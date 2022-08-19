Little League World Series player was minutes from death after a fall, dad says. He soon awoke and asked if he could play in today’s game

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT. Pa. (AP) — A packed Lamade Stadium, a national TV audience and an opposing pitcher who tossed a no-hitter in a regional final. That would trouble a lot of teams of 10- to 12-year-olds, but not Hawaii. Kekoa Payanal drove the third pitch over the fence in left, and Hawaii was on its way once again. Hawaii has won its first two games at the Little League World Series by a combined score of 23-1. That’s 11-1 over Northwest, and 12-0 over Metro — specifically Massapequa Coast from Long Island — on Friday. The club from Honolulu hasn’t even played a full game yet, having mercy-ruled each of its opponents after the fifth inning.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO