ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambridge, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
butlerradio.com

Police Investigating Catalytic Converter Thefts In Lawrence County

Authorities are investigating two thefts that occurred last week in neighboring Lawrence County. According to State Police, at least one unknown person entered through the office of Three Rivers Aggregates on Wampum Road in Wampum between 3pm August 13th and 7am August 15th. Officials say that the suspect stole a catalytic converter and vandalized a second vehicle before fleeing.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Arrest warrant issued for man wanted in fatal North Braddock shooting

Allegheny County police have obtained an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in North Braddock. When police and paramedics responded to a shooting near the intersection of Jones and Baldridge avenues shortly after 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14, they found Leonard S. Morris-Graham, 29, of Pittsburgh with gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen, according to authorities.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Ambridge, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Austin, PA
Beaver County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Ambridge, PA
County
Beaver County, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Suicide Attempt Reported in Sugarcreek Borough

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. According to state police, a suicide attempt was reported around 4:58 p.m. on Friday, August 19. Police say the incident occurred on Wilson Avenue, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, as the subject called Venango County 9-1-1...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deluca
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Woman With PFA Order Accused of Providing False Information to Purchase Pistol

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges for allegedly providing false information to purchase a firearm at a Redbank Township sporting goods store. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 43-year-old Jennifer Lynn Robinson, of Summerville, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Monday, August 15, 2022.
SUMMERVILLE, PA
beavercountyradio.com

92-Year-old Killed and One Other Person Injured in Butler County Accident

(Clay Township, Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Butler are reporting via release that 92-year-old Norman Jacaszek from Glenshaw was killed Friday night when the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe he was driving southbound along West Sunbury Road in Clay Twp., Butler County crossed left of center for an unknown reason and hit a Ford F-150XL T being driven 21-year-old Nicolas Michielli of Allison Park.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Motorcyclist Passes Out, Crashes Bike on Route 38

BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 60-year-old motorcyclist was injured after he reportedly passed out and crashed his bike on State Route 38 in Washington Township. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 1:08 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, as 60-year-old Vince E. Mcanallen, of West Sunbury, was operating a 2004 Harley Davidson Cruiser, followed by a known witness, south on State Route 38, in Washington Township, Butler County.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Wanted Man#Esu
beavercountyradio.com

Independence Township Home Struck by Lightning

(Independence Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Five local fire departments responded to a fire Sunday night when a home at 132 Colonial Drive was struck by lightning in Independence Township, Beaver County. Beaver County 9-1-1 said there is no report on the extent of damage. Fire Chief Jerry New wasn’t available Sunday night to comment.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Mercer County man pleads guilty to federal drug crimes

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Mercer County man has pled guilty to violating federal drug crimes while in jail. Eugene Phillips, 20, of Farrell in Mercer County, pleaded guilty on Aug. 18 for conspiring to distribute crack cocaine and to launder drug trafficking proceeds. Between March and June 2021, Phillips conspired to distribute crack cocaine and to […]
MERCER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Center Township Shooting Suspect at Large

Story by Curtis Walsh- Beaver County Radio. Published August 20, 2022 3:30 P.M. (Center Township, PA) The Center Township Police Department released a statement that they responded to a shooting at Cedar Ridge Estates Saturday. Two people were said to be shot. The suspect is said to be a black male driving a white Dodge mini van, and was reported to have travelled to the Pittsburgh area. Authorities in Pittsburgh were notified. Center Township police still say to use caution until the suspect is apprehended.
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver Falls Woman Charged with Hitting Three People In Beaver Falls

(File photo of Beaver Falls Police Department taken by Beaver County Radio’s Frank Sparks in September of 2020) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) The City of Beaver Falls Police Chief David Johnson reported via released statement on Friday, August 19, 2022 that Beaver Falls Police officers were dispatched to the area of 3rd Avenue and 13th Street at 9:30 PM Thursday night, August 18, 2022 for a report of multiple people being struck by a vehicle.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WFMJ.com

Boardman apartments shot up, woman injured

A woman is in Mercy Hospital recovering from serious injuries after someone shot up an apartment complex in Boardman. Responding to reports of gunfire at the 4800 block of Erie Street after midnight Sunday, officers say they found a 31-year-old woman lying in a pool of blood at the bottom of her basement stairs.
BOARDMAN, OH
beavercountyradio.com

Jury Sought for Death Penalty Trial in Fire That Killed Three

(Pittsburgh, Pa.)(AP) Jury selection has begun for the death penalty trial of a man accused of having set a fire that killed a young child and two women in Pittsburgh 4 1/2 years ago. Forty-five-year-old Martell Smith faces three counts of homicide as well as aggravated arson and other charges in the December 2017 blaze in the Homewood neighborhood. Testimony is expected to begin Sept. 12. Pittsburgh authorities allege that Smith set the early morning fire after getting into a bar fight with a man. Killed were 21-year-old Shamira Staten, her 4-year-old daughter, Ch’yenne Manning, and 58-year-old Sandra Carter Douglas. A message seeking comment was left Monday for Smith’s attorney.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy