butlerradio.com
Police Investigating Catalytic Converter Thefts In Lawrence County
Authorities are investigating two thefts that occurred last week in neighboring Lawrence County. According to State Police, at least one unknown person entered through the office of Three Rivers Aggregates on Wampum Road in Wampum between 3pm August 13th and 7am August 15th. Officials say that the suspect stole a catalytic converter and vandalized a second vehicle before fleeing.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Arrest warrant issued for man wanted in fatal North Braddock shooting
Allegheny County police have obtained an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in North Braddock. When police and paramedics responded to a shooting near the intersection of Jones and Baldridge avenues shortly after 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14, they found Leonard S. Morris-Graham, 29, of Pittsburgh with gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen, according to authorities.
wtae.com
Driver involved in Westmoreland County crash that killed Pitcairn man is a Pennsylvania State Trooper
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Relatives of a Pitcairn man killed in a car crash want the state trooper held responsible, and charged with vehicular homicide. The crash happened a little after 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 17 along State Route 66 in Salem Township, Westmoreland County. State police said John...
Family of man shot, killed by Lyft driver in Wilkins Township seeking answers
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — It’s been more than a week since John Angel, of Monroeville, was shot and killed by his Lyft driver. His adult children, John Angel Jr. and Tiffani Angel, have been wearing their dad’s ashes around their necks. “He was always there for me....
Police confirm woman’s death in Brooke County
BEECH BOTTOM, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Brooke County Sheriff’s Office tells 7News that a woman has died in Beech Bottom. No further details are being released at this time as the investigation is ongoing. Officials say they plan to have more information tomorrow.
Mohawk Schools respond to investigation
An investigation tonight in the Mohawk School District involving members of the high school football team
West Virginia officials give update on boy in hit-and-run; Still looking for driver
UPDATE 8-22-2022: The boy who was struck by a motorcycle is on the mend. Officials say the boy, Joey Greene, is doing much better and he is on the road to recovery. They don’t have a timeframe for when he will be released from the hospital. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office also said they are […]
explore venango
State Police Calls: Suicide Attempt Reported in Sugarcreek Borough
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. According to state police, a suicide attempt was reported around 4:58 p.m. on Friday, August 19. Police say the incident occurred on Wilson Avenue, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, as the subject called Venango County 9-1-1...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Woman With PFA Order Accused of Providing False Information to Purchase Pistol
REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges for allegedly providing false information to purchase a firearm at a Redbank Township sporting goods store. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 43-year-old Jennifer Lynn Robinson, of Summerville, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Monday, August 15, 2022.
beavercountyradio.com
92-Year-old Killed and One Other Person Injured in Butler County Accident
(Clay Township, Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Butler are reporting via release that 92-year-old Norman Jacaszek from Glenshaw was killed Friday night when the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe he was driving southbound along West Sunbury Road in Clay Twp., Butler County crossed left of center for an unknown reason and hit a Ford F-150XL T being driven 21-year-old Nicolas Michielli of Allison Park.
Pa. woman charged with aggravated assault after hitting multiple vehicles
A Beaver County woman has been charged after allegedly hitting multiple people with her car. “Officers determined the operator of the vehicle, Karen Marie Humphries had struck three subjects with her vehicle after a complaint was made regarding her driving,” KDKA reported, citing a statement from the Beaver Falls Police Department.
explore venango
Motorcyclist Passes Out, Crashes Bike on Route 38
BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 60-year-old motorcyclist was injured after he reportedly passed out and crashed his bike on State Route 38 in Washington Township. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 1:08 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, as 60-year-old Vince E. Mcanallen, of West Sunbury, was operating a 2004 Harley Davidson Cruiser, followed by a known witness, south on State Route 38, in Washington Township, Butler County.
beavercountyradio.com
Independence Township Home Struck by Lightning
(Independence Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Five local fire departments responded to a fire Sunday night when a home at 132 Colonial Drive was struck by lightning in Independence Township, Beaver County. Beaver County 9-1-1 said there is no report on the extent of damage. Fire Chief Jerry New wasn’t available Sunday night to comment.
Mercer County man pleads guilty to federal drug crimes
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Mercer County man has pled guilty to violating federal drug crimes while in jail. Eugene Phillips, 20, of Farrell in Mercer County, pleaded guilty on Aug. 18 for conspiring to distribute crack cocaine and to launder drug trafficking proceeds. Between March and June 2021, Phillips conspired to distribute crack cocaine and to […]
beavercountyradio.com
Center Township Shooting Suspect at Large
Story by Curtis Walsh- Beaver County Radio. Published August 20, 2022 3:30 P.M. (Center Township, PA) The Center Township Police Department released a statement that they responded to a shooting at Cedar Ridge Estates Saturday. Two people were said to be shot. The suspect is said to be a black male driving a white Dodge mini van, and was reported to have travelled to the Pittsburgh area. Authorities in Pittsburgh were notified. Center Township police still say to use caution until the suspect is apprehended.
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver Falls Woman Charged with Hitting Three People In Beaver Falls
(File photo of Beaver Falls Police Department taken by Beaver County Radio’s Frank Sparks in September of 2020) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) The City of Beaver Falls Police Chief David Johnson reported via released statement on Friday, August 19, 2022 that Beaver Falls Police officers were dispatched to the area of 3rd Avenue and 13th Street at 9:30 PM Thursday night, August 18, 2022 for a report of multiple people being struck by a vehicle.
2 people shot in Beaver County; police met with suspect’s attorney
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were shot in Center Township and authorities have met with the suspect’s attorney. According to Center Township Police Chief Barry Kramer, the shooting happened in Cedar Ridge Estates. Both victims were flown to Pittsburgh trauma hospitals. Kramer said the suspect was a...
WFMJ.com
Boardman apartments shot up, woman injured
A woman is in Mercy Hospital recovering from serious injuries after someone shot up an apartment complex in Boardman. Responding to reports of gunfire at the 4800 block of Erie Street after midnight Sunday, officers say they found a 31-year-old woman lying in a pool of blood at the bottom of her basement stairs.
beavercountyradio.com
Jury Sought for Death Penalty Trial in Fire That Killed Three
(Pittsburgh, Pa.)(AP) Jury selection has begun for the death penalty trial of a man accused of having set a fire that killed a young child and two women in Pittsburgh 4 1/2 years ago. Forty-five-year-old Martell Smith faces three counts of homicide as well as aggravated arson and other charges in the December 2017 blaze in the Homewood neighborhood. Testimony is expected to begin Sept. 12. Pittsburgh authorities allege that Smith set the early morning fire after getting into a bar fight with a man. Killed were 21-year-old Shamira Staten, her 4-year-old daughter, Ch’yenne Manning, and 58-year-old Sandra Carter Douglas. A message seeking comment was left Monday for Smith’s attorney.
Ohio man smuggled drugs into jail; could have killed other inmates
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A man found comatose in his Belmont County Jail cell recently is now facing two felony charges, and could have died. Belmont County authorities say David Hancher-Palmer was comatose in his cell on August 14 of apparent drug exposure. Officials say Hancher-Palmer had a plastic bag containing a gray powder […]
