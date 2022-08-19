Read full article on original website
arkvalleyvoice.com
Register Now for Outdoor Industry Summit, Sept. 19
Businesses, community organizations and engaged citizens in Colorado are encouraged to attend the Outdoor Industry Summit which will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2022 at the Salida SteamPlant Event Center. A featured event is the Funding Panel Supporting the Outdoors. Facilitated by Avery Bechtel,...
A small mountain town takes a big step
This commentary originally appeared in BigPivots.com. Crested Butte, a one-time coal mining town, has now turned its back on natural gas. Town councilors unanimously agreed that any new building erected on the 60 vacant lots cannot be served by gas. Major remodels must be electric ready. It’s Colorado’s first natural gas ban, although 80 other […] The post A small mountain town takes a big step appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Voluntary Flow Management On the Arkansas Done for 2022
The local stretch of the Arkansas River lost much of its thrill potential Aug. 15, as it does each year when the additional water from the Fry-Ark project is turned off. The 10,000 acre-feet of supplemental water is traditionally sent into the Arkansas July 1, providing a six-week boost to the internationally known waves that feed the local economy. And while there are increasing questions about how long the arrangement can be sustained amid the ongoing, massive drought in the West, there was enough water this year for the Voluntary Flow Management Program to once again make the Arkansas look bigger than it really is.
coloradosun.com
Colorado communities are harvesting record real estate transfer taxes. But they are not banking on the boom.
After a billionaire went on a spending spree in downtown Crested Butte — and hordes of out-of-towners bought homes in the pandemic’s urban exodus — the end-of-the-road village of roughly 1,400 has spent close to $7 million on land acquisitions, easements, a B&B for workers and a transition to all-electric cars and vehicles.
The History Behind This Abandoned Colorado Mine in Chaffee County
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
arkvalleyvoice.com
2022 Community Summit Set for Sept. 20
Saturday, August 20 is the last day for early-bird registration for the 2022 Community Summit for nonprofit organizations, put on by the Chaffee County Community Foundation. The day-long event at the Salida SteamPlant runs for 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and will culminate in an evening awards event honoring leading community volunteers..
9News
So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado
ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
CPW Hopes To Identify Reckless Colorado Moose Poacher
The case is nearly a year old, but Colorado wildlife officials are now asking for help identifying the person who illegally killed a moose last fall in Teller County. According to Colorado Parks & Wildlife, a man dressed in hunter camouflage shot a moose with an arrow and left it to die. The man attempted to remove the head of the animal with a large rack and then tried to hide the carcass with branches and sticks.
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom cabin for sale in Colorado for $50 million
One bedroom, one bathroom, 1,093 square feet, and no air-conditioning – with a massive price tag. The humble description of the cabin located on 11500 Snowmass Creek Road in Snowmass, Colorado may not catch your attention, but its $50,000,000 dollar price tag certainly will. The home, along with its...
FLOOD WARNING: "This is a life threatening situation"
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood warning at the Hayden Pass Burn Scar in Southwestern Fremont County in central Colorado, due to excessive rain on Saturday. According to the service, an inch of rain has already fallen, and storms with the potential to drop 1 to 2...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Letter to the Editor: BETCH Founder Says it Supports Salida Bottle Company Project
I am writing in response to Kirby Perschbacher’s letter to the editor. As a founder of BETCH, which loudly represents, supports, and includes much of Salida’s workforce, I disagree with his claim that the workforce doesn’t support the Salida Bottle Company project. Representatives from BETCH have been consistently and proactively attending council meetings to advocate for our workers since last December and we use that venue to speak for ourselves.
Colorado ski town ravaged with widespread vandalism, police seeking suspects
The Breckenridge Police Department is currently investigating a series of widespread vandalism, according to a news release. "The Town of Breckenridge is experiencing a high volume of graffiti around town. The suspects are “tagging” everything from private homes, businesses, public property, parking garages, tunnels, electrical boxes and more," officials said in a news release.
Summit Daily News
Summit County second-home owners report struggles if their properties aren’t paid for by short-term renters
Summit County second-home owner Rick Davis said he wishes he never bought property in the county. Davis said he and his wife, Teresa, who live in Austin, Texas, have brought their sons to Summit County since 1988 routinely to ski and spend time outside as a family. His sons loved...
Aspen Daily News
Independence Pass reopened following midday fatality on Lake County side
The top of Independence Pass was closed briefly today (Aug. 16) following a fatality involving a single-vehicle accident at the first hairpin turn on the Lake County side of the summit, authorities said. Colorado State Patrol received a call from emergency dispatchers at 12:18 p.m., a public information officer said....
Fremont County offices closed a second day due to cyber attack
Fremont County offices were closed for a second day in a row Thursday as a result of a reported cyber security breach.
KRDO
State Patrol investigating crash involving Colorado Springs man and Saguache County deputy
SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Patrol reports they are investigating a crash in Saguache County involving a Colorado Springs man and a Saguache County sheriff's deputy. The crash happened Thursday afternoon on County Road U60, near the town of Moffat. On Thursday afternoon, the sheriff's deputy was...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Chaffee BoCC Slowly Working its Way Through New Land Use Code Draft
On Tuesday, August 16, the Chaffee Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) began its review of Module I of the first draft of a new land use code (LUC). But before it did that, it held another public hearing regarding whether to put a ballot question before the voters changing the allowed terms for the Chaffee Board of County Commissioners from two terms to three terms. As Chair Greg Felt noted, the BoCC is the last elected office in the county where a two-term limit still applies; the other term limits for Chaffee elected officials were rescinded.
KRDO
Cañon City shop owner says mail carrier is marking her packages delivered, but doesn’t bring them
CAÑON CITY-- A business owner in Cañon City believes her mail carrier is taking her packages and marking them as delivered. She claims she's tried to get in touch with the local postmaster, but has had no luck. Now, she's sending supplies for her business, like her new...
