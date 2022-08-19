ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buena Vista, CO

arkvalleyvoice.com

Register Now for Outdoor Industry Summit, Sept. 19

Businesses, community organizations and engaged citizens in Colorado are encouraged to attend the Outdoor Industry Summit which will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2022 at the Salida SteamPlant Event Center. A featured event is the Funding Panel Supporting the Outdoors. Facilitated by Avery Bechtel,...
SALIDA, CO
Colorado Newsline

A small mountain town takes a big step

This commentary originally appeared in BigPivots.com. Crested Butte, a one-time coal mining town, has now turned its back on natural gas. Town councilors unanimously agreed that any new building erected on the 60 vacant lots cannot be served by gas. Major remodels must be electric ready. It’s Colorado’s first natural gas ban, although 80 other […] The post A small mountain town takes a big step appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
CRESTED BUTTE, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Voluntary Flow Management On the Arkansas Done for 2022

The local stretch of the Arkansas River lost much of its thrill potential Aug. 15, as it does each year when the additional water from the Fry-Ark project is turned off. The 10,000 acre-feet of supplemental water is traditionally sent into the Arkansas July 1, providing a six-week boost to the internationally known waves that feed the local economy. And while there are increasing questions about how long the arrangement can be sustained amid the ongoing, massive drought in the West, there was enough water this year for the Voluntary Flow Management Program to once again make the Arkansas look bigger than it really is.
COLORADO STATE
arkvalleyvoice.com

2022 Community Summit Set for Sept. 20

Saturday, August 20 is the last day for early-bird registration for the 2022 Community Summit for nonprofit organizations, put on by the Chaffee County Community Foundation. The day-long event at the Salida SteamPlant runs for 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and will culminate in an evening awards event honoring leading community volunteers..
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
9News

So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado

ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
DENVER, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

CPW Hopes To Identify Reckless Colorado Moose Poacher

The case is nearly a year old, but Colorado wildlife officials are now asking for help identifying the person who illegally killed a moose last fall in Teller County. According to Colorado Parks & Wildlife, a man dressed in hunter camouflage shot a moose with an arrow and left it to die. The man attempted to remove the head of the animal with a large rack and then tried to hide the carcass with branches and sticks.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Letter to the Editor: BETCH Founder Says it Supports Salida Bottle Company Project

I am writing in response to Kirby Perschbacher’s letter to the editor. As a founder of BETCH, which loudly represents, supports, and includes much of Salida’s workforce, I disagree with his claim that the workforce doesn’t support the Salida Bottle Company project. Representatives from BETCH have been consistently and proactively attending council meetings to advocate for our workers since last December and we use that venue to speak for ourselves.
SALIDA, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado ski town ravaged with widespread vandalism, police seeking suspects

The Breckenridge Police Department is currently investigating a series of widespread vandalism, according to a news release. "The Town of Breckenridge is experiencing a high volume of graffiti around town. The suspects are “tagging” everything from private homes, businesses, public property, parking garages, tunnels, electrical boxes and more," officials said in a news release.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Aspen Daily News

Independence Pass reopened following midday fatality on Lake County side

The top of Independence Pass was closed briefly today (Aug. 16) following a fatality involving a single-vehicle accident at the first hairpin turn on the Lake County side of the summit, authorities said. Colorado State Patrol received a call from emergency dispatchers at 12:18 p.m., a public information officer said....
LAKE COUNTY, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Chaffee BoCC Slowly Working its Way Through New Land Use Code Draft

On Tuesday, August 16, the Chaffee Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) began its review of Module I of the first draft of a new land use code (LUC). But before it did that, it held another public hearing regarding whether to put a ballot question before the voters changing the allowed terms for the Chaffee Board of County Commissioners from two terms to three terms. As Chair Greg Felt noted, the BoCC is the last elected office in the county where a two-term limit still applies; the other term limits for Chaffee elected officials were rescinded.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO

