and survivability. They are a powerful exhibition of the American Navy’s legacy of innovation, technological evolution, and maritime dominance, according to Navy officials. Vinson, like each of the Navy’s aircraft carriers, is designed for a 50-year service life. When the air wing is embarked, the ship carries more than 70 attack fighter jets, helicopters and other aircraft – all of which take off from and land aboard the carrier at sea. With more than 5,000 sailors serving aboard, Vinson is a self-contained mobile airport. Aircraft carriers are often the first responders in a global crisis because of their ability to operate freely from anywhere on the world’s oceans. Carrier strike groups are uniquely mobile, which makes them far more strategically advantageous than fixed-site bases. No other weapon system can deploy and operate forward with a full-sized, nuclear-powered aircraft carrier’s speed, endurance, agility and the combat capability of its air wing. Since USS Langley’s commissioning 100 years ago, the nation’s aircraft carriers – such as Vinson – and embarked carrier air wings have projected power, sustained sea control, bolstered deterrence, provided humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and maintained enduring commitments worldwide. “The aircraft carrier is our U.S. Navy’s centerpiece, our flagship, and a constant reminder to the rest of the world of our enduring maritime presence and influence,” said Rear Adm. James P. Downey, Program Executive Officer (PEO) for Aircraft Carriers. “These ships touch every part of our Navy’s mission to project power, ensure sea control and deter our adversaries. “Serving in the Navy means Pittman is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy. “The Navy is important to national defense because we keep international waters safe and protect the United States,” said Pittman. More than 90 percent of all trade travels by sea, and fiber optic cables on the ocean floor carry 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic. Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to ready sailors and a strong Navy. “Maintaining the world’s best Navy is an investment in the security and prosperity of the United States, as well as the stability of our world,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “The U.S. Navy – forward deployed and integrated with all elements of national power – deters conflict, strengthens our alliances and partnerships and guarantees free and open access to the world’s oceans. As the United States responds to the security environment through integrated deterrence, our Navy must continue to deploy forward and campaign with a ready, capable, combat-credible fleet.” Sailors like Pittman, have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service. “My proudest accomplishment is having the courage to join in the first place,” said Pittman. As Pittman and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy. “To me, serving in the Navy means that I see myself as a bigger person,” added Pittman. “It means I’m prepared to go above and beyond to help defend our country.”

ROCHESTER, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO